Suspect arrested after 2 killed, 1 injured in Midtown Atlanta

A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and one person injured in two shootings Monday afternoon in Midtown Atlanta.

Investigators say they now believe the shootings were not random and that the suspect targeted the victims.

Here's what we know: Officers were dispatched around 1:45pm to 1280 W. Peachtree Street where they found two people shot, police chief Darin Schierbaum said Monday evening during a press conference.

One of the victims died and the other was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers received another call around 2pm of another shooting at 1100 Peachtree. When police arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound, the chief said.

That person was also transported to the hospital for treatment, but did not survive, Atlanta police spokesperson Benjamin Hopson said in a press release.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office identified the shooting victims as 60-year-old Michael Shinners of Alpharetta and Wesley Freeman, 41, of Atlanta.

Schierbaum said police learned the shooter at both locations was the same person. After receiving tips that she entered the nearby Colony Square mixed use development, officers were able to use surveillance cameras to get her description.

She was eventually traced to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport where she was apprehended, Schierbaum said.

What they're saying: The chief said investigators do not believe the shootings were random and that the suspect targeted the victims.

Schierbaum also said he was proud of the officers who responded without knowing how dangerous the situation was.

"We're so appreciative our partners everyone that wears the badge and has taken an oath of service," he said. "You saw them in action today in Midtown, and that is service we deliver across every neighborhood of our city."

Mayor Andre Dickens told reporters that the airport was never under any threat since the suspect did not get past security.