Read full article on original website
Related
Montana Supreme Court upholds injunction on three abortion laws
The Montana Supreme Court has upheld a Yellowstone County District Court judge’s decision to issue temporary injunctions against three laws passed by the 2021 Legislature that curtailed a woman’s right to an abortion in Montana. While the court, in its 33-page decision written by Justice Beth Baker, found that Judge Michael Moses properly issued an […] The post Montana Supreme Court upholds injunction on three abortion laws appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Judge says Idaho's near-total abortion ban seems to conflict with federal law
Idaho's near-total abortion ban appears to have a serious conflict with a federal law governing emergency health care treatment, a federal judge said Monday. The U.S. Department of Justice sued the Republican-led state of Idaho earlier this month, saying the abortion ban set to take effect on Thursday violates a federal law requiring Medicare-funded hospitals to provide "stabilizing treatment" to patients experiencing medical emergencies. Idaho's law criminalizes all abortions in "clinically diagnosable pregnancies," but allows physicians to defend themselves in court by arguing the procedure was necessary to avert the death of the mother.
Judge sides with Biden admin, blocking part of Idaho’s abortion ban
The federal government’s challenge represents one of its most aggressive actions to preserve abortion rights.
Federal judge appears likely to block restrictive Idaho abortion law
A federal judge suggested Monday that he's likely to grant the Justice Department’s request to temporarily block an Idaho abortion law that is set to go into effect this week. Judge B. Lynn Winmill heard arguments on the DOJ’s request for a preliminary injunction Monday and said he would...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming abortion ban blocked
Wyoming’s Ninth District judge in Teton County has temporarily blocked the state’s abortion ban on the day it took effect. Judge Melissa Owens heard the issue from six plaintiffs who argued the ban would harm health care workers and their patients and violate the state constitution. Attorneys arguing...
Idaho can’t enforce abortion ban in medical emergencies
A federal judge in Idaho has barred the state from enforcing a strict abortion ban in medical emergencies over concerns that it violates a federal law on emergency care. The ruling Wednesday evening came after a federal judge this week in Texas made the opposite call, barring the federal government from enforcing a legal interpretation of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act that would require Texas hospitals to provide abortion services if the health or life of the mother is at risk. In Idaho, the ban makes performing an abortion in any “clinically diagnosable pregnancy” a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Much of Idaho’s law will still go into effect Thursday, but U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill ruled Wednesday the state cannot prosecute anyone who is performing an abortion in an emergency medical situation. That’s because abortions in those cases appear to fall under a federal health care law requiring Medicare-funded hospitals to provide “stabilizing treatment” to patients, Winmill said.
US News and World Report
Abortion Landscape Shifts Again Two Months After Roe’s Fall
The abortion landscape in the U.S. is shifting – again. New abortion restrictions took effect Thursday in Idaho, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas, adding to regions of the country where the procedure is already sparsely available and sending those seeking abortions even farther from their home states. On Friday, a trigger ban in North Dakota is likewise slated to take effect, unless a judge intervenes.
Will Arizona have a near total ban on abortions, or block them after 15 weeks? Judge weighs arguments
TUCSON — A Pima County judge is weighing whether an anti-abortion law first enacted in 1864 should override all other laws regarding abortion and create a near ban on the procedure in Arizona. Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson did not make a ruling in the much anticipated hearing Friday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Dakota judge blocks abortion trigger ban day before it goes into effect
A state judge in North Dakota on Thursday blocked the state's so-called trigger abortion ban, which was set to go into effect on Friday.
Kentucky Supreme Court declines to block abortion ban
The Kentucky Supreme Court on Thursday declined to block the state’s near-total abortion ban while it reviews legal challenges to the law. A state court of appeals allowed two abortion bans to go into effect in an Aug. 1 ruling and the state Supreme Court kept that ruling in place, finding that the “circumstances presented” by the challengers “do not rise to the level of extraordinary cause.”
A Win For Joe Biden: Idaho's Blanket-Ban On Abortions Receives Setback In Court
Idaho’s effort to impose a blanket ban on abortions received a setback on Wednesday after a federal judge ruled that the state must allow abortions in certain emergency cases. What Happened: U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill, a Bill Clinton appointee, imposed a preliminary injunction that prevents the Gem...
Indiana becomes first state in nation to approve near-total abortion ban post Roe
Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill Friday evening prohibiting most abortions. The new law bans the procedure except in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. The rape and incest exceptions only apply in the first 10 weeks post-fertilization. Victims would not be required to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to an attack, which had previously been proposed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U.S. judge questions Idaho abortion ban challenged by Biden administration
Aug 22 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday signaled he was open to the U.S. Department of Justice's effort to block a near-total ban on abortions in Idaho from being enforced in emergencies, saying it could prevent care to pregnant women whose lives are in danger.
What Will Change If ‘Trigger’ Bans Take Effect in Tennessee, Idaho and Texas?
An empty room at a women’s health clinic in McAllen, Texas, April 29, 2022. (Callaghan O'Hare/The New York Times) Tennessee, Idaho and Texas are poised to enact so-called trigger laws Thursday, placing new restrictions on access to abortion for millions of women and in some cases adding punishments for doctors who perform the procedures.
bloomberglaw.com
Clash Over Texas Abortion Law Tests State’s Post-Roe Legal Reach
A lawsuit to stop Texas from using its abortion laws to ban support for residents seeking the procedure elsewhere spotlights one of the biggest unsettled legal questions around abortion access. The complaint, filed Aug. 23 in the US District Court for the Western District of Texas by a group of...
Washington Examiner
Anti-abortion Democrat tries to flip North Dakota’s only House seat
As Democrats nationally campaign on abortion access following the Supreme Court's June ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, a red-state Democrat is bucking the trend. Democrat Mark Haugen, who is challenging Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) for North Dakota’s at-large congressional district, is running a campaign focused on key issues for the state: the 2023 farm bill and improving access to healthcare for rural residents. But it is his position on abortion that is drawing attention, as it sets him apart from most other candidates in his party this cycle.
Oregon sees surge in out-of-state visitors seeking abortions
Planned Parenthood leaders in Oregon on Thursday said there has been a surge in the number of people traveling from out of state for abortions, including from neighboring Idaho, where most of a near-total abortion ban has taken effect. "We are definitely seeing an uptick as more and more trigger...
North Dakota abortion ban temporarily blocked by judge
A judge on Thursday again blocked a trigger law banning abortion in North Dakota as he weighs arguments from the state's lone abortion clinic that the law violates the state constitution. Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick granted the motion for a preliminary injunction as part of a lawsuit brought...
North Dakota's abortion trigger law scheduled to go into effect Friday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Four more Republican-led states will ban almost all abortions this week as yet another slate of laws severely limiting the procedure takes effect following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.To date, 13 states have passed so-called trigger laws that were designed to outlaw most abortions if the high court threw out the constitutional right to end a pregnancy. The majority of those states began enforcing their bans soon after the June 24 decision, but Idaho, Tennessee and Texas had to wait 30 days beyond when the justices formally entered the judgment, which happened...
Comments / 1