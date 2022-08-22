Read full article on original website
Timeline | Homelessness policy dominate recent Sacramento County, City meetings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Homelessness in Sacramento isn't disappearing any time soon. The county's homeless population went from 5,570 in 2019 to nearly 9,278 in 2022, according to the recent Point In Time Count. Many residents say quality-of-life issues have been brought to their doorstep—literally. “We’re finding drugs in...
California to provide millions of dollars for homeless housing. These Northern California projects will receive funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that $694 million will be awarded to 35 Homekey projects. The projects would create more than 2,500 homeless housing units in 19 communities throughout the state. Multiple projects are planned throughout cities in Northern California with the closest one being in Stockton. Here is how […]
'I just want to see folks off the street' | Newsom announces nearly $700M to house the homeless
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A $694 million grant is the latest step by California Governor Gavin Newsom to address the homeless crisis in the state. Newsom plans to create 2,500 units to house the homeless in 19 different communities across the state. To that end, he pledged nearly $700 million to tackle one of the state's biggest challenges in homelessness.
Newsom not planning to approve mail-in election process for farmworkers' union voting rights
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday morning he is not planning to approve a mail-in election process for farmworkers' union voting rights. A statement from Newsom's Communications Director Erin Mellon says, "Newsom is eager to sign legislation that expands opportunity for agricultural workers to come together and be represented, and he supports changes to state law to make it easier for these workers to organize."
'Absolutely is a crisis': Sacramento ordinance bans homeless camps from sidewalks, city now working with county to help with homeless
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento is making changes to its homeless policies. City council approved Tuesday an ordinance aimed at addressing the growing issue of tents, sleeping bags and other encampments blocking access on sidewalks, streets or entrances to buildings throughout the city. "It breaks my heart,"...
9 Sacramento-area schools receive $2.2 million for walking, cycling safety improvements
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Federal funding will be used by the City of Sacramento to improve safety around the most dangerous areas for bikers and walkers in the city. At a press conference in front of Oak Ridge Elementary School Thursday, Sacramento City Unified School District administrators, Sacramento city leaders along with Congresswoman Doris Matsui announced millions in federal funding.
2022 Folsom City Council candidates address community in first forum
NOTE (8-25-22 5:00 p.m.) : Link to the full length forum is currently down and is being corrected by the Folsom Chamber of Commerce and Bayside Church. We will post it here as soon as it's corrected. For any additional information on status contact www.choosefolsom.com. For the first time since...
Sacramento approves bans on camping along American River, other public spaces
Sacramento County officials adopted a ban on camping on the American River Parkway and blocking city sidewalks and business entrances in an effort to crack down on homeless camps.
Almost 200 Sacramento County homeless residents die in 2021
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner's Office recently reported the rise in deaths of unhoused residents from 137 in 2020 to 199 in 2021, noting that it was not the same annual incremental increases they'ves before. Since 2002, the number of unhoused residents dying in the county...
Sacramento city and county leaders pass ordinances to address homelessness | Update
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Several ordinances aimed at restricting where unhoused people in the city and county of Sacramento can camp were passed local leaders. City leaders voted and approved an ordinance that would allow the removal of tents that blocked sidewalk access and business entrances. “It's laying a...
Placer, Yolo and Sacramento counties testing cell phone alert system Thursday
SACRAMENTO - People in three northern California counties will be getting a noisy cell phone call tomorrow.How could this call help in an emergency and what you should do if you don't get the message?"It's going to vibrate, it's going to make a tone, and you'll see essentially pop up and there will be a test message," said Dave Atkinson with Placer County Office of Emergency Services. Sacramento, Placer, and Yolo counties are testing the wireless emergency alert system on Thursday at 10:20 a.m."We never want to use it but it's certainly an amazing tool that we have because we know...
KCRA Today: Kiely Rodni’s remains confirmed, camping ban along American River, UC Davis aid to farmworkers
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
PG&E Planned Outage Today in Foothills – Yuba County OES Offers Cooling Centers
(Yuba County Offices of Emergency Services release) – We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but we just got word from PG&E that due to an issue with a circuit breaker, a larger portion of Dobbins will be impacted by today’s (today, 8/24) planned power outage than previously reported– 875 additional customers.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
A guide to the California Capital Airshow 2022: The planes, shows and prices to expect
CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — The California Capital Airshow returns to the Sacramento area this fall with a showcase of historical and modern airplanes that display the evolution of aviation in the United States. Where: 10425 Norden Avenue, Mather Airport, Mather. Dates: Sep. 30 to Oct. 2. Tickets. One of the...
'Exactly what we need right now' | What students, schools are saying about the loan relief program
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Students and universities around Sacramento said it's a much-awaited time for students who owe thousands of dollars in federal loans. "To have President Biden go out there and announce that he is doing loan forgiveness and how impactful that's going to be for students here in California is amazing," said Salma Pacheco, the president of the Associated Students, Inc. for Sacramento State.
Emergency Alert system test set for this morning in Sacramento, Placer and Yolo counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento, Placer and Yolo county officials plan to test the capacity and effectiveness of the Regional Mass Notification System on Thursday morning by sending out calls and emails to residents at 10:20. The test will be sent out to residents who opted into the Emergency Alert...
Youth ride SacRT free until 2023
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — RydeFreeRT allows students from transitional kindergarten through 12 to ride fare-free on Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT) buses, light rails, and shuttles. Student's can receive a transit card from their school. It expires June 30, 2023. Service locations include Sacramento, Citrus Heights, Folsom, Rancho Cordova and...
"Erroneous signal" sent during compliance testing blamed for causing massive El Dorado County power outage
EL DORADO HILLS – PG&E customers across large swaths of El Dorado County dealt with power outages on Wednesday morning. About 73,000 PG&E customers were without power from El Dorado Hills to the Pollock Pines area at the height of the outage. At first, there were more than 80,000 customers without power in the El Dorado County area, according to a PG&E spokesperson. By 11:45 a.m., PG&E said that number had dropped to 1,156 customers. All customers were restored by 2 p.m."Yeah, it was last minute." said Mary Fulmer, owner of Hog Wild BBQ in Placerville. Fulmer said the restaurant was...
Sacramento to test Regional Mass Notification System Thursday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday residents of 13 cities and one Tribal Nation in Sacramento, Yolo and Placer Counties will see a test of the Regional Mass Notification System. The goal is to test the Regional Mass Notification system’s capability, capacity, and effectiveness to deliver emergency notifications to the public during a major disaster. […]
Auburn Oaks senior living facility to continue serving low income seniors
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A California nonprofit is set to purchase the Auburn Oaks assisted living facility for low income seniors in Citrus Heights. City council approved an official agreement Thursday stating the facility will not change from serving its current demographic. The vote comes after council approved a...
