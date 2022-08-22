Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom HandyNew York City, NY
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
NYC's All-Time High Rent Reflects a Downside of CapitalismGenius Turner
This Iconic NYC Hotel Donated More than 13,000 Overnight Stays to Accommodate Medical Staff During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Cookie Chain Replacing Shuttered Bergen Ice Cream Shop
A New York City cookie chain will be replacing a popular Bergen County ice cream shop that shuttered last month, BoozyBurbs reports. Chip City is slated to move into the Ridgewood storefront, previously occupied by Ice Cream by Mike. The ice creamery's last day in business was Sunday, Aug. 14.
boozyburbs.com
Carribean Asian Fusion Coming Next Month to Englewood
CZEN, a the Brooklyn restaurant coming to Englewood, has shared a planned September opening. It’s a “Modern upscale Caribbean Asian Fusion” restaurant, a first for New Jersey according to their social media. Located in the space next door to BergenPAC, the restaurant has about seventy seats in...
themontclairgirl.com
This Montclair Resident Has Been an Actress on Multiple Movies + TV Shows
Meet Geraldine Leer — a Montclair resident with an impressive acting career. Known in Montclair as Jeri, she was born in New York City, raised in Texas, and went back and forth between New York and California before moving to Essex County in 1998. You may know her from movies and TV shows like Manifest, Law & Order, and Inventing Anna — and we had the chance to talk with Geraldine about her career. Read on to learn more about this actress and why she chose Montclair as a place to raise a family.
Popular Ardsley Restaurant Closes After 4 Decades In Business
After 40 years in business, a favorite go-to restaurant in the heart of Westchester has closed its doors. The. Golden Wok Cafe in Ardsley closed in June so the owners could retire, the business announced on Facebook. Known for their Peking duck, lo mein, and Kung Pao chicken, the eatery...
Falling Tree Branch Clips Bergen County Park-Goer
A man escaped serious injury when he was grazed by a falling tree branch in the Glen Rock section of Saddle River County Park. Members of the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps brought the man to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood as a precautionary measure after he'd been struck on the arm and head shortly after 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
streetfoodblog.com
The Greatest Italian Eating places in Hoboken: A Definitive Listing
Although Hoboken is just one sq. mile, it’s completely full of incredible Italian restaurants. It isn’t onerous to seek out scrumptious pizza, wealthy pasta, flavorful purple sauce, and to-die-for hen parm. The more durable query is deciding which spot to order for Saturday evening dinner. We’re lastly taking the leap and rounding up an inventory of the extremely debated matter on this facet of the Hudson: the perfect Italian eating places in Hoboken. We’re speaking traditional sit-down, make-a-reservation (should you can) sort of spots. From BYOB to southern Italian to upscale-inspired, right here’s our definitive record of the perfect Italian eating places in Hoboken, New Jersey (and earlier than you ask, sure, we’ve additionally included an inventory of pizza spots + Italian delis).
‘Everyone’s favorite’ NJ deli is opening a 4th spot
Millburn Deli, one of New Jersey’s most prized eateries, just announced another location set to open in Westfield next year, according to NJ.com. If you are unfamiliar with the deli, it opened in Millburn in 1946 and is arguably the best place to get a sandwich in the area. They are best known for their chicken cutlet sandwiches, specifically, the “Griller #8” which has grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil, and pesto all sandwiched between a pressed rosemary focaccia. If that made you drool then you definitely need to try this place out.
This Gorgeous Historic Site Only One Hour From NYC Is The Ultimate Autumn Weekend Getaway
Autumn is all about spending your time outdoors and enjoying the crisp air, and as much as we love NYC it’s always nice to escape the city for a bit to enjoy all the fresh, outdoorsy goodness upstate NY has to offer. Just about an hour drive from NYC is the Historic Hudson Valley area that, especially come autumn, is a must-visit. More than 250,000 people visit this historical site and attend special events annually, and within the area visitors will find Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, some of New York’s go-to fall destinations. This fall, there are a ton of different events for visitors to attend to get a head-start on kicking off the fall season. Historical events being offered include a church tour (through November 6), a tour of the 1750 plantation Philipsburg Manor (through November 13), and a tour of Kykuit, also known as the John D. Rockefeller Estate, a 40-room historic house museum (through November 13).
boozyburbs.com
Jerky Brand Opens World Headquarters In Bergen
Jerky Rob, a beef jerky business, has opened a retail shop in Harrington Park. The business was founded in 2015 by Robert Siccardi, who began at farmers’ markets and festivals. His homemade recipes utilize proteins like beef, prosciutto and bacon with a wide variety of flavors. There’s even a...
rocklanddaily.com
Prospect Park Yeshiva Buys New City Property
An office property at 67 North Main Street in New City was sold to Prospect Park Yeshiva of Brooklyn. The $4.1 million multi-tenant office property is 23,000 square feet and three stories high. The property sits on 1.7 acres and offers 70 parking spaces. It has accommodated numerous office tenants since the building was constructed in 1985.
