BBC

Ziyech offers lessons for United's Antony move

Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards sees why Manchester United are interested in Ajax winger Antony but has a word of warning for Erik ten Hag about the Brazilian. "He's a really good player, an exciting, slightly flamboyant winger," Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "It's been in...
ESPN

Arsenal, Man United seeded in Europa League group stage draw

Arsenal and Manchester United are among the top seeds for Friday's Europa League group stage draw, which takes place at midday UK time, 7 a.m. ET. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) The two teams qualified for the competition after finishing 5th and 6th in the Premier...
SB Nation

Analysing Manchester City’s Champions League Opponents

Thursday evening saw the draw for the group stage of the Champions League and City, who were in pot 1, were drawn against Sevilla, FC Copenhagen and, huge surprise, Borussia Dortmund. The blues have played these three teams in European competition previously and have a decent record. Here, we look at the three teams, past history and how they are currently performing.
CBS Sports

Juventus transfer news: Italian giants poised to pick OM's Arkadiusz Milik over Barcelona's Memphis Depay

Arkadiusz Milik is getting closer to become a new Juventus player. The Italian side, in consultation with coach Massimiliano Allegri have decided to sign another striker in the last days of the transfer window. The club's original plan was to have another player on the roster that could either play as a traditional striker or in different positions on the pitch, but of the two names remaining on their list this week only Barcelona striker Memphis Depay fit that description while Olympique Marseille' Milik is more of a traditional striker. But the final decision came after failing to score against Sampdoria in a match that ended goalless and revealed many issues in the squad, issues that were exacerbated by injuries to key players Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria and Federico Chiesa. In the end, Allegri opted for the former Napoli striker.
FOX Sports

EPL teams advance in League Cup; City-Chelsea in 3rd round

LONDON (AP) — Newcastle, Leeds and Brighton carried their strong Premier League form into the English League Cup on Wednesday by beating lower-league opposition in the second round despite fielding lineups containing fringe players. The draw for the third round was also made and it features seven all-Premier League...
