Lake County, CA

mendofever.com

Male States There Are Bengal Tigers Out On The Bluffs, RP States He Is Woken Up Every Single Morning – Fort Bragg Police Logs 08.23.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
FORT BRAGG, CA
mendofever.com

Wildland Fire Quickly Controlled Near Highway 101 Between Ukiah and Hopland

At approximately 10:50 a.m. air and ground firefighters were dispatched to a fire that reportedly ignited along Highway 101 near Nelson Ranch, a property between Ukiah and Hopland. The Incident Commander reported the fire was one-quarter acre in size burning in oak woodland along the freeway. Within ten minutes, crews...
UKIAH, CA
FOX40

Four dead in Colusa County head-on collision

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Four people died after a two-vehicle head-on collision on Interstate 5 in Colusa County early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. At around 12:45 a.m., officers said a driver in a 2012 Nissan Altima was driving the wrong way on southbound I-5 south of Fairview Road in the […]
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Cloverdale Man Missing Over a Month Under Suspicious Circumstances

The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On July 16th, 2022, at around 4:00 am Gregory Peterson left his home in...
CLOVERDALE, CA
krcrtv.com

3 killed in wrong-way traffic collision in Williams overnight

WILLIAMS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol confirmed three people were killed in a crash on Interstate 5 in Williams early Monday morning. Southbound I-5 was blocked near the scene for clean-up. The CHP said the closure was expected to last 3 to 4 hours while the investigation continued. All traffic was being directed to the Maxwell on ramp.
WILLIAMS, CA
mendofever.com

[UPDATE 12:19 a.m.] Crash Causes Wildfire West of Willits

About 11:13 p.m., a vehicle crashed off Hwy 20 west of Willits at mile marker 27.23, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. The crash is believed to have caused a wildfire which had spread to cover three to five acres by 11:46 p.m. The Incident Commander reports that the fire is spreading slowly.
WILLITS, CA
kymkemp.com

Willits Man Arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon

This is a press release from the Willits Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08/20/22 at about 1:43am, Willits Police Department (WPD) Officers were dispatched to the 500 Block of South...
WILLITS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Rally for man shot to death by Sonoma County sheriff's deputies

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - The family of a man killed by Sonoma County sheriff's deputies last month is demanding justice and accountability. They held a rally at the Sheriff's Office in Santa Rosa on Monday afternoon, asking for an independent investigation into the death of 36-year-old David Pelaez Chavez, 36, of Lower Lake on July 29.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Residents in Petaluma React to Long Decomposing Body Found in a House

Residents of a neighborhood in southwest Petaluma are shaken two days after police found a decomposing body inside a house. Police believe the woman died of natural causes in April of 2021, and her daughter had been living with her corpse inside the home ever since. Speaking with the Press Democrat, neighbors say they’re horrified by what happened, while others say, even though they didn’t know the woman well, someone should have checked on her well-being sooner. Neighbors finally called police for a welfare check on Tuesday morning, after noticing 20 to 30 packages piled up on the home’s front porch.
KRCB 104.9

Family of man slain by sheriff's deputy speaks out

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office remains in the spotlight over the killing of a North Bay man in late July.   Bearing the heat Monday afternoon a supportive crowd gathered in front of the sheriff offices in Santa Rosa to hear testimony from the family, and supporters, of David Pelaez-Chavez, the Lake County man shot and killed by a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy nearly a month ago.   Pelaez-Chavez’s brother, Alfredo Pelaez, spoke to those gathered through the use of an interpreter.   "Quereoms justicia por David." Pelaez said. "We want justice for David. We are fighting, but we are fighting peacefully, because that's the...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4

Illegal hash oil lab causes garage explosion in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — An illegal hash oil lab caused an explosion and led to one arrest on Sunday, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department and Santa Rosa Police Department. On Sunday just before 10 p.m., 911 dispatchers received multiple calls describing a possible explosion and fire...
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

The Sentencing Hearing of Fired Ukiah Police Sergeant Kevin Murray Is Back On

The twists and turns of the People of the State of California vs. Kevin Murray continued this afternoon with Mendocino County Superior Court Judge Ann Moorman scheduling the former Ukiah Police sergeant’s judgment and sentencing hearing for next Tuesday, August 30, 2022, one day after the hearing was canceled just hours before.
mendofever.com

CAL FIRE Resumes Logging in the Jackson Demonstration State Forest— Activists Warn Response of Protests, Civil Disobedience

The following is a press release issued by the Environmental Protection Information Center:. CalFire announced today that logging would resume in the Jackson Demonstration State Forest in Mendocino County, previously put on “pause” while negotiations with local tribal nations were underway. CalFire made this announcement without informing the tribes that they have been at the table with for six months.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

