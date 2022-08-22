Read full article on original website
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Steven “Hawk” Hawkins (1955-2022)
Steven A. “Hawk” Hawkins, age 66, of Liberty Center, passed away under hospice care at his home late Tuesday night, August 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Bowling Green, Ohio. He was one of ten children to the late Franklin D. Hawkins and Patricia (Tipping) Hawkins.
thevillagereporter.com
High School Sports Roundup For August 23rd, 2022
ARCHBOLD – Ethan Stuckey turned in a hat trick as Archbold defeated Swanton 6-0 in the season and NWOAL opener for th... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE PUBLISHER: Though the name has changed throughout the years from newspaper mergers...
thevillagereporter.com
Swanton @ Archbold Boys Soccer
ARCHBOLD – Ethan Stuckey turned in a hat trick as Archbold defeated Swanton 6-0 in the season and NWOAL opener for the Bluestreaks. Archbold (1-0, 1-0 NWOAL) – Goals: Ethan Stuckey 3, Brodie Dominique, Dane Riley, Krayton Kern. View all images of this event online for free by...
thevillagereporter.com
Edon @ Montpelier Boys Golf
BRYAN – Drake Sommer led the way for the Locos with a 39 and Trent Thorp fired a 41 for Montpelier in a BBC dual match at Suburban Golf Course. Montpelier (170) – Drake Sommer 39, Trent Thorp 41, Jaxon Richmond 42, Joel Saneholtz 48; Edon (no team score) – Blake Dulle 72, Hope Siebenaler 79.
Larry Lugibihl (1956-2022)
Larry R. Lugibihl, age 65, surrounded by his family, passed away Tuesday evening, August 23, 2022 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice in Defiance. He was born in Toledo on September 5, 1956 to the late Robert C. Lugibihl and Iris J. (Aubry) Lugibihl. Larry attended Delta High School and later entered the Air Force; where he served before being honorably discharged in 1976.
Toledo, August 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Waite soccer team will have a game with Scott High School on August 25, 2022, 14:00:00. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!. #Toledo .contest-details { position: relative; /* margin: 5px 100px 20px; */ display: block; text-align: center; } .team-info { width: 40%; padding: 0px 0px 0; display: inline-block; vertical-align: top; box-sizing: border-box; } .image-placeholder { background-color: rgba(0,0,0,0.0); display: flex; height: 100; margin: 5px; width: 100; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; }
thevillagereporter.com
2022 Fulton County Agricultural Hall Of Fame Inductees Announced
WAUSEON – The 2022 inductees to the Fulton County Agricultural Hall of Fame were recently announced by the Ohio State University Extension Office and Hall of Fame selection committee. The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to recognize selected farmers or agribusiness leaders from our county who have...
Referee shortage causes high school football schedule changes in northwest Ohio
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — The referee shortage continues to make its impact felt to northwest Ohio high school sports. Ottawa Hills football announced that their week three game against Evergreen, originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 2, was forced to move to Thursday, Sept. 1 to a shortage of officials.
thevillagereporter.com
Bryan @ Delta Boys Soccer
DELTA – Delta started defense of their NWOAL title in convincing fashion with a 6-0 win over Bryan. Caiden Etter and Nolan Risner each found the net twice for the Panthers and Max York tallied three assists. Bryan (2-1, 0-1 NWOAL) – Saves: Dom Malanga 21. Delta (3-0,...
Girl Named Tom returning to Ohio for six concerts after COVID-19 cancellation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio trio Girl Named Tom is returning to the Buckeye State after canceling performances in June because of COVID-19. The group has been touring nearly nonstop since winning Season 21 of “The Voice” in December 2021, and beginning Tuesday, Aug. 30, siblings Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty will be crisscrossing their […]
965thecave.com
Lenawee County Football Preview: The Tri-County Conference
Adrian, MI – As the local high school football season kicks off tonight and tomorrow in Lenawee County, 96.5fm The Cave will wrap-up our Football Coach’s Preview with a look at the two participants in the Tri County Conference… Sand Creek and Madison. The Trojans will be...
thevillagereporter.com
David VanArsdalen (1963-2022)
David A. VanArsdalen, 59, of Alvordton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, in his residence. David was born June 26, 1963, in Montpelier, Ohio, son of DeWayne L. “Dewey” and Myrtle L. (Pinette) VanArsdalen. After graduating from Bryan High School, he enlisted with the United States Army....
