Dallas May Add 1 Million to Combat Homelessness
Texas Rangers: Offense Lights Up Coors Field.
Barbecue Food Festival Coming to Arlington in November
How Two School Bus Employees Saved Two Kids From Being Swept Away in The Flood In Dallas on Monday
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted List
dpdbeat.com
Ashley Bresnahan named Officer of the Month for August
Today, Police Officer Ashley Bresnahan, #11791, was named Officer of the Month for August by the Dallas Community Police Awards Committee at a luncheon held at the Momentous Institute. She was recognized for her heroic and selfless efforts to keep the people of Dallas safe. On multiple occasions, Officer Bresnahan...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Sumter Drive
Dallas Police are looking to locate the suspect in a December 2021 homicide. The investigation has determined that on December 1, 2021, at approximately 3:30 AM, Juvencio Solorzano shot and killed 22-year-old Sergio Maas, during a catalytic converter theft at 3233 Sumter Drive. Solorzano should be considered armed and extremely dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Officer J. Johnson with the US Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force at 214-605-3614.
dpdbeat.com
Felony Theft Suspect’s Identity Sought
Dallas Police responded to a report of a theft in the 5400 block of Parkdale Drive, Dallas, Texas. On July 15, 2022 at approximately 6:30 p.m., the suspect vehicle was captured on surveillance entering the rear lot of a business and stealing mowing equipment. The suspects were driving the pictured Chevy Suburban with a red color hood. This offense is documented on Dallas Police case number 130174-2022.
This Is The Best Fried Chicken In Texas
Eat This, Not That! conducted a study to determine the best fried chicken in each state.
1 dead after shooting at south Dallas apartment complex
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are trying to figure out who is responsible for a shooting this morning that left a man dead.Just after 5:00 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, officers arrived at the Whispering Hollow Apartments at 6910 S. Cockrell Hill Road in response to a shooting call.When they arrived, police found a man inside one of the apartment units had been shot multiple times. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.The victim has not been publicly named at this time.Dallas police are investigating and ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Joshua Romero with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-4226 or via email. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers, which will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment for any felony offense. They can be reached at any hour of any day of the week at (214) 373-TIPS.
dpdbeat.com
OIS on Hudspeth Avenue
This is the sixth officer involved shooting involving a Dallas Police officer in 2022. Body worn camera footage will be shown at the end of this presentation. On August 20, 2022, at 9:51 A.M., Dallas Police received a 911 call about an armed encounter at 2539 Hudspeth Avenue. The caller, also the victim, stated that 60-year-old Jerome Stevenson shot an AK style rifle at them. Dallas Police Officers Robert Lyons and Holly Harris responded and arrived at 9:55 am to find Stevenson’s son and a juvenile standing in the home’s front yard. The son pointed towards the front door, stating Stevenson was on the porch. The officers then saw Stevenson in the doorway with a black rifle held in their direction. Officer Lyons ordered Stevenson to drop the rifle multiple times. When he did not comply, he then discharged his department issued weapon one time at Stevenson, striking the door frame. Stevenson surrendered, stating multiple times he no longer had a gun.
dpdbeat.com
Informaton Wanted on Homicide on Cockrell Hill Road
On Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 5:04 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the Whispering Hollow Apartments located at 6910 S. Cockrell Hill Road. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim inside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene. The...
Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
dpdbeat.com
Critical Missing-Lela Ervin Russell
The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the above Critical Missing Person Ms. Lela Ervin Russell. On August 26, 2022, at approximately 1:49am Ms. Lela Russell was last seen on foot at the intersection of Misty Glen Drive and Jade Drive. Ms. Russell may be confused and in need of assistance.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Man Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle
The gunman who fatally shot a man in downtown Dallas early Saturday is still at large. At about 3:20 a.m. on August 20, Dallas police officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue, near Cesar Chavez Boulevard. A witness had called the department to report a man had been shot inside his car.
animalpetitions.org
Punish Rapper for Reportedly Keeping Baby Tiger in a Cage
Goal: Penalize Trapboy Freddy for reportedly illegally housing a tiger cub. Dallas resident and rapper Trapboy Freddy was arrested earlier this month on one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. At the rapper’s home, officers also reportedly seized a tiger cub that was found stuck in a cage. The tiger cub was taken to Dallas Animal Services and its fate is still unknown, as Dallas Animal Services have not yet decided what they will do with the wild animal.
papercitymag.com
The 10 Best Rooftop Bars in Dallas for an Elevated Drink
Upside West Village, Canopy's rooftop bar, has an amazing view of downtown Dallas. (Courtesy of Upside) When the weather is cooperating, our city is prime for al fresco drinking. You can find a great rooftop bar in a number of Dallas neighborhoods, but we’ve managed to narrow it down to our absolute favorites.
fox4news.com
Wrong order at Wendy's leads to shooting, Frisco police say
FRISCO, Texas - A fight over an incorrect order at a Wendy's ended in gunfire, according to Frisco police. Three people have been arrested in connection to the shooting. Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17 police responded to a shooting call at the Wendy's on Eldorado Parkway. According to...
keranews.org
Dallas was shaped by racism. Now, the city has a plan to address the sins of the past
City officials have put together a sweeping plan to make policy and city resource decisions with careful attention to racial and class disparities. And dozens of the equity priorities are funded in the city manager’s proposed budget. The Racial Equity Plan is an attempt to address a long, racist...
Texas woman dead after driver hits her and drives away, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — A driver hit and killed a North Texas woman without stopping Wednesday night, according to the Arlington Police Department. Around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with Arlington Police responded to an accident between someone driving a vehicle and a bicyclist in the 1100 block of S. Collins Street. This is southeast of the University of Texas at Arlington and southwest of AT&T Stadium.
fox4news.com
Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘America’s biggest barbecue festival’: Texas pitmasters ready to fire up grill at AT&T Stadium
ARLINGTON, Texas — A legendary BBQ festival is taking up shop at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and Texas pitmasters are ready to bring the smoke come November. In a partnership with the Dallas Cowboys, the Q BBQ Fest will fire up about 30,000 Ibs of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs from Nov. 4 to 6 for its debut in the DFW area.
2 suspects in custody after theft at Ulta
LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A purse theft in Allen led to a standoff with police in Lewisville on Tuesday.One suspect is in custody and one suspect surrendered after a standoff in an apartment at the Pine Prairie at Lewisville in the 900 block of Leora Lane. The second suspect surrendered at about 8:30 p.m.Police said that apparently these two suspects stole multiple items from an Ulta cosmetics store in McKinney and Allen. Officers from McKinney, Allen, Frisco and Texas DPS responded to the scene. DPS made the first arrest.The vehicle they were driving was recovered at that scene as well.
Two Hefty Lottery Prizes Are Up For Grabs In Texas
Two lucky residents could be several thousands of dollars richer if they claim their lottery tickets!
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Barbecue Festival Coming to AT&T Stadium in November
AT&T Stadium is set to host a food festival with a southern-style barbecue as the main course. Q BBQ Fest will be from Nov. 4-6 at the Cowboys' home turf in Arlington. The event is set to have 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs with some of the biggest names in the cooking industry, organizers announced in a press release.
