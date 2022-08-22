CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — The body of a man who drowned after diving off a cliff into the Toutle River on Wednesday afternoon has been recovered. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old William Hogg of Battle Ground did not come back above water after jumping from a 50′ cliff and doing a front flip, landing in the water on his head and chest.

BATTLE GROUND, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO