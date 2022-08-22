ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Tenants of Springfield Gardens continue to fight for living conditions

By Kristin Burnell, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue
westernmassnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Gardens Tenants call for quicker action on expressed housing concerns

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Days after having their voices heard in housing court, tenants of the Springfield Gardens Complex came together Thursday morning, calling for quicker action in addressing their concerns over living conditions. Frustration and anger were expressed once again by Springfield Gardens tenants, fighting for improved conditions where they...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: August 25

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, the city came together to celebrate National Breastfeeding Month. This week is National Breastfeeding Week. In celebration, Springfield mayor Domenic Sarno joined Heart2HeartBeat Lactation and Wellness and the Breastfeeding Community Action Circle Thursday morning. Sarno’s goal was to specifically honor Black mother’s in the city.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Springfield, MA
Society
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Conditions#Wggb Wshm#Springfield Gardens#Springfield Housing Court#Western Mass News
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: condition of Memorial Avenue in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the start of The Big E now just weeks away, some people in western Massachusetts are speaking out about the condition of Memorial Avenue. Western Mass News is getting answers and addressing concerns after a viewer reached out to our newsroom and wrote:. “With...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee Comp. grad helping run the kitchen at Costa at MGM Springfield

Getting Answers: Preparing nutritious meals for back to school. Man arraigned on marijuana trafficking charges after arrest in South Hadley. New details are emerging on a marijuana trafficking arrest that took place in South Hadley on Wednesday. Finding back to school clothing at affordable prices. Updated: 12 hours ago. With...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: trash complaints at Jarvis Heights apartments in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Trash problems continue in the city of Holyoke and now, posts on social media are drawing attention to a particular apartment complex. “I did get the complaint and the very first thing I did was go over to see…these overflowing dumpsters...and it’s disgusting, terrible. Property managers should be ashamed for allowing any trash to accumulate to that extent,” said Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

South End businssess discuss impact of MGM Springfield four years after opening

Educators working to get students back on track after learning loses. Students across western Massachusetts are getting ready to head back to the classroom, but educators are expecting another year of academic challenges caused by learning loss from the COVD-19 pandemic. Surprise Squad honors special Springfield charter school volunteer. Updated:...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Housing court hears concerns over conditions at Springfield Gardens

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Several tenants have reached out to Western Mass News in recent months with concerns about living conditions at Springfield Gardens apartments. Today, Springfield code enforcement has brought the Springfield Gardens management team to court. Western Mass News has focused on tenant’s issues at Springfield Gardens apartment...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy