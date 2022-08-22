ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Suspect arrested after 2 killed, 1 injured in Midtown Atlanta

By Kristal Dixon
Axios Atlanta
Axios Atlanta
 3 days ago

A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and one person injured in two shootings Monday afternoon in Midtown Atlanta.

  • Investigators say they now believe the shootings were not random and that the suspect targeted the victims.

Here's what we know: Officers were dispatched around 1:45pm to 1280 W. Peachtree Street where they found two people shot, police chief Darin Schierbaum said Monday evening during a press conference.

  • One of the victims died and the other was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers received another call around 2pm of another shooting at 1100 Peachtree. When police arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound, the chief said.

  • That person was also transported to the hospital for treatment, but did not survive, Atlanta police spokesperson Benjamin Hopson said in a press release.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office identified the shooting victims as 60-year-old Michael Shinners of Alpharetta and Wesley Freeman, 41, of Atlanta.

Schierbaum said police learned the shooter at both locations was the same person. After receiving tips that she entered the nearby Colony Square mixed use development, officers were able to use surveillance cameras to get her description.

  • She was eventually traced to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport where she was apprehended, Schierbaum said.

What they're saying: The chief said investigators do not believe the shootings were random and that the suspect targeted the victims.

  • Schierbaum also said he was proud of the officers who responded without knowing how dangerous the situation was.
  • "We're so appreciative our partners everyone that wears the badge and has taken an oath of service," he said. "You saw them in action today in Midtown, and that is service we deliver across every neighborhood of our city."

Mayor Andre Dickens told reporters that the airport was never under any threat since the suspect did not get past security.

  • "What we saw today was very strong coordination and professionalism across multiple law enforcement agencies," he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Atlanta

A clearer picture emerges one day after shooting in Midtown Atlanta

A clearer picture is emerging of the victims and the suspect in Monday's shootings that left two people dead and another hospitalized, while paralyzing a part of Midtown for hours. Catch up quick: Police say Raissa Kengne allegedly shot Michael Shinners of Alpharetta and Michael Horne of Newnan at the Midtown condo complex where she lived and the two worked. Shinners managed the building and Horne worked as its engineer.Shinners did not survive the shooting. Beacon Management Services, the property management company, told WSBTV in a statement that Kengne was a "disgruntled resident."Officers say Kengne then shot and killed 41-year-old...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

Prosecutors to drop charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting death

Prosecutors have declined to pursue charges against two Atlanta officers in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks.Why it matters: Brooks was shot and killed June 12, 2020, after an altercation with Atlanta officers Devin Brosnan and Garrett Rolfe in the parking lot of a Wendy's on University Avenue. Brooks' killing occurred weeks after global protests erupted in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.Prosecutors acknowledged the similarity in the timing of the two incidents, but noted they were two separate situations.What they're saying: Pete Skandalakis, the special prosecutor and...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios

Outrage after charging decision in death of Rayshard Brooks

Georgia activists and some political leaders are criticizing prosecutors' decision to drop charges against two Atlanta officers for the June 12, 2020 shooting death of Rayshard Brooks. Catch up quick: The special prosecutor assigned to the case said yesterday that after studying the evidence, he concluded Atlanta officers Devin Brosnan...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

Bird flu outbreak kills hundreds of vultures near Atlanta

A metro Atlanta wildlife facility is closed for the rest of the month after hundreds of birds were found dead of bird flu.Driving the news: The deceased wild black vultures were found at Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove on Aug. 13, the sanctuary said in a statement.Tests were conducted and results confirmed avian influenza was the culprit. State and federal officials were called in to help respond to the outbreak.State of play: The Georgia Department of Agriculture placed Noah's Ark under quarantine and ordered it to undergo a thorough disinfecting. Noah's Ark's website says it will be closed...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Alpharetta, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Axios Atlanta

Great Atlanta group bicycle rides for every day of the week

Don't want to jinx it, but Atlanta is entering that magic window of weather where it's not too hot, not too cold, and there's just a little magic. (When it's not raining.) It's a perfect time for group bike rides, whether it's a 10-mile slow roll through town — sometimes with as many as 500 bicyclists — or 30-mile early-morning sprints. Here are some of Atlanta's best. Be sure to check websites and social media for scheduling changes or rain-outs.Monday: M+M. The laid-back nighttime ride starts and ends at the Georgia Beer Garden and features riders of all skill...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

