Read full article on original website
Related
'Broken' men build fine furniture for Marion County's new courthouse
As special as the furniture is, the more valuable story lies in the men who built it — all of whom learned their craft while overcoming addiction, homelessness and criminal records.
Former City-County Council leader Bob Cockrum dies at 88
INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indianapolis City-County Council President Robert (Bob) Eugene Cockrum passed away Aug. 22, 2022, in Indianapolis at age of 88. Cockrum served on the council from 1996 to 2012. The last four years of his term, he served as the council's president. Born in Jeffersonville, Indiana, he...
Police want to know how suspect in Delaware County murder got a gun
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Delaware County Sheriff's Office is trying to figure out how a murder suspect got a gun months after a judge ordered officers to seize his guns. The man is now accused of shooting and killing his neighbor. Cy Alley was arrested Tuesday and accused of...
Greenwood man signs agreement to avoid prosecution in 'scary' hotel encounter
A Greenwood man has reached an agreement to avoid prosecution after admitting to entering another hotel guest’s room and taking her credit cards in March 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
16-year-old Whiteland HS student killed in Greenwood shooting
Several schools have been placed on lockout while police search for the suspect in a shooting early Thursday, an official tells WRTV.
Indianapolis man sentenced in 2020 murder of transgender woman
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 55 years for the murder of a transgender woman in October 2020 on the city's near east side. According to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, 39-year-old Sara Blackwood was walking home from work on Oct. 11, 2020, in the 2600 block of East Washington Street, near North Rural Street, when she was shot and killed. She was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries.
Indianapolis security company pays $440K in back wages, damages and penalties
Indianapolis security company Protection Plus paid $370,459 in back wages and damages to 215 workers following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor.
WTHR
Brother of Delaware County Sheriff shot, killed by Muncie police
MUNCIE, Ind — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating a police action shooting that left a man dead in Muncie early Thursday. Indiana State Police identified the man shot and killed as 45-year-old Richard Skinner, the brother of Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner. Pendleton District detectives have shared that...
RELATED PEOPLE
Court docs: Indianapolis man pointed gun at people inside beauty school
An Indianapolis man faces multiple charges after police said he pointed a gun at people inside a Speedway beauty school after an argument with his girlfriend.
Marion County sheriff warns of increase in police impersonation scams
MARION COUNTY, Ind. — The Marion County Sheriff is warning about a big increase in police impersonation scams that try to make off with your money. “I think there’s probably a team of swindlers dedicated to this scam and I think they work their way around central Indiana,” said Mitch Gore, captain with Marion County […]
Man assaulted, held people at gunpoint at Speedway beauty school, report alleges
A man was arrested last week on allegations he assaulted and threatened to shoot a group of people at a cosmetology school while he was armed with a gun.
Greenwood schools on lockdown after deadly shooting off-campus: Sheriff
Several schools have been placed on lockout while police search for the suspect in a shooting early Wednesday, an official tells WRTV.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greenwood Police, like many Indiana police departments, faces recruitment challenge
GREENWOOD, Ind. — To help recruit more police to IMPD, the city of Indianapolis is boosting salaries and adding bonuses for new officers. But law enforcement recruitment challenges aren't exclusive to Indy. The Greenwood Police Department is competing for cops, too. Ofc. Nicole Lisch was top of her class...
Man dies in crash on I-465 entrance ramp on Indy's southwest side
A man has died in a crash early Thursday on an entrance ramp to Interstate 465 on the city's southwest side, officials say.
WTHR
How did a murder suspect get a gun?
The Delaware County Sheriff's office is trying to figure out how a murder suspect got a gun. Cierra Putman has more.
Kokomo YouTuber plans statewide treasure hunt
KOKOMO, Ind. — An Indiana man is setting up a statewide treasure hunt on Saturday. Adam Rood, who manages a YouTube channel called "Driving Me Quackers," is hiding gifts across 10 Indiana counties. The prizes in each location include Amazon gift cards, rubber ducks, and a signed copy of the book "Starfish" by Kokomo author Lisa Fipps.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Marion County sheriff warns of calls from scammers demanding payment for 'missed jury duty'
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Sheriff's Department is warning about police impersonation scams. They have been alerted to a number of cases where a caller claims to be from the department and demands money. A common theme in the calls is that the scammer claims to be a sheriff's...
Franklin man facing federal charges for manufacturing ghost guns
A Franklin man has been charged with federal offenses of dealing firearms without a license, possession and/or transfer of machine guns and manufacturing machine guns.
Indianapolis sees drop in violence, leaders credit strategy developed last year
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis city leaders shared an update on the gun violence reduction strategy that is part of an overall strategy developed last year. "Ten months after our announcement, Indianapolis is experiencing a decline in violence at levels we have not seen in over a decade," said Mayor Joe Hogsett.
readthereporter.com
Corbett: Pleasant Street “stroad” result of Noblesville city officials who refused to listen to citizens
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 5