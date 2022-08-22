Read full article on original website
Amazon exec joins healthcare workforce company
Patty Bedard, head of executive development at Amazon, left the company to join healthcare workforce marketplace platform CareRev. Ms. Bedard will serve as CareRev's chief people officer, according to an Aug. 25 press release. In this role, Ms. Bedard will be responsible for building strategies and processes to drive employee engagement and retention.
25 active early-stage digital health investors
Despite slowing down a bit in 2022, the digital health funding market remains plenty active, as venture capitalists continue to bet on trends like telehealth and virtual care. Here are 25 of the most-active seed and pre-seed digital health investors, according to an Aug. 22 Substack post by health tech investor Christina Farr. They are listed in no particular order.
Biotech company raises $5M in seed funding
Biotechnology company Ordaos has raised $5 million in seed funding to be used for product development and partner acquisition. Ordaos specializes in creating miniature proteins used in drug developments. The funding round was led by Middleland Capital's VTC Ventures, according to an Aug. 25 Ordaos news release. "Ordaos' class of...
Talent shortage makes health systems more susceptible to cyberattacks
As healthcare cybersecurity risks continue to rise, health systems are struggling to arm themselves due to a job shortage in healthcare workers, VentureBeat reported Aug. 23. According to the report, more than 1.5 million healthcare jobs were lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though many of these jobs have been...
Why health systems pick Microsoft for the cloud over Amazon and Google
Healthcare organizations are choosing Microsoft for the cloud because of its stability, its advancement in recent years and their familiarity with the company, according to an Aug. 25 KLAS Research report. The eight provider and payer groups surveyed all use Microsoft's software-as-service solutions, while some also employ its infrastructure- and...
Where CIOs are spending most of their IT budgets
From the increasing up-keep of an EHR system to IT infrastructures that power the backbone of a health system, CIOs detail what areas of tech are the most costly for their health systems. Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity. Linda Reed, RN. Vice President and CIO of...
Handling crises in healthcare: how to manage mass casualty and disastrous weather events
Proliferating severe weather events, mass shootings and other disasters in the United States mean that hospitals and healthcare systems must have a well-thought, up-to-date plan for handling various crises. In an August webinar hosted by Becker's Healthcare and sponsored by TeamHealth, three speakers from TeamHealth —Gene Johnson, Executive Vice President,...
PeaceHealth names chief development officer
Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth named Anne Rassmussen system vice president and chief development officer, according to an Aug. 25 news release. Ms. Rassmussen has served as the chief development officer for the company's Northwest network since 2016. Her tenure at PeaceHealth began in 2012 as the director of development for PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center and Whatcom Hospice Foundation. She was critical in advancing the Stronger Together fundraising campaign, which invests in community healthcare development.
ScionHealth launches remote monitoring program across 12 states
Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth will remotely monitor thousands of ambulatory patients from its 18 community hospitals across a dozen states through a collaboration with health tech company Cadence. "At ScionHealth, we are committed to advancing innovative healthcare solutions in order to serve patients where and when they need care," health system...
The HR agenda: What 3 leaders at top US hospitals are starting, stopping
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced hospital and health system human resources leaders to rethink their approach to staffing shortages and other workforce challenges. This means not only starting something new, but also re-evaluating whether to stop an approach that has been in place but could be tweaked. Becker's asked human...
CVS Health to invest $10.5M in affordable housing for Cleveland
CVS Health will invest $10.5 million to build 50 supportive housing units in Cleveland as part of its commitment to addressing health equity. The new three-story development will offer one- and two-bedroom fully furnished units with a range of amenities to house young adults, according to an Aug. 25 news release from the company.
Labcorp acquires outreach services from RWJBarnabas
Labcorp closed its acquisition of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health's outreach lab business. The health system's patients and physicians will have access to an expanded test menu, and a network of patient service centers including Labcorp at Walgreens, Labcorp said Aug. 23. Patients served by a RWJBarnabas lab will be offered expanded health plan coverage, bolstered service to rural markets and potentially lower out-of-pocket lab costs.