APS, Fulton schools use technology to beef up security

With schools across metro Atlanta back in session, district leaders are taking various steps to keep students and staff safe.Why it matters: The tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers has districts across the country scrambling to improve security for the new academic year.What's happening: Atlanta Public Schools will add more metal detectors in high-traffic areas at middle and high schools, schools police chief Ronald Applin told Axios.Applin said about $2.6 million has been budgeted for the project.Next school year, Applin said the district will begin installing security vestibules at elementary schools...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Axios Atlanta

Meet the jeweler who makes custom bling for stars like T-Pain

Diamond-covered AK-47 pendants. Black diamond loops. Sparkling Rolex watches. And a TikTok following that's larger than Fenty Beauty, Louis Vuitton and Gucci combined.Meet Icebox, the Buckhead jeweler to hip-hop superstars, athletes and celebrities raising Atlanta's profile and breathing new life into the jewelry industry.Why it matters: In little more than a decade, the Jooma brothers — Mo, Rafi and Zahir — have built a booming brand. They’ve tapped Atlanta’s status as the capital of hip-hop, attracted a bold-named clientele that includes T-Pain, Grady Jarrett and Wiz Khalifa and used the power of social media to show off their custom-made bling.Details:...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

Smyrna demolishes controversial Aunt Fanny's Cabin

The building that housed a controversial restaurant that used Black stereotypes to appeal to customers is no longer standing in Smyrna.Driving the news: City crews on Friday demolished the former Aunt Fanny's Cabin. Smyrna spokesperson Jennifer Bennett told Axios that City Council members last week voted to demolish the structure after the business that agreed to take possession of the building was "unable to obtain permission" to move it to their property.Flashback: The council in March awarded a bid to Ashley Limousin Farms to relocate Aunt Fanny's Cabin from its location next to the Smyrna History Museum to property in...
SMYRNA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midtown Atlanta#Shooting#Atlanta Police#Violent Crime
Axios Atlanta

Atlanta leaders call for nonviolent conflict resolution

Atlanta Police have responded to at least 15 reported shootings so far this month — two of which resulted in the hospitalization of children.A driving factor, say Atlanta Police and city officials, is residents' and out-of-towners' tendencies to pick up a firearm to settle a conflict.What's happening: The latest high-profile incident took place Sunday night when six people were shot during a softball game in a city park. Two adults died and a six-year-old girl is in critical condition after an argument devolved into gunfire, police say.Around 7pm, police responded to Rosa L. Burney Park in southwest Atlanta's Mechanicsville neighborhood and...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios

The Braves are back and so is their soft serve machine

In local fashion news, you can wear a T-shirt that speaks to the taste of our city's red-hot baseball team. BreakingT, an apparel company that captures a viral sports moment on a shirt, released a new design this week that plays on the popular slogan, "For the A!" Of course,...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios

Sweet Auburn building saved from demolition, for now

Developers of a project along Auburn Avenue have reversed course and say they now intend to preserve the building where Georgia’s first Black banking company was established. Driving the news: Joel Reed of Gorman & Company, a partner on the Sweet Auburn Grande Project, told the Atlanta Downtown Neighborhood...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios

Pedestrian and cyclist deaths are on the rise

People driving fast — and on roads designed to move cars as quickly and efficiently as possible — killed an increasing number of pedestrians and bicyclists in Atlanta last year, according to a new analysis profiling the victims. 31 people were struck and killed by people driving cars...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Axios

Scalini's Italian Restaurant closes after 40 years

It's been a sad week in Smyrna. Scalini's Italian Restaurant — the eatery with eggplant parmigiana that would send women to labor within 48 hours of eating it — announced its closure on Monday after 40 years in business. Why it matters: It's nice to know there are...
SMYRNA, GA
Axios Atlanta

New elementary school to open in Midtown Atlanta, hundreds of students to be rezoned

Despite opposition from parents, the Atlanta Board of Education approved a plan to open a new elementary school in Midtown that will shuffle hundreds of students.Driving the news: Board members on Monday voted to use the former Inman Middle School to house a new school that would serve kindergarten through fifth grade students.By the numbers: About 850 students who currently attend Mary Lin, Morningside and Springdale Park elementary schools would be affected.The plan moves 170 Morningside and 493 Springdale Park students to the new elementary school.It moves 171 Mary Lin students to Springdale and 9 students from Springdale to Morningside.Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios

