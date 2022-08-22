Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
wach.com
'It's historic for us': New minority-owned business opens near Main Street corridor
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia’s hospitality industry is on the mend. Sky Bistro Lounge is now open on Washington Street in downtown Columbia. It’s one of a short list to open since city leaders rolled out their business-friendly initiatives in June. “For my family and team, it...
wach.com
Columbia Rosewood church converted into apartments to be ready this fall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – A place that used to be a house of worship in Columbia’s Rosewood neighborhood could soon be home for many in the Midlands if you’re looking. Columbia city leaders are working with developers and neighborhood leaders to make more homes available, and these units are part of the plan.
The Post and Courier
Best of Columbia 2022: Food and Drink
Best Asian Restaurant — Inakaya Watanabe (St. Andrews) Inakaya has a long history in Columbia, serving many a diner's first sushi experience in a warm, inviting setting. Whether served traditionally, fried or on a boat, everything is made fresh to order and with the best service. Their non-sushi menu items are also quietly delicious and wide-ranging, from grilled rice dishes to ramen, soba and udon soups.
Lexington County animal services gets new barn for large livestock animals
LEXINGTON, S.C. — For the past three years Lexington County has been working to restructure how they respond to large animal calls and where to keep them. We're talking about horses, cows and pigs. A brand new barn is the latest temporary home for these big livestock animals roaming...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Columbia City Council approves redistricting map for voters
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia City Council has approved a new redistricting map after receiving and reviewing data from the 2002 United States Census. The unanimous vote came after a public hearing and second reading at Wednesday's special called council meeting. The South Carolina Office of Revenue...
Lexington County council chair meets with governor about Swansea's financial issues
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington County council chairman Scott Whetstone met with Governor McMaster today about financial discrepancies in Swansea. A recent audit found $3.3 million dollars had been understated or unaccounted for. The South Carolina State House is where the Lexington County council member met with Governor McMaster Thursday...
The Post and Courier
Lake Murray property vacant for years after Richland County purchase
IRMO — Tucked in the corner of a residential neighborhood on the shores of Lake Murray in an unincorporated area of Richland County is a 4-acre peninsular property made up of fields, forests and a grand lake view. Vines creep out of the door and windows of the white...
Fire rips through house outside of Irmo; no injuries reported
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department said that there were no injuries during a fire that occurred on Thursday evening in northwestern Richland County. The fire happened in the 2800 block of Kennerly Road about 4 miles north of Irmo just before 8 p.m. according to a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
coladaily.com
Olde Country Buffet in West Columbia hosting grand opening celebration
Country food lovers will now be able to enjoy a special priced all you can eat buffet at lunch prices all weekend long at the new Olde Country Buffet located at 2250 Sunset Blvd in West Columbia. The home styled restaurant is hosting its grand opening weekend celebrations in Friday, Aug. 26 through 28.
Finlay Park renovation moves forward with $8.5M financial boost
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Finlay Park has seen a lot of change over the years. Shiquilla Dreher and Aaron McCrory remember it in its heyday. "They used to have concerts and little activities for the kids growing up, but it's dead now," McCrory said. The City of Columbia is moving...
The Post and Courier
Former Columbia-area grocery store to become Prisma Health offices
LEXINGTON — Prisma Health has acquired a former grocery location and is converting it to medical offices. The health care system is converting the former GreenWise grocery store at 5336 Sunset Blvd., in the shopping center anchored by Hobby Lobby. GreenWise closed in the site in 2020 as its...
WIS-TV
Structure fire off Kennerly Road, contained by Columbia-Richland Fire Dept.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on the 2000 block of Kennerly Road Thursday evening. According to CRFD’s Public Information Officer, Mike DeSumma crews were dispatched around 7:50 p.m. to the property. The main house on the property was not damaged,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
Bear spotted in York County, officials urge the public to avoid it
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A black bear was spotted in the Town of Clover on Thursday night, the town announced in a Facebook post. Police officers responded to the Kinard Elementary School area, at the corner of Presley and Smith streets, for a call stating that the bear was on the school playground.
coladaily.com
Bargain hunters ready for Big Grab 50-mile yard sale
It might be treasure, trash or something in between, but there’s guaranteed to be a lot of it around Blythewood, Ridgeway and Winnsboro when the Big Grab yard sale opens for business Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10. The Big Grab is a 50-mile-long yard sale travelling a...
One hospitalized after shooting along St. Andrews Road
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating following a shooting that happened in a busy area of St. Andrews Road on Friday morning. According to initial details from the investigation, the sheriff's department said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 300 block of St. Andrews Road - an area that includes about 1,500 feet of both homes and businesses near Tram and Bush River roads.
Richland 2, City of Columbia partner to offer high school students paid work experience
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new partnership between Richland School District Two and the City of Columbia will provide opportunities for paid work experiences for students aged 16-18. Officials with the city and the school district signed a Memorandum of Understanding Wednesday morning establishing the PremieR2Career program. The City of Columbia will hire students in jobs throughout various departments within city government, giving them the opportunity to gain work experience while still in school before heading off to college or into the job market.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lanes still blocked on I-77 north near Blythewood after crash
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-77 north near exit 27 (Blythewood Road) has traffic at a standstill. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, according to SCDOT. Traffic near Blythewood Road was still backed up as of 10 a.m. If you need to travel through the area, use...
WYFF4.com
Donor asks for reward money back in homicide case of well-known South Carolina horse trainer
CHESNEE, S.C. — A person who put up a reward for information about the death of a well-known horse trainer in South Carolina has asked for the money back. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office announced the $25,000 reward in September 2021 after the death of Martijn Stuurman in June of 2021.
SC mom saves her kids as truck barrels toward them at school bus stop
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — A Lexington County mother's quick reaction helped avoid a potential tragedy as she yanked her children out of the way of a suspect's speeding vehicle. The incident happened Wednesday afternoon on Dixie Street in Batesburg-Leesville. Ciara Johnson says around 3 p.m. she walked down her driveway...
Curtain up! Dutch Square movie theater set to reopen under new management
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Movie lovers rejoice!. Bow Tie Management (BTM) has announced it is reopening the multiscreen theater at Dutch Square Mall on Thursday, September 1. The multiplex opened in the Bush River Road mall in 1997 and was recently operated by AMC Theaters. The 14-screen BTM will have...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 4