965thecave.com
Lenawee County Athletic Association 2022 Football Preview
Manitou Beach, MI – At the recent 96.5fm The Cave Lenawee County football coach’s preview show, hosted at Hometown Pizza in Manitou Beach, Cave Dwellers talked to all four coaches that are part of the ultra-competitive Lenawee County Athletic Association. The league was so good last year that the Division 8 MHSAA State Champion played in it… the Hudson Tigers.
Ada Herald
Kicking it in Ada
ADA — The Made in Ada Wilson Football Festival will kick-off this Saturday at both Depot Park and ONU’s Dial Robertson Stadium. The event being held at the stadium is an “official” Punt, Pass & Kick USA competition for boys, and girls, ages six through 15. Ada Chamber of Commerce Director Linda Walden said this is the first year the contest will actually be “sanctioned.”
thevillagereporter.com
Bryan Area Foundation Awards Scholarship
SCHOLARSHIP WINNER … The Chris and Mary Thaman Scholarship was recently awarded to Katie Taylor. This annual scholarship is given to any Williams County or Fairview High School graduate who has completed at least one year of post-secondary education following graduation, employed in some capacity to support their education, and in good academic standing. Pictured is Katie (left) accepting the scholarship from Mary Thaman (right). Katie is enrolled in the physician assistant master’s program at the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with a goal to move back to Northwest Ohio when she graduates. She is especially interested in dermatology, family medicine, and orthopedics, but will finalize her field after all her clinicals. Congratulations and good luck to Katie as she pursues her dreams and a big thank you to the Thaman family for helping her achieve them!
thevillagereporter.com
Marjorie Meyer (1930-2022)
Marjorie H. Meyer, age 91, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 8:16 A.M. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Bryan Care & Rehabilitation Center, where she was a resident. Marjorie was 1948 graduate of Edgerton High School. She was a homemaker and had worked in the cafeteria for Bryan City Schools.
Mom attends Bowling Green State University alongside daughter
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Tiffany and Marlee Eckert hold the distinction of being a mother-daughter duo attending Bowling Green State University at the same time. Marlee is setting foot on campus this fall as a freshman, while Tiffany is beginning her second year majoring in Human Development and Family Studies. Tiffany is scheduled to graduate in the spring 2023.
hustlebelt.com
Bowling Green athletic director Bob Moosbrugger relieved of duties, effective immediately
Editor’s note: UPDATED at 3:45 p.m. EST to reflect Bob Moosbrugger’s statement to the BGSU athletic department and provide additional context reported after the fact. Bowling Green State University shook up the top of their athetic department on Wednesday afternoon, announcing a “leadership transition” which will see athletic director Bob Moosbrugger relieved of his duties, effective immediately.
thevillagereporter.com
MONTPELIER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Boy Scouts Attend Council Meeting For Badge
NEIGHBOR TROUBLES … Betty Freese was present to share a frustrating situation with Montpelier Village Council at the August 22nd, 2022 council meeting. She left assured that council and the village attorney will check to see if there is any way they can help (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
utoledo.edu
Former Rocket and Varsity T Hall of Fame Member Makes Swimming History
UToledo men’s swimming alumnus and Varsity T Hall of Fame member John Muenzer made open-water swimming history in earlier this month as he completed the 20.5 miles from Catalina Island to Huntington Beach, California, in 10 hours and 15 minutes. The swim was the final event in his nearly 40-year journey in completing the Grand Slam and the Triple Crown of open-water swimming, an honor only a handful of athletes have completed.
