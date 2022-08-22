ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, AL

Couple fighting over food delivery may have led to deadly Lee County shooting

By Elizabeth White
CBS 42
 4 days ago

LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators say a couple arguing over food delivery at a Lee County home may have led to a deadly shooting late Saturday night. The woman is now facing a Manslaughter charge in the death of her boyfriend.

On Saturday, August 20, 2022, Lee County Sheriff’s investigators believe food was delivered to a home along Lee Road 620. Detectives say the couple inside, 29-year-old Vonguetta Levett and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Elisha Benjamin, began arguing about the meal.

According to court documents, investigators allege during the domestic altercation Levett left Benjamin in the master bedroom, retrieved a pistol from the living room, and returned to the master bedroom, where investigators say she shot and killed him.

Levett was taken into custody and charged with Manslaughter for intentionally causing the death of her boyfriend in the heat of passion.

Levett made a $25,000 bond and awaits her first court appearance. After that, the case is expected to go before a Lee County Grand Jury for them to decide how it proceeds.

