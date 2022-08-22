Read full article on original website
KVAL
Camel Hump Fire: Closure for southeastern portion of Boulder Creek Wilderness Area
ROSEBURG, Ore. — An Emergency Area Closure order is now in place to protect firefighters and the public during suppression efforts associated with the Camel Hump Fire. This Closure includes the southeastern portion of the Boulder Creek Wilderness Area and local Forest Roads adjacent to the southeastern wilderness boundary.
KVAL
Update: Phone service restored to River Road area
EUGENE, Ore. - Central Lane 911 Communications Center has been notified by a phone company of a possible disruption to 911 service for 3,300 homes with landlines in the River Road area of Eugene and who may not be able to reach 911, the Eugene Police Department said Tuesday afternoon.
kcfmradio.com
RV Couple Claims Harassment; Food Share Recipient of Grant Money; Report on Local Creeks and Rivers; COVID-19
A person who refers to himself as a citizen of Florence is saying he is unduly being targeted for parking his RV on the city streets of Florence. Jeff Iak has begun a Facebook campaign and sent letters to the City Council stating that he believes that what he has experienced has been tantamount to harassment by City Code officer Dan Frazier. Iak stated in his correspondence to the city council that on three occasions they have been asked to move. He also said on social media that they are currently unable to find or afford conventional housing. Florence City Manager Erin Reynolds confirmed the actions of the city code officer, but said that the city does not target individuals, but merely respond to complaints lodged by individuals.
KVAL
Multiple agencies respond to fire on Hwy 138W in Kellogg
KELLOGG, Ore. — Around noon Tuesday (Aug. 23, 2022), crews from Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA), Kellogg Rural Fire District, Oakland Rural Fire District, Elkton Rural Fire Protection District, and Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) responded to a confirmed 1.2-acre fire located near milepost 9 on Highway 138W in Kellogg.
kpic
'Logs and Pallets!': Free wood being given away in Reedsport
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport is offering free wood to residents. The Logs and Pallets! event is underway and runs through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, or until the wood is gone. More information on the event from City of Reedsport:. You cut,...
KVAL
Eugene DMV to close temporary location as it makes the move to a permanent home
EUGENE, Ore. — Beginning next week Eugene area residents who need to visit the DMV will have one less option as the temporary office at valley river center makes the move to a permanent home. That closure will start August 29th, as the DMV moves to the Northwest side...
KVAL
Crews respond to 'human caused' fires on Big Bend Road and Orchard Lane in Douglas County
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Fire suppression crews responded to two separate grass fires in Roseburg around 1 p.m., located on Big Bend Road and Orchard Lane, respectively. "Both fires were quickly suppressed by responding rural firefighters and estimated to be less than 0.01-acre," Douglas Forest Protective Association said. Both fires...
KVAL
Oregon considering name change for Swastika Mountain in Lane County
The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering changing the name of a mountain south of Eugene. A proposal to change the name of Swastika Mountain notes that the name is offensive to many Oregonians. The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering two proposed names for the more than 4,000-foot-tall mountain.
KVAL
North Bend School District reaches tentative agreement with workers union
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Officials from the North Bend School District say they have reached a tentative agreement with the union for hourly workers. The two sides have been bargaining since March, after the previous contract expired. Classified workers wanted higher wages to keep up with inflation and improvements...
kqennewsradio.com
TRAILER FIRE WITH AMAZON MERCHANDISE ON INTERSTATE 5
A semi-trailer with Amazon merchandise caught fire early Tuesday morning on Interstate 5 just south of Sutherlin. Battalion Chief Josh Waechter of Douglas County Fire District No. 2 said Sutherlin Fire Department units responded to the incident just after 3:50 a.m. Waechter said first responders found an active brake fire that was extending into the attached trailer which was filled with an unknown mixed load of items. The fire was initially stopped from spreading and causing more damage.
KVAL
Eugene Police Records Section hours change due to staffing shortage
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says that effective Monday, August 29, their front lobby Records Section counter will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and closed all other hours and weekends. The reduced hours are due to temporary staffing shortages. There are...
KVAL
Bureau of Land Management to make further restrictions to prevent human-caused fires
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Starting on Aug. 26, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., the Bureau of Land Management will further restrict certain public activities on BLM-managed lands in Coos, Douglas, and Curry Counties to prevent human-caused fire and reduce wildfire potential. Officials state under the current fire prevention order, campfires...
KVAL
Eugene-Springfield Fire to conduct training at local school
EUGENE, Ore. — The community around Camas Ridge Elementary School will expect to see firefighters from Eugene-Springfield Fire as they conduct trainings. According to Eugene-Springfield Fire, the crews will be practicing skills related to rescuing civilians and downed firefighters at the soon to be demolished Camas Ridge Elementary School.
KVAL
Students from 13 Lane County high schools to build shelters for homeless
EUGENE, Ore. — With the ongoing homeless crisis in Lane County, there's a new project aimed at providing more temporary shelters. Students from 13 high schools will be building 30 units over the next year. The project kicked off Wednesday at Lane Community College. Teachers from several school districts...
KVAL
Lane County deputies respond to call about woman being shot
VENETA, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office received a phone call around 2:25 p.m. on Thursday from a female claiming to have been shot at a residence in the 24000blk of Forest Ct. in Veneta. According to the sheriff's office, The female stated that her ex-boyfriend shot her...
beachconnection.net
Sea Lion Caves' Financial Gift to Another Central Oregon Coast Attraction
(Florence, Oregon) – With a big party already scheduled, one Oregon coast attraction suddenly has cause to celebrate even more. In Florence, at the Siuslaw Pioneer Museum, August 26 is a day of whooping it up in honor of Sea Lion Caves' 90th anniversary, with a big bash starting there at 5 p.m. (Photo above courtesy Sea Lion Caves)
KVAL
Ms. Wheelchair Oregon returns from nationals with Rising Star Award
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Ms. Wheelchair Oregon is back in Springfield after competing for the national title. While she did not bring home the Ms. Wheelchair America crown, she did get a special award for her perseverance. “There is a reason that I ended up in a wheelchair, as traumatic...
KVAL
Familiar summer sight returns to Western Oregon
WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. — Hot, dry, and dusty days are what Western Oregon's known for in August. That goes hand in hand with the formation of dust devils in the Willamette Valley as farmers start to turn over their fields. The number of days without rainfall haven't been the...
oregontoday.net
Missing Person Douglas Co., Aug. 22
UPDATE 08/20/2022 2:30pm – DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Search efforts continue for 63-year-old Rick Leroy Garrett who was reported missing on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Garrett messaged a friend through Facebook that he was injured and needed help near Deer Lick Falls in the Tiller area. Search crews have searched the area and have been unable to locate him as of the time of this post. He was last known to be in a tan/gold colored 1999 GMC Sierra Extended Cab pickup. The pickup has a lumber rack, silver toolbox and a Deadhead sticker. Garrett is 5’9″ tall, 170 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes. His clothing description is unknown. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN HOSPITALIZED IN SINGLE VEHICLE WRECK
A woman was hospitalized following a single vehicle wreck Friday, eight miles west of Elkton. A report from Oregon State Police said just after 11:30 a.m. a sedan was traveling westbound when it left the roadway, struck a large rock and flipped onto its top, blocking the westbound lane of travel. The driver was the only occupant and was trapped. Fire and EMS crews were able to extricate her. She was flown to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield by a REACH helicopter and was listed in critical condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson.
