Sacramento County, CA

FOX40

California to provide millions of dollars for homeless housing. These Northern California projects will receive funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that $694 million will be awarded to 35 Homekey projects. The projects would create more than 2,500 homeless housing units in 19 communities throughout the state.  Multiple projects are planned throughout cities in Northern California with the closest one being in Stockton. Here is how […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Newsom not planning to approve mail-in election process for farmworkers' union voting rights

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday morning he is not planning to approve a mail-in election process for farmworkers' union voting rights. A statement from Newsom's Communications Director Erin Mellon says, "Newsom is eager to sign legislation that expands opportunity for agricultural workers to come together and be represented, and he supports changes to state law to make it easier for these workers to organize."
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento County, CA
ABC10

9 Sacramento-area schools receive $2.2 million for walking, cycling safety improvements

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Federal funding will be used by the City of Sacramento to improve safety around the most dangerous areas for bikers and walkers in the city. At a press conference in front of Oak Ridge Elementary School Thursday, Sacramento City Unified School District administrators, Sacramento city leaders along with Congresswoman Doris Matsui announced millions in federal funding.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

2022 Folsom City Council candidates address community in first forum

NOTE (8-25-22 5:00 p.m.) : Link to the full length forum is currently down and is being corrected by the Folsom Chamber of Commerce and Bayside Church. We will post it here as soon as it's corrected. For any additional information on status contact www.choosefolsom.com. For the first time since...
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

Placer, Yolo and Sacramento counties testing cell phone alert system Thursday

SACRAMENTO - People in three northern California counties will be getting a noisy cell phone call tomorrow.How could this call help in an emergency and what you should do if you don't get the message?"It's going to vibrate, it's going to make a tone, and you'll see essentially pop up and there will be a test message," said Dave Atkinson with Placer County Office of Emergency Services. Sacramento, Placer, and Yolo counties are testing the wireless emergency alert system on Thursday at 10:20 a.m."We never want to use it but it's certainly an amazing tool that we have because we know...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

A guide to the California Capital Airshow 2022: The planes, shows and prices to expect

CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — The California Capital Airshow returns to the Sacramento area this fall with a showcase of historical and modern airplanes that display the evolution of aviation in the United States. Where: 10425 Norden Avenue, Mather Airport, Mather. Dates: Sep. 30 to Oct. 2. Tickets. One of the...
ABC10

'Exactly what we need right now' | What students, schools are saying about the loan relief program

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Students and universities around Sacramento said it's a much-awaited time for students who owe thousands of dollars in federal loans. "To have President Biden go out there and announce that he is doing loan forgiveness and how impactful that's going to be for students here in California is amazing," said Salma Pacheco, the president of the Associated Students, Inc. for Sacramento State.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Youth ride SacRT free until 2023

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — RydeFreeRT allows students from transitional kindergarten through 12 to ride fare-free on Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT) buses, light rails, and shuttles. Student's can receive a transit card from their school. It expires June 30, 2023. Service locations include Sacramento, Citrus Heights, Folsom, Rancho Cordova and...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

"Erroneous signal" sent during compliance testing blamed for causing massive El Dorado County power outage

EL DORADO HILLS – PG&E customers across large swaths of El Dorado County dealt with power outages on Wednesday morning. About 73,000 PG&E customers were without power from El Dorado Hills to the Pollock Pines area at the height of the outage. At first, there were more than 80,000 customers without power in the El Dorado County area, according to a PG&E spokesperson. By 11:45 a.m., PG&E said that number had dropped to 1,156 customers. All customers were restored by 2 p.m."Yeah, it was last minute." said Mary Fulmer, owner of Hog Wild BBQ in Placerville. Fulmer said the restaurant was...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento to test Regional Mass Notification System Thursday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday residents of 13 cities and one Tribal Nation in Sacramento, Yolo and Placer Counties will see a test of the Regional Mass Notification System. The goal is to test the Regional Mass Notification system’s capability, capacity, and effectiveness to deliver emergency notifications to the public during a major disaster. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
Sacramento local news