Delicious, Can Not Miss Taco Festival Coming to Sussex County, NJ
Get ready to take Taco Tuesday to a whole new level!. I was just talking to my co worker today about how excited I am for all of the things happening in New Jersey this fall. Of course, I'll be sad to see summer come to a close, but when I see things like Founders day in Lavallette coming up, as well as Oktoberfest in Historic Smithville it makes the transition a little easier.
boozyburbs.com
Opening Alert: Sabi Sushi, Piermont, NY
Sabi Sushi, a new Japanese restaurant, has opened in Piermont. The business began in New York City with locations at The Plaza Food Hall, One New York Plaza and The Pennsy at Penn Station. With the pandemic, plans changed for owner Doug Nguyen, who decided to “return home” and go...
bananatreenews.today
Tree limb falls on a walker
An adult male visitor of the Saddle River County Park, Glen Rock Area was transported by ambulance to The Valley Hospital late Thursday afternoon, 08/25, after sustaining non-life threatening injuries when a tree limb fell on him while he was walking along a paved path. Glen Rock PD, Glen Rock EMS, and Bergen County Sheriff’s Office personnel rushed to the park’s Prospect Street, Glen Rock entrance to aid the victim.
Site of Hoboken fatal fire headed for demolition and new life as condo building
After a dark period, the Hoboken Chambord buildings will soon begin another transformation. The interconnected commercial buildings that was once served as a My-T-Fine pudding factory will soon undergo partial demolition and a redevelopment that was planned months before it was ravaged by a multi-day fatal fire in December.
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The wedding of Elizabeth Prinzi and Kyle de Clerk at Cross Keys Estate in Andover, N.J.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Featured in this week’s Best Dressed are photos from the elegant wedding of Elizabeth Rose Prinzi and Kyle James de Klerk. The nuptials took place on May 28 at Cross Keys Estate in Andover, N.J. The ceremony was performed by the Rev. Joe Ciccone, followed by an outdoor cocktail hour and indoor/outdoor reception. The newlyweds honeymooned in Croatia and Greece.
Four-Alarm Fire Crashes Wedding At Popular Bergen County Venue, No Injuries Reported
A wedding was underway when a boiler fire broke out at a popular Bergen County event venue early Thursday night, authorities said. The four-alarm fire extended to the second floor of The Rockleigh on Paris Avenue after igniting in the boiler room shortly before 6 p.m., Northvale Police Chief Howard Ostrow said.
themontclairgirl.com
This Businesswoman is Opening Two Restaurants in Montclair
Two new restaurants coming to Montclair later this year are owned by the same enterprising woman, Adenah Bayoh. Adenah is a Jersey Girl through and through, arriving in the Garden State after emigrating from her native Liberia. Essex County has been the site of her many achievements — from growing up in Newark to starting her first businesses here. The Montclair Girl got a chance to chat with Adenah about her Essex County connections, her new businesses coming to Montclair, and what’s next for this ground-breaking entrepreneur. Read on to learn more about Adenah Bayoh.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange mayor’s annual cookout is huge success
EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green’s annual cookout on Aug. 20 outside East Orange Campus High School delighted the many residents who attended. The event featured food, music, tug of war, face painting, bouncy houses, games, prizes, vendors, family fun and more. Photos Courtesy...
Mall Reimagined: Westfield's Garden State Plaza Announces Developer In Upcoming Transformation
The Westfield Garden State Plaza has announced its development partner in its upcoming transformation that will bring luxury apartments and a town green to the Route 17 mall in Paramus. Mill Creek Residential has partnered with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) ahead of the first phase of a 30-acre, mixed-use vision for the...
Loved Ones Say Aching Goodbye To 6-Year-Old Waldwick Superhero
Cancer is its most ruthless when it snatches young innocents, steals their childhood and shatters the hearts of those who love them. It claimed another when loved ones said goodbye this week to Cole McKeon. He was all of six years old. “He will never be in pain again. He...
