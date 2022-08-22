Tenants of Springfield Gardens continue to fight for living conditions

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Trash problems continue in the city of Holyoke and now, posts on social media are drawing attention to a particular apartment complex. “I did get the complaint and the very first thing I did was go over to see…these overflowing dumpsters...and it’s disgusting, terrible. Property managers should be ashamed for allowing any trash to accumulate to that extent,” said Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia.

