New surgical device helping patients with herniated disc
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new medical device is helping patients recover more efficiently from spinal injuries while also reducing the chance they return to the hospital. Austin Rabah needed a discectomy after a sports injury, which is a spinal surgery on a herniated disc. A herniated disc is when...
A look inside the new $106M West Charlotte High School
It’s the dawn of a new era for West Charlotte High School. What’s happening: West Charlotte will kick off the school year in a brand new building for the first time in nearly 70 years. The first day of school is this Monday, Aug. 29. Why it matters: DubC, as the school is affectionately known, is […] The post A look inside the new $106M West Charlotte High School appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
What to know: Lowe’s opens Charlotte Pro Fulfillment Center
Lowe’s chose Charlotte as the first fulfillment center only for professional clients, creating 40 jobs. The 200,000-square-foot facility opened this month at 7800 Tuckaseegee Road, the Morrisville-based home improvement company reported Wednesday in a statement to The Charlotte Observer. The West Charlotte location is located off Interstate 85, near Interstate 485.
Parents say they wanted to hear about CMS protocol earlier
The Mecklenburg county health department has been in contact with CMS, and there is a plan to address Covid and Monkeypox concerns, but that plan hasn't been released yet.
WCNC
3 exercises to strengthen your lower back
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's no denying over the past few years - we've all been sitting a lot. As a result out backs have become weaker. Here to help us rebuild and strengthen our core is fitness trainer Asun Peterson. “Asun” Peterson is a celebrity personal trainer and has...
Former Teacher & Air Force Pilot Joins School Board Race To Combat “Wokism”
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A former teacher and retired Air Force Pilot is joining the race for school board in district 1. Bill Fountain says he’s worried left-wing ideology has worked its way into Charlotte’s school system, from the books assigned, to what students are taught about gender identity.
Are You “Quiet Quitting” At Your Job?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – There’s a new term for going to work and doing your work, and not going above and beyond. It’s called “quiet quitting.” A lot of people on social media have been talking about the buzzy catchphrase in recent weeks. It’s not actually...
Woman blames hospital after parents, sister die from COVID-19
PINEVILLE, N.C. — Caroline Perrine-Jackson’s favorite memories are preserved through photography. “I’m glad I took a lot of pictures,” said longtime Charlotte resident Perrine-Jackson. Those pictures are more meaningful than ever. She told Channel 9 her days turned from unbelievable to painful in August 2021 when...
Policy meant to protect Charlotte tenants with vouchers now includes fines
Charlotte City Council has added some teeth to a policy meant to protect people trying to use vouchers or other subsidies to pay rent. City Council voted last month to require those who own and operate properties receiving city support not to reject potential tenants based on how they would pay.
Belk suing former CEO for ‘deception,’ stealing employees
After Patel stepped down as CEO in May, he was almost immediately hired as a chief operating officer for GameStop.
'A detriment to the community': Belmont neighbors unhappy about proposed housing development
BELMONT, N.C. — Belmont city leaders and residents are divided over a proposed housing development that would add hundreds of homes along South Point Road. The proposed development, known as the Henry Chapel community, would include 628 single-family homes on what is now a vacant 275-acre lot. Turnstone Group, LLC is the developer behind the plan that's placed under current suburban residential zoning.
Nursing home loses Medicare funding due to health, safety, compliance
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Accordius Health at Statesville is having its Medicare funding pulled, because the facility failed to comply with health and safety requirements, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The agency fined the facility more than $450,000 in February but there were reports of more...
Derek James Says Goodbye After 22 Years In Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday is Derek James’ last day in the Queen City. After 22 years in Charlotte and 18 years with WCCB, he will be moving to Minneapolis, M.N. to be closer to family. “This morning I gave a good long look at the Charlotte skyline. Because...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Just Approved Drinking On City Streets in New “Social Districts”
The new ordinance requires that beverages must be purchased from an ABC approved bar, restaurant or other establishment, and consumed within the boundaries and hours of the specific social district. The containers also must have clear labels with the specific social district’s logo and name. “[Social districts are] a...
The Best Places to Shop at Discount and Liquidation Centers in Charlotte, North Carolina
Everyone should be concerned about saving money in today’s world. You need to know where to shop when it comes to getting a good discount when everything is going up in price. It’s a good thing I’m here to help. As I love a good deal, I often visit...
These 4 chores can make your house more valuable
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Home improvement projects can make a major difference when it comes to the value of your home. Did you know that focusing on the exterior can be beneficial when it comes time to sell your home? Here are four exterior home improvement projects that will add value, according to Realtor.com:
Lincoln County shelter hopes to find homes for 50 animals this weekend
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County Animal Services' annual Clear the Shelters campaign will begin Friday, Aug. 26. This is a national campaign with NBC to help animal shelters nationwide lower their numbers to make room for more rescues. Lincoln County Animal Services is just one of many shelters in the Charlotte area that will be participating this weekend. Officials said they hope to adopt out 50 animals into their forever homes.
LCS Teacher, Principal of the Year share back-to-school tips
LINCOLNTON – The Lincoln County Schools 2022-23 year begins Monday, Aug. 29, and while the final days of summer vacation are spent preparing kids to re-enter the classroom, the district called upon two of its top educators to help parents with the pivotal role they’ll play in a successful school year.
Bald eagle went through TSA at a North Carolina airport
CHARLOTTE — A bald eagle was seen going through Transportation Security Administration screening at Charlotte Douglas International Airport earlier this week. According to TSA Southeast on Twitter, Clark, the bald eagle, got special treatment at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. “TSA officers are used to seeing an eagle on their...
Death of recovering addict impacts lives of others seeking help 7 years later
GASTONIA, N.C. — A woman’s death in Gastonia has changed the lives of people fighting illness and addictions. “It just touches my heart,” said Cornell Thomas, the founder of Samantha’s House. Wednesday marks seven years since Samantha Thomas, a recovering addict, died in a car crash...
