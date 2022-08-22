Read full article on original website
BBC
Ziyech offers lessons for United's Antony move
Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards sees why Manchester United are interested in Ajax winger Antony but has a word of warning for Erik ten Hag about the Brazilian. "He's a really good player, an exciting, slightly flamboyant winger," Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "It's been in...
ESPN
Arsenal, Man United seeded in Europa League group stage draw
Arsenal and Manchester United are among the top seeds for Friday's Europa League group stage draw, which takes place at midday UK time, 7 a.m. ET. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) The two teams qualified for the competition after finishing 5th and 6th in the Premier...
SB Nation
Analysing Manchester City’s Champions League Opponents
Thursday evening saw the draw for the group stage of the Champions League and City, who were in pot 1, were drawn against Sevilla, FC Copenhagen and, huge surprise, Borussia Dortmund. The blues have played these three teams in European competition previously and have a decent record. Here, we look at the three teams, past history and how they are currently performing.
CBS Sports
Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta planning to replace Nicolas Pepe as Gunners target Pedro Neto swoop
Arsenal are planning to sign a new wide option to replace the outgoing Nicolas Pepe, Mikel Arteta has confirmed, with Wolves forward Pedro Neto at the top of the Gunners' wishlist. Club record signing Pepe joined Nice on loan this week and though the club will continue to pay a...
CBS Sports
Juventus transfer news: Italian giants poised to pick OM's Arkadiusz Milik over Barcelona's Memphis Depay
Arkadiusz Milik is getting closer to become a new Juventus player. The Italian side, in consultation with coach Massimiliano Allegri have decided to sign another striker in the last days of the transfer window. The club's original plan was to have another player on the roster that could either play as a traditional striker or in different positions on the pitch, but of the two names remaining on their list this week only Barcelona striker Memphis Depay fit that description while Olympique Marseille' Milik is more of a traditional striker. But the final decision came after failing to score against Sampdoria in a match that ended goalless and revealed many issues in the squad, issues that were exacerbated by injuries to key players Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria and Federico Chiesa. In the end, Allegri opted for the former Napoli striker.
FOX Sports
EPL teams advance in League Cup; City-Chelsea in 3rd round
LONDON (AP) — Newcastle, Leeds and Brighton carried their strong Premier League form into the English League Cup on Wednesday by beating lower-league opposition in the second round despite fielding lineups containing fringe players. The draw for the third round was also made and it features seven all-Premier League...
BBC
Real Bedford: Forest Green promotion winner Rob Sinclair leading bitcoin-backed side
Just five years ago, Rob Sinclair was a member of the Forest Green Rovers squad that won promotion to the English Football League for the first time. Now, aged only 32, he finds himself in a very different scenario, but one he hopes will result in a similar - if less elevated - outcome.
Chelsea Stars Could Be Included In Anthony Gordon Deal
Two players are in Everton's sights as they look to bolster their injury-riddled squad.
BBC
Colchester United 0-2 Brentford: Keane Lewis-Potter scores first Bees goal
Keane Lewis-Potter scored his first Brentford goal as the Premier League team beat fourth-tier Colchester to reach the Carabao Cup third round. The 21-year-old forward, signed from Hull City, was one of 11 changes for Thomas Frank's side and slotted home with the visitors' first shot on goal. Mads Bech...
'Highly Provocative Act' - Independent Regulatory Commission On Thomas Tuchel Touchline Ban
The Chelsea boss will miss his side's hosting of Leicester City this weekend following his bust-up with Antonio Conte in game week two.
