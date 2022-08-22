Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Sea of Red honors firefighter’s service to Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — A Sea of Red was held as one community came together to honor a first responder and his decades of service. The Whiteville community is celebrated the life of Ramsey Fleet and the legacy he left behind. Fleet was the volunteer fire captain and public works...
WBBJ
JPD: 1 person injured in shooting at Kroger parking lot
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the parking lot of a local retailer. According to the officials with the Jackson Police Department, around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, one person was shot in the parking lot of the Kroger on North Parkway.
WBBJ
Greenfield Fire Dept. to host 34th Fire Prevention Festival
The festival will continue span from Oct. 3 to Oct. 8. Events include, but are not limited to:. Greenfield Fire Prevention Kick-off Breakfast at Wimpy’s Corner. Peace, Love, Fire Safety Tie Dye Party for the kids. Side by Side Live Burn demo (10 a.m.)
WBBJ
UPDATE: Jackson police say Douglass Reasons found safe
UPDATE: (8/24/22) — The Jackson Police Department confirms Douglass Reasons has been found safe. JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is asking people to be on the lookout. The department says that 68-year-old Douglass Ray Reasons walked away from his home in the 1000 block Campbell around...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
radionwtn.com
Firecrackers, Not Gunshots As Martin Westview Put On Lockdown
Martin, Tenn.–This morning at approx. 7:53am, Martin Westview High School SRO Jason Arant received information that a gunshot may have just been fired in the parking lot of Westview High School. According to the press release from the Martin Police, the school was put on a lockdown as a...
WBBJ
UPDATE: Jackie Edwards found safe, Jackson police confirm
UPDATE: (8/24/22) — The Jackson Police Department confirms Jackie Edwards has been found safe. JACKSON, Tenn. — In early August, one family had a growing suspicion when they realized they haven’t heard from one of their family members in a few days. That is when they went to the Jackson Police Department and reported a missing person.
WBBJ
Music lovers gather at Hub City Brewing
JACKSON, Tenn. — Several international music lovers traveled to the Hub City on Thursday. Hub City Brewing welcomed at least 70 people from Sweden, who are big Carl Perkins fans. Several years ago, the Cadillac Band came to the Rockabilly Festival. Now that the festival is no more and...
WBBJ
Police confirm 2 missing men found safe in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms the conclusion of two separate missing person cases. According to police, 64-year-old Jackie Edwards and 68-year-old Douglass Reasons have both been found safe. Edwards was reported as missing in the Jackson area on August 4 and police have been searching for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBBJ
Jackson-Madison County Library to host event for authors
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library is hosting an event for authors in September. The library says its annual Local Author Event will allow authors to meet fellow authors, talk with readers and sell their books. The library says that they will only be able to host 26...
radionwtn.com
Law Enforcement Pay Respects To THP Pilot Lee Russell
McKenzie, Tenn.–Dozens of Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and area law enforcement officers–including many from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Paris Police Department–lined the streets to greet the body of THP Pilot Sgt. Lee Russell as he arrived at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home in McKenzie Wednesday. A tragic helicopter accident Tuesday near Chattanooga claimed the life of Russell and Marion County Detective Matt Blansett during a mission in a wooded area. Funeral services for Russell will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Long Heights Baptist Church in McKenzie. His full obituary is published separately on our website. (Carissa French photo).
radionwtn.com
Deanna Chappell Named Pride Of Obion County
Union City, Tenn. – Deanna Chappell of Troy, Tennessee has been voted Obion County Fall Fest’s Pride of Obion County. Chappell is a graduate of Dresden High School and The University of Tennessee at Martin. She is a former teacher who spent much of her career in Troy....
radionwtn.com
Carroll County Home Destroyed By Fire
McKenzie, Tenn.–A home on Old State Route 22 in Carroll County was destroyed by fire late Wednesday night. McKenzie firefighters were dispatched to provide mutual aid at the fire at 607 Old State Route 22. On arrival, firefighters found the home already heavily involved, with fire extending throughout the attic. A tanker shuttle was established to provide water for fire suppression operations. Units were on scene for over two hours.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thevintagenews.com
Buford Pusser Was a Good Cop Who Was Hell-Bent on Getting Revenge
Buford Pusser was a big guy with a strong desire for justice. He lived a short but incredible life and became a man of legend while still alive. His death only amplified his legacy. Pusser’s efforts to rid the streets of crime caused one of the greatest tragedies in his life and led him to seek revenge on those responsible.
WBBJ
Jackson Chamber, Tyler Guy Fund make plans for teen center
JACKSON, Tenn. — A meeting was held at the Jackson Chamber Tuesday to continue talks on creating a safe, but fun, center for teenagers. Sabrina Blue, the Chair of the Tyler Guy Fund, visited the Jackson Chamber to shed light on the importance of the fund. “The purpose of...
WBBJ
Redbone’s celebrates 16 years of service
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson restaurant threw a party and invited their customers!. Redbone’s Restaurant in Jackson is celebrating another year in business, and held a Sweet 16 party Tuesday evening, celebrating 16 years serving their customers. The restaurant specializes in cuisine made famous in Memphis and New...
WBBJ
Vets discuss signs, treatment options for canine incontinence
JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s not uncommon for dogs to urinate inside their home, but some of them may be dealing with canine incontinence. Veterinarians Dr. Jody Lulich and Dr. Heather Davis spoke with us on National Dog Day about how you can help your furry friend. While some...
WBBJ
City of Jackson holds first Community Clean-Up
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson held its first Community Clean-Up Day event. The event was held Monday, and was aimed at reducing the amount of illegal dumping in the city, according to a news release from the City of Jackson. “The first community clean up event on...
WBBJ
LIFELINE receives donation from local foundation
JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services has received a donation from the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation. LIFELINE says it was given a professional medical-grade refrigerator with advanced monitoring and control. LIFELINE officials say this will help them keep samples longer. “A blood sample is required to be retained on...
WBBJ
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — One person has died after being struck by a vehicle in Jackson Wednesday night. The Jackson Fire Department says they received a call at 10:15 p.m. of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of the 45 Bypass and Airways Boulevard. Upon arrival, the...
Chester County Independent
What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas
The Enville Community Club and Enville Volunteer Fire Department will have our Enville Wild Goose fundraiser at 4 p.m. Aug. 27 with a spaghetti supper, cakewalk, silent auction and 50/50 drawing. We hope everyone will come out for great food, fellowship and fun; bring a cake and join us!. Andrew-Davis...
Comments / 1