Atlanta to lease 700 jail beds to Fulton County

After years of discussion about the future of Atlanta's jail, city officials have decided the best use for the South Downtown lock-up right now is…to remain a jail. Driving the news: Fulton County and the city have come to a four-year agreement that will allow the county to lease up to 700 beds at the Detention Center from the city to relieve crowding at its northwest Atlanta jail.
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

Atlanta's Music Midtown festival canceled

The organizer of Music Midtown says the September festival in Piedmont Park has been canceled for "circumstances beyond our control." Rolling Stone, Billboard and other outlets, citing industry and festival sources, say Music Midtown backed out because the festival can't ban firearms and weapons in a public park, according to a judge's interpretation of Georgia's so-called "guns everywhere" law. Axios has not independently confirmed that the event's cancellation is connected to the law.The festival includes weapons on its list of prohibited items.Why it matters: Owned by Live Nation, the outdoor concert series is one of metro Atlanta's largest cultural events...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

Guitar-shaped house for sale in Fayetteville, Georgia

Dick Clark had his Flintstone's house. John Travolta owns a home along a runway. Why don't you move into a guitar?What's happening: A five-bedroom, four-bath house in Fayetteville that's shaped like a guitar is on the market for $800,000.Built over 17 years, the house was designed by Elvis Carden, a country singer whose hits include… "Living in an Old Guitar."Of note: The quirky house — last week it made an appearance on the popular Zillow Gone Wild Instagram account — needs appliances in the kitchen and decks. Other than that, the listing says the 1.5-acre property has plenty of options for apartments, in-law suites or a single-family home. Photo: Courtesy of Evgenia Piven/EXP Realty
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
Axios Atlanta

Atlanta competes to host 2024 Democratic National Convention

When it comes to landing the 2024 Democratic National Convention, one of Atlanta's biggest selling points will be the fact that it's relatively affordable to get a room downtown. What's happening: Today, Democratic bigwigs scouting spots for the party's 2024 convention wrap up their grand tour of Atlanta, which is competing against Chicago, Houston and New York to host the multiday mega-event.Details: Atlanta has roughly 30,000 hotel rooms, many of which are near MARTA rail, city officials note. Two-thirds of the hotel rooms delegates, officials and VIPs are expected to need are within one mile of State Farm Arena, a proposed venue for the convention.Plus, they're likely less expensive than what cost-minded convention organizers will find in rival cities.Why it matters: The convention could pump more than $250 million into the Atlanta economy, city officials estimate based on previous conventions in Philadelphia and Denver. Atlanta last hosted the DNC in 1988.
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

Where to shop for mid-century modern furniture and antiques in Atlanta

Metro Atlanta has plenty of stores offering antiques and period pieces. So where should you turn for midcentury modern, 1960s camp and other vintage items?Mother Lode: The Avondale Estates market packs in vendors with sharp eyes for midcentury finds and wares from local makers. Sign of a good time: The Aug. 6th pop-up and makers' market is tiki-themed. (Insta)Decatur Estate Antique Market: Don't let the proper name fool you. You'll find lamps, retro fans and even taxidermy at this Lawrenceville Highway gem. (Insta) Highland Row: Forty dealers pack 9,000 square feet with midcentury couches, coffee tables and chairs, plus assorted curios like old action figures, vinyl and jewelry. (Insta)Kudzu Antiques: Located just outside Decatur, this 25,000-square-foot mainstay is a mix of retro furniture and modern wares — and has one of metro Atlanta’s best collections of salt and pepper shakers. (Insta)Atlanta Used Furniture: The Northside Drive vendor's well-curated collection is an Instagram favorite and a great resource if you're searching for inspiration. (Insta)
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

Stacey Abrams' plan to address affordable housing

Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams wants to make buying and renting more affordable around Georgia. Driving the news: Abrams released details of her plan, which she says will not require a tax hike:Increasing the Affordable Housing Trust Fund from $3 million to $32 millionExpanding the Georgia Dream Homeownership Program to help first-time home buyers with down payments, education and closing costsBanning discrimination against renters based on their source of incomeLaunching a fund to help lower-income residents defer tax payments as property values riseWhy it matters: Affordable housing has historically been a primary concern for advocates, low-income residents and...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

Axios Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
186
Followers
242
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Atlanta, anchored by Emma Hurt, Kristal Dixon and Thomas Wheatley, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/atlanta

Comments / 0

Community Policy