southeastagnet.com
Two Georgia Counties Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Areas
(USDA/FSA/WASHINGTON, D.C./August 25, 2022) — This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
'The uptick is real' | Doctors warn of rise in RSV cases in Georgia
ATLANTA — Hospitals across metro Atlanta said they’re filled with patients, mostly children, contracting the respiratory virus: RSV. It often appears like a mild cold, but it can be dangerous for babies and older adults. Health officials said it's unusual to see this kind of RSV spread in...
WALB 10
More young farmers needed for South Ga. farms
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The average Georgia farmer is almost 60 years old. That’s according to the latest Agriculture Census. Now some South Georgia farmers say they’re willing to mentor the next generation. Adam McLendon said if you are a parent, farmers like him are willing to invest...
wabe.org
Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling wood-burning energy
A group of residents and environmentalists are fighting to prevent the world’s largest wood pellet plant from coming to a predominantly Black and Hispanic community in south Georgia. The Southern Environmental Law Center and Concerned Citizens of Cook County are asking a judge to revoke an air quality permit...
WTVM
Ga. Health Dept. to issue eWIC vouchers to West Central counties
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “As a mother, and I have 6 kids, it will be more convenient for me,” says Omeshia Lockhart. WIC is a supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children that provides free health services such as a breastfeeding peer counselor, health screenings, and even Hemoglobin checks to name a few. WIC also includes vouchers for free, healthy foods at approved retailers.
Georgia is the last state to take the hassle out of food benefits for millions of women and children
Julia Adele Callahan gets ready to sort through her paper WIC vouchers at the checkout line at a grocery store in Macon, Georgia, on August 17, 2022. A 2021 nationwide study in the Journal of the American Medical Association saw WIC participation increase 8% over three years in places that implemented electronic benefits.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia DHS receives cash assistance for programs
ATLANTA – More than $1 billion has been dedicated to the Georgia Department of Human Services for cash assistance to government benefit programs. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that he has dedicated more than $1 billion to the Department of Human Services (DHS) to provide cash assistance of up to $350 for active enrollees, which can also include $350 for anyone in the active enrollees’ assistance unit, of Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF government benefit programs. This assistance will help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable citizens cope with the continued negative economic impact of the COVID-19 public health emergency and 40-year-high inflation caused by disastrous policies that were implemented by the Biden administration.
WCTV
Uptick of fentanyl overdoses reported in South Georgia
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia communities are seeing high numbers of Fentanyl overdoses. According to the Department of Public Health for Southwest Georgia, out of their 13 county district, Tift county has some of the highest numbers of fentanyl overdoses in the area. Herby Benson, Tift County State...
'I'm believing that it's going to happen for me': Warner Robins opens application for home-repair grants
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins is offering grants for homeowners in the northeast section of town whose houses need a fix-up. It's a federally-funded home-repair grant we told you about in May. The Warner Robins Community and Economic Development Department has been working to get this grant application ready for you.
Two people arrested in large meth lab drug bust in north Georgia
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been arrested and charged after a large methamphetamine lab drug bust in north Georgia. According to the GBI, Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, Georgia, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.
MedicalXpress
Georgians in 71 counties lack methadone clinic access within 15-minute drive
The gold standard of opioid addiction treatments, methadone is a lifeline for millions of people addicted to narcotics like heroin, oxycodone and fentanyl. But for many Georgians, accessing medication-assisted treatment is next to impossible. New research from the University of Georgia found four of the five Georgia counties with the...
thecentersquare.com
Georgia's Kemp appropriates another $37.4 million in federal COVID relief funds
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is continuing to give away federal money. This week, the governor announced the award of more than $37.4 million in Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funds to community and public organizations across The Peach State. State officials say the latest allocation...
fox5atlanta.com
Hundreds of vultures die at Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Hundreds of vultures are dead at a Henry County animal sanctuary. Georgia Department of Agriculture officials think the avian flu is to blame. "We can confirm that at least one of the deceased vultures has tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza based on preliminary tests. We are confirming state results with federal laboratories. We anticipate results this evening. While Avian Influenza poses a substantial risk to our domestic foul the risk to pets, livestock and humans remains very low."
CBS 46
Clayton Co. schools see 200% jump in student fights, district says
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After a triple-digit percent increase of fights at one metro Atlanta school district, its superintendent is issuing both a warning and a plea. But the concerns for parents and educators go beyond just one county. “It only takes a few to disrupt a class or disrupt...
CBS 46
Atlanta nonprofit executive director calls food insecurity ‘a crisis situation’ in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The executive director of a local non-profit is calling food insecurity a crisis situation in Georgia. Open Hand Atlanta Executive Director Matthew Pieper tells CBS46 that many of the people hit the hardest by pandemic aftershocks and inflation, are senior citizens. ”When you talk about seniors,...
RECALL ALERT: Georgia pecan company recalling bags of walnuts sold at some Walmart stores
ATLANTA — The South Georgia Pecan Company is recalling Great Value Walnut Chopped 4-ounce pouches. The company says the pouches contain pecans instead of walnuts. The products were shipped between Aug. 6 and Aug. 16 to Walmarts in Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. The FDA said there are...
97,000 people have become US citizens in Georgia since 2016. Now they can all vote | Analysis
ATLANTA — Georgia's newest citizens can have a huge impact on how to shape the state, a new report shows. The National Partnership for New Americans (NPNA) released a report Tuesday revealing Georgia is now home to nearly 97,000 naturalized citizens since 2016, many of who say they are ready to vote this year.
CBS 46
South Fulton calls on state to regulate investors buying single-family homes
South Fulton, Ga. (CBS46) - This week, the City of South Fulton unanimously passed legislation asking the state to develop regulations limiting the number of investor-owned homes. “There is an overabundance of investors coming to South Fulton and we want to protect our community,” said Councilmember Carmalitha Gumbs. “We...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia 4th-grader's 109 pound watermelon wins statewide contest
APPLING COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia fourth-grader earned a sweet victory with her whopping watermelon she grew herself earlier this month. Madelynn Murphy, a fourth-grade member of Georgia 4-H from Appling County, grew a 109.5-pound watermelon from one tiny seed - winning her top prize at the 2022 Georgia 4-H Watermelon Growing Contest on National Watermelon Day.
CBS 46
Noah’s Ark remains closed; the community reminisces about school field trips
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. (CBS46) - An animal sanctuary in Henry County remains closed after state health officials detected bird flu on the property. Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary has been in the community for nearly 30 years. The gates to the facility were closed to public once again on Tuesday...
