City receives $30.5M grant to build tiny homes, buy motel for unhoused people
The estimated 100 or more housing units the grant will fund, however, will likely not be available to people seeking shelter until late 2023. The post City receives $30.5M grant to build tiny homes, buy motel for unhoused people appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Long Beach receives an additional $13.1 million to help more people pay back rent
The funding from the state could help an additional 1,400 low-income households pay for rent and utilities who applied on or before March 31. The post Long Beach receives an additional $13.1 million to help more people pay back rent appeared first on Long Beach Post.
longbeachlocalnews.com
Back To School at Scherer Park with help from Port of Long Beach
The Port of Long Beach supports community groups and events that make Long Beach a better place to live and work. Applications for the Port’s Community Sponsorships are open from Sept. 1-30 at www.polb.com/sponsorships. The program supports local nonprofits and events like this Back to School event with the District 8 council office at Scherer Park on Aug. 20.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood begins issuing 90 day notices to long-time business owners near Intuit Dome
INGLEWOOD – The city of Inglewood continues to move full steam ahead with clearing out a pathway for NBA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer to build the Intuit Dome. Long-time businesses owners in close proximity to the project site have been issued 90 day notices to vacate while the city’s attorney Royce K. Jones is enriched with hundreds of thousands of dollars for representing the city in the process. He and his sister are long time friends of Inglewood Mayor James Butts, with his sister earning a six figure salary while working in the city’s Information Technology department.
foxla.com
Homeless Crisis: LA receives $209 million in state funds for new permanent housing
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles received $209 million in funding through Project Homekey, a program that converts buildings into permanent housing in an effort to address the state's homelessness crisis, Gov. Gavin Newsom and city officials announced Wednesday. The city will convert seven sites into permanent housing and contribute an...
Newsom announces $209 million in state funds for permanent housing in LA
On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom, along with city officials, announced that Los Angeles received $209 million in funding through Project Homekey, a program that converts buildings into permanent housing as a way to address the crisis of homelessness in the state. Seven sites around LA will be converted into permanent housing, with the city contributing an additional $157 million in matching funds to the program. In total, 15 permanent housing sites and 1,235 units will be created through the second round of funding. The funds are part of $694 million for the program, announced by the state, which will provide 2,500 more...
sb-american.com
Black Mayors of Inglewood and Fontana Applaud Millions in Funds Awarded as Part of RAISE Grant Program
Thanks to the Biden-Harris administration’s latest allocation of $2.2 billion from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, eight grants — totaling more than $119 million — were awarded by the US Department of Transportation (DOT) to local governments, transit agencies and a tribal nation to help improve transportation in California.
spectrumnews1.com
Veterans Village affordable housing complex opens in Carson
CARSON, Calif. — Home sales may be dropping in Southern California, but land is still prohibitively expensive, especially for building affordable housing. That’s why the city of Carson has spent the last several years remediating the site of a former landfill it owned so the property could be repurposed for low-income housing serving military veterans.
PLANetizen
Two L.A. County Cities Approved Rent Control in August
Bell Gardens, a city of almost 42,000 residents located in Los Angeles County to the southeast of Downtown Los Angeles, this week voted to enact rent control. According to an article by David Wagner for LAist, the Bell Gardens City Council “unanimously voted to advance a rent control plan that limits annual increases to no more than 4%.”
Santa Monica Daily Press
New interest-free loan program launches in LA County to help prevent homelessness
New assistance is available in LA County to people facing the prospect of losing their homes. The Short Term Eviction Prevention (STEP) Fund, a program funded by the nonprofit, 1p.org, is launching a pilot program to give out 1,000 micro loans of up to 2,500 dollars to individuals at risk of eviction or dealing with other housing-related challenges.
chulavistatoday.com
California to distribute over $50 million in grants to support Education-to-Career pathway
The state of California announces its $54 million distribution in grants for the state's educational-to-professional process in three different regions. On Wednesday, Governor Newsom's office confirmed that the state would be focusing on the next generation of tax-paying workforce with this funding. Governor Newsom said that somewhere around $18 million...
L.A. County announces first human cases of West Nile virus
Los Angeles County health officials today confirmed the county’s first human cases of West Nile virus this year, saying six cases have been identified since late July.
L.A. County Drops Anti-Taco Stand K-Rails to Deter Taqueros From Setting Up
L.A. TACO has confirmed with an anonymous source that the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, led by Hilda Solis, has dropped over two dozen concrete K-rail barriers on the southeast corner of Atlantic and Pomona Boulevards in an attempt to deter the “Tacos La Güera” stand from setting up.
foxla.com
Homeless vandal terrorizing Mid-City neighborhood; residents say no one is helping
LOS ANGELES - Several residents in the Mid-City neighborhood are upset and furious as they say a homeless man has been vandalizing their street. The homeless man has been caught on video multiple times damaging water pipes, cutting electrical and internet wires, and even defecating near homes. He’s been caught...
foxla.com
Orange County hit by street takeovers
Multiple street takeovers were reported across Orange County Wednesday night. Hundreds of spectators and drivers were spotted performing stunts and taking over intersections in Anaheim and Santa Ana.
hbsdealer.com
A big day at Ganahl Lumber
The California prodealer, along with the NLBMDA and WCLBMA, host California Congresswoman Michelle Steel. Southern California prodealer Ganahl Lumber recently hosted Congresswoman Michelle Steel (R- California) to tour its lumberyard operations and hardware store in Costa Mesa. During the Aug. 17 visit, the Congresswoman and Ganahl representatives were joined by...
longbeachlocalnews.com
The Long Beach Rescue Mission Gives Back For Back To School
The Long Beach Rescue Mission is seeking volunteers through the end of the month to help fill over 600 backpacks with school supplies for their back-to-school backpack drive. The Mission will be filling backpacks until August 31 and will distribute the backpacks during the first week of September. Students will receive much-needed supplies such as binders, pens, notebooks, and much more. The backpacks are going to local Long Beach Unified School District middle school students that are identified by their school’s principal as being in need of support.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Rent relief program opens Monday
The City of Santa Monica announced it would open up applications for rent-burdened residents to apply for relief beginning this Monday, Aug. 29, at 8 a.m. The program is designed for residents in rent controlled units who are unable to afford this year’s Rent Control General Adjustment, which is set to increase rents for all rent controlled tenants 6% (up to $140 per month) beginning Sept. 1 — the highest hike in more than 30 years.
Theme park owner calls for more park rangers after series of break-ins at El Dorado Frontier
"This is not about money; it has to do with safety," said owner Peter Wolovich, who has grown frustrated over the number of incidents his business and employees have endured. "We're just trying to provide something fun for the community." The post Theme park owner calls for more park rangers after series of break-ins at El Dorado Frontier appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
Excessive heat warning in effect for parts of LA County
It's hot outside! Record-setting heat baked parts of northern Los Angeles County Tuesday, prompting warnings for residents to take precautions, but cooler conditions are expected later in the week.
