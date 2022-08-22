ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Back to School BBQ offers free backpacks, school supplies to Washtenaw County students

ANN ARBOR, MI - Children in need of supplies for the upcoming school year can get stocked up during a Back to School BBQ hosted by Community Action Network. The Back to School BBQ is 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the Bryant Community Center, 3 W. Eden Court in Ann Arbor. School supplies, including nearly 200 backpacks, free books and gift cards for purchasing clothes, have been donated from area businesses and churches, .
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Residents call Detroit neighborhood a "food desert"

(CBS DETROIT) - Residents living in Detroit's Rivertown District say grocery shopping is just a few steps away from home."It's a God send," said Adam Kelly, a Rivertown resident."Really, this is absolutely what the area needed and this quite frankly is part of what made me move over to this part of town."But three miles northeast, it's a different experience. "I want a food, clean, decent grocery store to go to," said Mack Alive Community Resource Center director Artina Hardman."I want people to understand that people on Mack and Fischer Street count."Neighbors near Mack and Van Dyke avenues say they...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Willow Run Airport granted nearly $25M for new taxiway

YPSILANTI, Mich. – An airport in Washtenaw County will receive a grant to construct a new taxiway. The Willow Run Airport will be granted $24,984,642 from the U.S. Department of Transportation. According to Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, the new taxiway will help improve airport operations. The congresswoman states that the...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
NOVI, MI

