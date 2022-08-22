ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Lou’ Trailer: Allison Janney Goes Full Liam Neeson in Feminist ‘Taken’-Style Action Movie

By Samantha Bergeson
 3 days ago
Oscar winner Allison Janney has a very special set of skills — including how to kick ass.

For the Netflix action film “Lou,” Janney stars as the titular retired vigilante whose life is interrupted after a desperate mother ( Jurnee Smollett ) begs her to help save her kidnapped daughter. Per an official synopsis: “As a massive storm rages, the two women risk their lives on a rescue mission that will test their limits and expose dark and shocking secrets from their pasts.”

Logan Marshall-Green, Matt Craven, and Ridley Asha Bateman also star in the film, directed by Anna Foerster (“Underworld: Blood Wars”) from a script by Maggie Cohn and Jack Stanley. Bad Robot’s JJ Abrams, Hannah Minghella, and Jon Cohen are producing, with lead stars Janney and Emmy nominee Smollett executive producing. Lindsey Weber, behind Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is also serving as an executive producer.

“Lou” premieres September 23 on Netflix.

“I, Tonya” Academy Award winner Janney performed most of her own stunts. Janney trained extensively with fight choreographer Daniel Bernhardt at 87Eleven, the same location where Charlize Theron prepared for “Atomic Blonde” and where Halle Berry transformed into a “John Wick” assassin. “Atomic Blonde 2” is also in the works with Theron reprising her role as the hitwoman. Janney worked for over two hours per day and “ learned to fight to kill and be a badass ,” as she explained during an April 2021 appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

“It’s like a female ‘Dirty Harry,'” Janney teased of “Lou,” before joking, “Say a prayer that I survive it!”

“Lou” director Foerster previously worked as a DP for “White House Down” and collaborated with Roland Emmerich on multiple disaster films. Most recently, Foerster helmed episodes of “Outlander” and “Criminal Minds.”

In addition to “Lou,” Janney is set to lead “The People We Hate at the Wedding” alongside Kristen Bell, Ben Platt, and Tony Goldwyn. Janney also is slated to star in Gareth Edwards’ “True Love” with Gemma Chan and John David Washington, Nat Faxon and Jim Rash’s “The Heart” with Sam Rockwell, plus series “Mrs. American Pie.” The show will chronicle a woman reconstructing her identity in the 1960s after being dismissed by her husband and her entire social circle, with Leslie Bibb and Laura Dern also starring.

Check out the trailer below.

