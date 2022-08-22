Tenants of Springfield Gardens continue to fight for living conditions

Read full article on original website
Springfield Gardens tenants protest conditions of apartments
A group of dissatisfied tenants gathered on School Street in Springfield Thursday protesting conditions at the Springfield Gardens Apartments.
Springfield Gardens Tenants call for quicker action on expressed housing concerns
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Days after having their voices heard in housing court, tenants of the Springfield Gardens Complex came together Thursday morning, calling for quicker action in addressing their concerns over living conditions. Frustration and anger were expressed once again by Springfield Gardens tenants, fighting for improved conditions where they...
Town by Town: August 25
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, the city came together to celebrate National Breastfeeding Month. This week is National Breastfeeding Week. In celebration, Springfield mayor Domenic Sarno joined Heart2HeartBeat Lactation and Wellness and the Breastfeeding Community Action Circle Thursday morning. Sarno’s goal was to specifically honor Black mother’s in the city.
Springfield animal hospital left with bill after vandalism incident damages window
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A Springfield animal clinic is asking for your help. Vandals smashed a window at the second chance community veterinary hospital sometime between last night and this morning. Now, the Montgomery Street vet is stuck with the bill. It is believed this happened sometime between 10 p.m. and...
Second Chance in Springfield asking for donations after window smashed
Due to the high insurance deductible, the nonprofit organization is asking for donations to help with the cost of replacing the window.
Celebrate National Burger Day at one of these western Massachusetts locations
The top 10 best burger spots in western Massachusetts.
Cookout with a Cop event in Easthampton
The Easthampton Police Department held its annual Cookout with a Cop. Hot dogs and hamburgers were served as the community had a chance to mingle with law enforcement.
‘Ice Cream with the Mayor’ returns to Chicopee (photos)
CHICOPEE — Siblings Brayden, Macie and Aubree Kalisch of Chicopee got a scoop on civic pride along with their bowls of ice cream as Mayor John Vieau chatted them up during “Ice Cream with the Mayor.”. Back after a hiatus during the pandemic, the event at the Chicopee...
Top candidates for Mass. governor spot share goals ahead of early voting kickoff
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Super Tuesday is less than two weeks away in Massachusetts, and the governor’s seat is up for grabs this year, as Governor Charlie Baker steps down after two terms in office. Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl are expected to be the two frontrunners in their respective...
John Larder, Springfield man with over 100 past arraignments, out on $500 bail
A 51-year-old Springfield man with 104 arraignments was released from Hampden County Correctional Facility in Ludlow after posting a $500 bail on Wednesday. Springfield police arrested John Larder on Sunday morning for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from a car on School Street — bringing the total number of criminal charges in his life to over 100.
Getting Answers: condition of Memorial Avenue in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the start of The Big E now just weeks away, some people in western Massachusetts are speaking out about the condition of Memorial Avenue. Western Mass News is getting answers and addressing concerns after a viewer reached out to our newsroom and wrote:. “With...
Black market marijuana still popular despite legalization
Despite the fact that marijuana is legal here in Massachusetts, illegal sales remain strong and dangerous. Like many things, the lower cost of illegal marijuana is a major reason illicit sales continue to flourish in the state.
Chicopee Comp. grad helping run the kitchen at Costa at MGM Springfield
Getting Answers: Preparing nutritious meals for back to school. Man arraigned on marijuana trafficking charges after arrest in South Hadley. New details are emerging on a marijuana trafficking arrest that took place in South Hadley on Wednesday. Finding back to school clothing at affordable prices. Updated: 12 hours ago. With...
Sewage discharge warning for Connecticut River
All that rain triggered a combined sewer overflow in Holyoke and Chicopee, sending discharge from both sewage collection systems into the Connecticut River.
Getting Answers: trash complaints at Jarvis Heights apartments in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Trash problems continue in the city of Holyoke and now, posts on social media are drawing attention to a particular apartment complex. “I did get the complaint and the very first thing I did was go over to see…these overflowing dumpsters...and it’s disgusting, terrible. Property managers should be ashamed for allowing any trash to accumulate to that extent,” said Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia.
South End businssess discuss impact of MGM Springfield four years after opening
Educators working to get students back on track after learning loses. Students across western Massachusetts are getting ready to head back to the classroom, but educators are expecting another year of academic challenges caused by learning loss from the COVD-19 pandemic. Surprise Squad honors special Springfield charter school volunteer. Updated:...
Housing court hears concerns over conditions at Springfield Gardens
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Several tenants have reached out to Western Mass News in recent months with concerns about living conditions at Springfield Gardens apartments. Today, Springfield code enforcement has brought the Springfield Gardens management team to court. Western Mass News has focused on tenant’s issues at Springfield Gardens apartment...
Two pedestrians in crosswalk hit by car in Springfield
Two women were taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Springfield Thursday morning.
Western Massachusetts Man Arrested On Fentanyl And Weapon Charges
Crimes concerning the drug fentanyl continue to happen on a daily basis. And not just in Massachusetts, but all over the globe. So it's refreshing to see incidents where the guilty receive their just desserts. According to the Department of Justice in Boston, a man from our neighboring county of...
Homework House in Holyoke receives $50K from state
The state legislature has approved a $50,000 back-to-school gift to benefit the Homework House, a non-profit tutoring agency that helps kids improve their grades.
