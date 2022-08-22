COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new partnership between Richland School District Two and the City of Columbia will provide opportunities for paid work experiences for students aged 16-18. Officials with the city and the school district signed a Memorandum of Understanding Wednesday morning establishing the PremieR2Career program. The City of Columbia will hire students in jobs throughout various departments within city government, giving them the opportunity to gain work experience while still in school before heading off to college or into the job market.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO