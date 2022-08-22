Read full article on original website
Back to School BBQ offers free backpacks, school supplies to Washtenaw County students
ANN ARBOR, MI - Children in need of supplies for the upcoming school year can get stocked up during a Back to School BBQ hosted by Community Action Network. The Back to School BBQ is 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the Bryant Community Center, 3 W. Eden Court in Ann Arbor. School supplies, including nearly 200 backpacks, free books and gift cards for purchasing clothes, have been donated from area businesses and churches, .
Residents call Detroit neighborhood a "food desert"
(CBS DETROIT) - Residents living in Detroit's Rivertown District say grocery shopping is just a few steps away from home."It's a God send," said Adam Kelly, a Rivertown resident."Really, this is absolutely what the area needed and this quite frankly is part of what made me move over to this part of town."But three miles northeast, it's a different experience. "I want a food, clean, decent grocery store to go to," said Mack Alive Community Resource Center director Artina Hardman."I want people to understand that people on Mack and Fischer Street count."Neighbors near Mack and Van Dyke avenues say they...
Willow Run Airport granted nearly $25M for new taxiway
YPSILANTI, Mich. – An airport in Washtenaw County will receive a grant to construct a new taxiway. The Willow Run Airport will be granted $24,984,642 from the U.S. Department of Transportation. According to Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, the new taxiway will help improve airport operations. The congresswoman states that the...
These shops opened, closed their doors recently in Detroit's northwest suburbs
Summer heat means of changes in the business landscape. Plenty of local shops opened and closed their doors recently. Here's a non-comprehensive list of businesses in the Hometown Life area that saw changes. Are we missing one? We certainly try to catch as many openings and closings as possible, but...
Sheriff greenlights Ypsilanti-area license plate reader plan with strict guidelines
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A strong majority of Ypsilanti Township residents opposed a proposal to cover the area with automated license plate readers for use by law enforcement while responding to an online survey. But in community meetings when proposed safeguards around the surveillance technology were explained and questions answered...
Oakland County businesses fighting to survive amid nearby construction
KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. – Despite a whole lot of orange barrels and road-closed signs in the area, one Oakland County community wants everybody to know, yes, they are open for business as Keego Harbor finds itself surrounded by roadwork. Necessary bridge work and road repair have Cass Lake Road...
More former research beagles head to Ann Arbor on humane society ‘Love Train’
ANN ARBOR – More beagles are about to get another chance for a happy life in Tree Town. The dogs were pulled from a research and breeding facility in Virginia and are headed to Ann Arbor on the Humane Society of Huron Valley’s Love Train. The program’s trained...
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend
It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
Emergency repairs underway as erosion comes dangerously close to freeway in Macomb County
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Every time we get a big rainfall, multiple feet of a drain bank in Roseville fall off - inching closer and closer to I-94 near 13 Mile Road. It’s all hands on deck as emergency construction gets underway to stabilize, restore and protect the banks of an open channel drain from continuing severe erosion.
Ann Arbor’s Kerrytown Bookfest changes location for 2022 event
ANN ARBOR – Tree Town’s Kerrytown Bookfest is back and it’s changing its location this year. On Sept. 18, the book-based event will host authors, discussion panels and the Antique Book Roadshow in the Morris J. Lawrence Building on the Washtenaw Community College campus. The annual event...
Kitchen fire forces diner to close temporarily in Downtown Romeo
ROMEO, Mich. – A diner in the heart of Downtown Romeo was forced to close its doors for the next several weeks after a kitchen fire. The fire happened at Four Corners Diner on East Saint Clair Street, also known as 32 Mile Road. The owners said last Thursday,...
St. Clair County mother gives back in honor of daughter who drowned in Lake Michigan
COLUMBUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – It started out as a beautiful day at the beach but moments later it became a nightmare. Kory Ernster and Emily MacDonald died in Lake Michigan on August 8 when they were swimming in South Haven. Ernster was 22 and from Novi, MacDonald was 19...
Wayne County school district claims ‘no bus service’ notices was mistake
CANTON, Mich. – Some families in the Plymouth-Canton school district were surprised to learn within the past few days that bus services would not be available for their neighborhood for the upcoming school year. A letter was sent to families of students attending Workman Elementary School, which is located...
State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness
State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
Nonprofit organization in Lansing vandalized, $90,000 in damages
It’s been less than three months since the Advancement Corporation moved into the former Otto Middle School, and already, they’re dealing with a vandalism issue.
Ann Arbor psychedelic shroom fest plans return to University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI — A festive celebration of entheogenic plants and fungi, including psychedelic mushrooms, is planned to return to the University of Michigan campus. Organizers have scheduled Ann Arbor’s second-annual Entheofest for 1:11-4:20 p.m. Sept. 18 on UM’s Central Campus Diag. The event now awaits UM’s official approval.
After kidney failure battle, Southfield teacher receives donated organs from 2-year-old
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Last summer, Jean Washington was battling kidney failure. Her condition was so dire that the mother of three and teacher at MacArthur K8 University in Southfield needed dialysis. "I missed more school this year than I've missed in my entire career," she said. This year,...
Lucas County to set up sobriety checkpoints Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County officials will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday night. The Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated Task Force will set up checkpoints at 3 Turtle Creek Road in Swanton Township and 2105 North McCord Road in Springfield Township. The checkpoints will operate from 8 p.m. Friday through...
Novi council approves lighting for new roundabout
NOVI — The City Council voted 4-2 during its regular meeting Aug. 8 to approve a purchase agreement for lighting to be placed around the area of Nine Mile and Taft roads where a roundabout is under construction. The new lighting will consist of eight 58-watt LED streetlights in...
Historic bridge over Huron River near Ann Arbor reopens ahead of schedule
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A historic bridge over the Huron River just outside Ann Arbor is reopening ahead of schedule after a rehabilitation project kept it shuttered for much of the summer. But some outstanding construction items will result in another closure later this fall, officials said. The Washtenaw County...
