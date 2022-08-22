Read full article on original website
Home slate opens Thursday night with Oregon State
FRESNO, Calif. – Fresno State rolls into Week 2 facing its second Pac-12 opponent. This time, the Bulldogs are hosting the Pac-12 foe. Thursday night, Oregon State will be just the second ever Pac-12 team to play a match at the Fresno State Soccer Stadium, a venue that the Bulldogs are 15-3-3 in since the start of 2019 when Oregon ventured to Fresno.
Oregon is home to the ‘real’ Springfield from ‘The Simpsons’
Oregon is famous for a few things: Portland (it was just voted one of the best places to visit in the offseason by the Washington Post), our natural wonders like Mount Hood and Multnomah Falls, and having the REAL Springfield. OK, maybe it’s not really famous for that, but it...
Tuna Boats are in Port Along All of Oregon Coast, Selling Straight to Consumer
Heralding the opening of tuna season along the Oregon coast is an aspect not all seafood fans are aware of: some of the boats sell straight to you. Numerous seafood shops either on or near those docks are also featuring the freshest stuff possible, and there are deals galore. But your timing has to be right.
Familiar summer sight returns to Western Oregon
WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. — Hot, dry, and dusty days are what Western Oregon's known for in August. That goes hand in hand with the formation of dust devils in the Willamette Valley as farmers start to turn over their fields. The number of days without rainfall haven't been the...
Sea Lion Caves' Financial Gift to Another Central Oregon Coast Attraction
(Florence, Oregon) – With a big party already scheduled, one Oregon coast attraction suddenly has cause to celebrate even more. In Florence, at the Siuslaw Pioneer Museum, August 26 is a day of whooping it up in honor of Sea Lion Caves' 90th anniversary, with a big bash starting there at 5 p.m. (Photo above courtesy Sea Lion Caves)
After 2 injury-plagued seasons, Patrick Herbert ‘scratching the surface on what he can be’ as tight end for Oregon Ducks
Patrick Herbert enters his fourth year at Oregon having barely had a chance to show what he can do, as injuries have sidelined the Ducks tight end each of the past two seasons. A former four-star prospect out of Sheldon High School in the class of 2019, Herbert has played...
Reuniting valuable items with the rightful owner
In an investigation that’s been ongoing for nearly four months, the Philomath Police Department connected items stolen from a Mount Union Avenue residence to a suspect who is currently facing felony charges on other alleged burglaries and is jailed in Lane County. The Philomath burglary occurred April 29 in...
Albany bicyclist declared deceased after truck crash
ALBANY, Ore. -- A bicyclist is dead after a pickup truck crash Monday morning, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 8:13 a.m. on August 23 they received a call about a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Riverside Drive outside of Albany. Officials say deputies and medics from the Albany Fire Department arrived to the scene to find that a bicyclist had been hit by a blue 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche pick-up truck. The bicyclist, identified as Kelli Lyn Kennedy, 52, of Albany, was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.
OSU College of Forestry hosting listening session for research forests’ management plan
The Oregon State University College of Forestry invites community members to a listening session Wednesday, Aug. 31, regarding the development of a new management plan for the OSU-owned McDonald and Dunn research forests. Together the two forests cover roughly 12,000 acres in the Coast Range foothills northwest of Corvallis and...
Eugene’s DMV will close for one week and will re-open in new office
The Eugene DMV will close its doors for one week, starting Aug. 29. The temporary shutdown will allow the agency to move from its current, temporary location inside Valley River Center to a standalone building on the northwest side of the mall. The address of the new building is 499 Valley River Center.
In mad dash, Oregon psilocybin centers face bans across the state before any have opened
Outside McMinnville, tucked in between huge vineyards and State Highway 18, farmer Jason Lampman runs a small, one-acre operation. He squeezes in as many plants as possible, making the most of the available space: apples, cherries, walnut trees and other crops. But for Lampman, a father of three who moved...
RV Couple Claims Harassment; Food Share Recipient of Grant Money; Report on Local Creeks and Rivers; COVID-19
A person who refers to himself as a citizen of Florence is saying he is unduly being targeted for parking his RV on the city streets of Florence. Jeff Iak has begun a Facebook campaign and sent letters to the City Council stating that he believes that what he has experienced has been tantamount to harassment by City Code officer Dan Frazier. Iak stated in his correspondence to the city council that on three occasions they have been asked to move. He also said on social media that they are currently unable to find or afford conventional housing. Florence City Manager Erin Reynolds confirmed the actions of the city code officer, but said that the city does not target individuals, but merely respond to complaints lodged by individuals.
Sam Brown: 1958-2022
Sam Brown could often be found playing his acoustic guitar connected to an amplifier outside of the downtown Eugene Post Office. Brown, who was homeless, died on July 24. He was 64. He’s remembered by his friends as someone who loved music, literature, comic books and movies. Amberlee Dawson...
Massive illegal marijuana operation raided near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports that they and a host of other law enforcement agencies have carried out a search warrant at an illegal marijuana operation, seizing thousands of plants, making one arrest and releasing several migrant workers believed to be victims of human trafficking.
Oregon government will be filled with new faces
SALEM – There will be a new look at the Oregon state capitol when the legislature convenes its 2023 session. InterMountain Education Service District Mark Mulvihill has spent years developing relationships with lawmakers, and he said Salem will be a blank slate. “The governor will change,” he said. Peter...
Have the End of Summer Blues? Check Out These Concerts at the Oregon State Fair
Psst: the lineup at the Salem fairgrounds includes the Beach Boys, TLC, and Shaggy, to name a few. The Oregon State Fair is not just all carnival rides, corn dogs, and cotton candy. Somewhere in between the rodeo show and the chocolate cake contest at the fairgrounds in Salem, some big-name bands (sans a few original members) will be taking to the stage. From August 29 through September 5, you can croon along (unabashedly) to some of your favorite tunes while ignoring the snide comments from your kids. Here’s the lowdown on who’s playing and when.
Letter: Censorship has no place in our community
Regarding the controversy over censorship efforts by an extremist minority in our community, we feel it is important to support the inclusion of LGBTQ works in the Philomath school libraries. Both of our children have attended Philomath schools from kindergarten to high school and we have never felt that any...
Springfield business picking up the pieces after truck crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After a devastating truck crash that knocked out a support pillar in the corner of Budget Blinds in Springfield on Sunday, the business has started on efforts to repair the damage and get back to work. Security camera footage from Budget Blinds at 177 58th St. shows...
Bomb threat temporarily shuts down Lebanon Walmart
LEBANON, Ore. -- A bomb threat at a Walmart forced an evacuation earlier Tuesday morning, but the Lebanon Police Department says no explosive device was found. LPD said that at about 10:30 a.m. on August 23 officers responded to a reported bomb threat at the Walmart Supercenter at 3290 South Santiam Hwy. Elements from the Lebanon Fire Department, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, and Oregon State Police also arrived to respond to the threat. Police said the building had been closed and evacuated before they arrived.
At least one person taken to hospital following single semi rollover on Beltline
EUGENE, Ore.-- At least one person was taken to the hospital following a single semi truck rollover crash on the offramp of Beltline Eastbound to Delta Southbound, Eugene Police said. Emergency crews and police responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning. As of 4:30 a.m., drivers are asked...
