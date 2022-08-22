ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

Former City-County Council leader Bob Cockrum dies at 88

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indianapolis City-County Council President Robert (Bob) Eugene Cockrum passed away Aug. 22, 2022, in Indianapolis at age of 88. Cockrum served on the council from 1996 to 2012. The last four years of his term, he served as the council's president. Born in Jeffersonville, Indiana, he...
Indianapolis man sentenced in 2020 murder of transgender woman

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 55 years for the murder of a transgender woman in October 2020 on the city's near east side. According to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, 39-year-old Sara Blackwood was walking home from work on Oct. 11, 2020, in the 2600 block of East Washington Street, near North Rural Street, when she was shot and killed. She was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries.
Brother of Delaware County Sheriff shot, killed by Muncie police

MUNCIE, Ind — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating a police action shooting that left a man dead in Muncie early Thursday. Indiana State Police identified the man shot and killed as 45-year-old Richard Skinner, the brother of Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner. Pendleton District detectives have shared that...
How did a murder suspect get a gun?

The Delaware County Sheriff's office is trying to figure out how a murder suspect got a gun. Cierra Putman has more.
Kokomo YouTuber plans statewide treasure hunt

KOKOMO, Ind. — An Indiana man is setting up a statewide treasure hunt on Saturday. Adam Rood, who manages a YouTube channel called "Driving Me Quackers," is hiding gifts across 10 Indiana counties. The prizes in each location include Amazon gift cards, rubber ducks, and a signed copy of the book "Starfish" by Kokomo author Lisa Fipps.
