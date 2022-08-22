New Ministry Coming To Williams County For Recovery, Reentry & Restorative Housing

Read full article on original website
Related
thevillagereporter.com
MONTPELIER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Boy Scouts Attend Council Meeting For Badge
NEIGHBOR TROUBLES … Betty Freese was present to share a frustrating situation with Montpelier Village Council at the August 22nd, 2022 council meeting. She left assured that council and the village attorney will check to see if there is any way they can help (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
Fort Findlay Coffee launches new blend to support Blanchard Valley Health System patients
FINDLAY, Ohio — A popular coffee and doughnut shop in Findlay that made the transition from a national franchise to a locally owned shop is now helping those in need. Fort Findlay Coffee on Tiffin Avenue has been brewing and baking breakfast goods since 2001. But co-owner Brook Hanes...
WANE-TV
DeKalb County mulling buggy tax
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — William Hartman, president of DeKalb County Commissioners, first considered implementing an ordinance fee for horse-drawn vehicles after a county resident expressed their concern for the situation. Now, DeKalb County has proposed an ordinance that will require anyone with horse-drawn vehicles to pay a $250...
13abc.com
Wood County farm helping abused, neglected horses sees greater need for help
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are plenty of small animal rescues doing great work around our region, but not as many that focus on bigger animals, like horses. The Healing Barn in Wood County has been helping horses for decades. It is one of only a few horse rescues around...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thevillagereporter.com
2022 Fulton County Agricultural Hall Of Fame Inductees Announced
WAUSEON – The 2022 inductees to the Fulton County Agricultural Hall of Fame were recently announced by the Ohio State University Extension Office and Hall of Fame selection committee. The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to recognize selected farmers or agribusiness leaders from our county who have...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Raymond J. Glaze, 53, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to passing bad checks, a misdemeanor. He faces up to 180 days in jail and $1,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 19. Aug. 15. Dustin C. Morman, 45, Leipsic,...
thevillagereporter.com
Bryan Area Foundation Awards Scholarship
SCHOLARSHIP WINNER … The Chris and Mary Thaman Scholarship was recently awarded to Katie Taylor. This annual scholarship is given to any Williams County or Fairview High School graduate who has completed at least one year of post-secondary education following graduation, employed in some capacity to support their education, and in good academic standing. Pictured is Katie (left) accepting the scholarship from Mary Thaman (right). Katie is enrolled in the physician assistant master’s program at the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with a goal to move back to Northwest Ohio when she graduates. She is especially interested in dermatology, family medicine, and orthopedics, but will finalize her field after all her clinicals. Congratulations and good luck to Katie as she pursues her dreams and a big thank you to the Thaman family for helping her achieve them!
Lucas County townships opting out of sheriff's department coverage; sheriff says cost to patrol too high
BERKEY, Ohio — In a letter to eight townships last year, Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre said they need to pay for policing there because the cost of patrolling them is too high compared to other areas that need it more. The eight townships are: Richfield, Spencer, Harding, Swanton,...
thevillagereporter.com
David VanArsdalen (1963-2022)
David A. VanArsdalen, 59, of Alvordton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, in his residence. David was born June 26, 1963, in Montpelier, Ohio, son of DeWayne L. “Dewey” and Myrtle L. (Pinette) VanArsdalen. After graduating from Bryan High School, he enlisted with the United States Army....
Known drug house in Lima will be razed following another fire
LIMA — The third fire at a vacant building in Lima known by law enforcement officials to be an active drug house will be the last. A structure at 625 N. Elizabeth St. will be razed “today or tomorrow” after firefighters extinguished a blaze there Wednesday morning, according to a spokesman for the Lima Fire Department.
Farm and Dairy
Two solar projects in Ohio approved
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved applications filed by Wild Grains Solar, LLC and Nottingham Solar LLC to construct solar-powered electric generating facilities in Van Wert and Harrison counties, respectively, Aug. 18. The 150-megawatt Wild Grains Solar facility will occupy 818 acres within a 2,312-acre project area...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: House on Tracy Street stockpiling tires
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Tracy Street are fed up with a house that has a stockpile of tires in both the front and back yard. It isn’t the first, as it was just last year that the tenant was ordered to remove a different tire stockpile. According to the neighbors it took two semi-trucks to haul all of the tires away and the current stockpile is even larger.
thevillagereporter.com
“Preparing For A Courthouse Or Library Visit” To Be Presented At September Meeting Of FCGS
DELTA – The next Fulton County Genealogical Society meeting is Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 7 p.m. when Rhonda Casler will be sharing information about the planning and steps involved before your research visit. Rhonda was born and raised near Defiance, Ohio. Her father and maternal grandfather instilled a...
Lucas County to set up sobriety checkpoints Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County officials will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday night. The Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated Task Force will set up checkpoints at 3 Turtle Creek Road in Swanton Township and 2105 North McCord Road in Springfield Township. The checkpoints will operate from 8 p.m. Friday through...
thevillagereporter.com
Marjorie Meyer (1930-2022)
Marjorie H. Meyer, age 91, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 8:16 A.M. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Bryan Care & Rehabilitation Center, where she was a resident. Marjorie was 1948 graduate of Edgerton High School. She was a homemaker and had worked in the cafeteria for Bryan City Schools.
ocj.com
Digging carrots in Henry County for 66 years
With a 4-row Planet Jr. planter, Ted Baughman began growing carrots for the Campbell Soup Company on their farm in 1956. The Baughmans have been raising carrots, along with red beets, parsley and potatoes for Campbell’s in the fertile black sands south of Napoleon ever since. Sixty-six years later, not a lot has changed according to Tom Baughman (Ted’s son).
13abc.com
Lucas County child on dialysis after E. coli illness
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 9-year-old from Lucas County now sits in a Columbus hospital on dialysis. The latest person suffering from that E. coli outbreak that’s stretched into 4 states. It’s expected to be a long road to recovery with the illness already sapping most of his energy...
963xke.com
No injuries reported in DeKalb County rollover crash
DEKALB CO., Id. (ADAMS) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says that no one was hurt in a rollover crash Friday morning. Officers responded to the area of SR 205 at CR 7 in Garrett around 7:20 a.m. on the reports of the crash. Once at the scene,...
thevillagereporter.com
Patricia Herman (1945-2022)
3:06 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home in Archbold, Ohio, where she was a resident, after an extended illness. Mrs. Herman was at 1963 graduate of Edon High School and was employed by Bryan Medical Group in the records department for many years. She had...
westbendnews.net
Paulding man joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club
Paulding resident Earl Chapman joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club today after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on State Route 637 at State Route 613 in Paulding County on June 25, 2022. Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Tim Grigsby...
Comments / 0