SCHOLARSHIP WINNER … The Chris and Mary Thaman Scholarship was recently awarded to Katie Taylor. This annual scholarship is given to any Williams County or Fairview High School graduate who has completed at least one year of post-secondary education following graduation, employed in some capacity to support their education, and in good academic standing. Pictured is Katie (left) accepting the scholarship from Mary Thaman (right). Katie is enrolled in the physician assistant master’s program at the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with a goal to move back to Northwest Ohio when she graduates. She is especially interested in dermatology, family medicine, and orthopedics, but will finalize her field after all her clinicals. Congratulations and good luck to Katie as she pursues her dreams and a big thank you to the Thaman family for helping her achieve them!

WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO