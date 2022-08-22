ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ynez, CA

Sarah Hyland's 'Modern Family' co-stars help her celebrate wedding with Wells Adams

By Christi Carras
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

"Modern Family" actor Sarah Hyland finally married "Bachelorette" alum Wells Adams over the weekend after the couple delayed their wedding for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The TV stars wed Saturday at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, Calif., near Santa Barbara, the Los Angeles Times has confirmed. Hyland, 31, and Adams, 38, got engaged in July 2019 after dating for nearly two years.

On their wedding day, Hyland wore not one but two haute couture gowns designed by Vera Wang. According to the fashion house's Instagram page , the "Love Island" host's first look was a "light ivory silk faille sweetheart ballgown with a hand pleated bodice and French tulle sleeves accented by a high slit and a delicately gathered cathedral-length Italian tulle veil with hand appliqué macramé lace border."

For the afterparty, Hyland changed into a "soft white Italian crepe gown with a draped neckline, hand placed macramé lace and draped Italian tulle sleeves."

"CHARM PERSONIFIED," Wang said in a message to the glowing bride. "So happy to share in your happiness!"

Hyland and Adams had originally planned to tie the knot in the summer of 2020 before the COVID-19 crisis derailed their plans. That August, Hyland captioned a series of Instagram photos , "We were supposed to get married today. Instead ... we took pictures and drank wine."

Among the guests at the couple's wedding on Saturday were Hyland's former "Modern Family" castmates Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Nolan Gould and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who officiated the ceremony for his TV niece, according to Page Six.

Bridesmaids included actor Vanessa Hudgens, musician GG Magree and influencer Ciara Robinson, who served as Hyland's maid of honor. Some of Adams' Bachelor Nation buddies also were in attendance.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

