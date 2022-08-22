Read full article on original website
Man jumps off embankment, into Columbia River in attempt to flee
A man was arrested Wednesday evening after running from police and jumping into the Columbia River, according to authorities.
‘What happened isn’t fair’: Family mourns after tragic shooting by McMinnville police
A family is in mourning and calling for change after their loved one was shot and killed by McMinnville police.
KXL
Battle Ground Man’s Body Recovered From Toutle River
CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — The body of a man who drowned after diving off a cliff into the Toutle River on Wednesday afternoon has been recovered. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old William Hogg of Battle Ground did not come back above water after jumping from a 50′ cliff and doing a front flip, landing in the water on his head and chest.
KXL
Clark County Family Narrowly Escapes House Fire
WOODLAND, Ore. — A home on Northwest Hayes Road east of Woodland was destroyed in a fire early Friday morning. Children woke up because of fire in the living room and got the rest of the family up and out. “The family of 5 was able to barely make...
KXL
Body Of Hiker Recovered In The Columbia River Gorge
CORBETT, Ore. — Search and rescue teams have recovered the body of a person who was found dead at a popular hiking trail on Wednesday afternoon. The body was discovered at the bottom of a cliff on the Angel’s Rest Trail about 2.5 miles from the trailhead. Deputies...
KXL
Body Found Near Trail In Columbia River Gorge
CORBETT, Ore. — A person was found dead at a popular hiking trail on Wednesday afternoon according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. The body was discovered at the bottom of a cliff on the Angel’s Rest Trail about 2.5 miles from the trailhead. Deputies say it...
kptv.com
13-year-old girl missing again from Portland home
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nevaeh Rohrbach, age 13, went missing again from her foster-care home on Tuesday, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services. This is the second time in a month that ODHS has reported Rohrbach as missing and possibly in danger. Previously, she was reported as missing on Aug. 1 and found Aug. 4.
kptv.com
Man spits at, pepper sprays Red Robin employee during scam attempt in Tualatin
TUALATIN, Ore. (KPTV) - A man is wanted after spitting at and pepper spraying an employee at a Red Robin during a scam attempt, according to the Tualatin Police Department. The incident happened Wednesday at about 3:30 p.m. at the Red Robin located at 7425 Southwest Nyberg Street. Officers learned the suspect tried to scam the restaurant by claiming they made his to-go order wrong and was demanding a gift card.
KXL
Two Portland Homicide Victims Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people killed on the first weekend of August have been identified. They’re the 54th and 55th homicide victims of the year. A man was shot on North Schmeer Road east of Interstate 5 around 2:00am on the August 6th. He’s identified as 53-year-old Otis Abner.
KXL
Man Shot & Killed At Northgate Park Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Portsmouth neighborhood. Officers discovered a man dead on North Fessenden Street at Northgate Park on August 14th just after 10:00pm. He has been identified as 26-year-old Adrian Perdomo. There is no word on an arrest. This is the...
KXL
1 Dead, Another Seriously Injured In Crash Near Cornelius
CORNELIUS, Ore. — Two vehicles collided on Thursday night, taking the life of one driver and seriously injuring the other. The crash happened on NW Zion Church Road between NW Milne Road and NW Gordon Road around 6:45pm. 39-year-old Jonathan Rojas of Cornelius died at the scene. Investigators say...
kptv.com
Authorities seek missing, potentially dangerous Oregon psych patient
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the Portland Police Department, and the Psychiatric Security Review Board are requesting the public’s help to find Robert Orr. According to a statement released Wednesday, Orr was given a conditional discharge to a Portland residential treatment facility. On August...
KXL
Bullets Fly, Cars Crash On Washougal River Road
WASHOUGAL, Wash. – Bullets were flying on Washougal River Road late Tuesday night. Neighbors reported gunshots around 10:45pm. Clark County Sheriff’s deputies found two vehicles that had crashed into each other several times over a two-mile stretch. There were guns in both cars. A man walking along the...
kptv.com
Victim in deadly Powellhurst-Gilbert shooting identified as 40-year-old man
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified a man killed in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood on Aug. 10. PPB says 40-year-old Dejohntae Campbell was found dead by officers just before 9:15 p.m. in the 13400 block of Southeast Bush Street. Following an autopsy, the Oregon medical examiner determined the cause of death to be homicide by gunshot wound.
KXL
Man Dead In Shooting At McMinnville Assisted Living Home
McMINNVILLE, Ore. — A man died from a shooting outside the Vineyard Heights Assisted Living apartments on Tuesday afternoon. Residents were told there was somebody armed with a gun on the sidewalk and staff heard one gunshot. Neighboring businesses in a strip mall at 2nd Street and Hill Road went into lockdown.
Air quality advisory issued for Salem, Oregon City areas
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Thursday for Salem and Oregon City, citing increased levels of smog.
KXL
Man Shot & Killed By McMinnville Police At Apartment Building
McMINNVILLE, Ore. — A man was shot and killed by police outside an apartment building on Tuesday afternoon. Residents of Vineyard Heights Assisted Living were told there was somebody armed with a gun on the sidewalk and staff heard a gunshot. Neighboring businesses in a strip mall at Hill Road and SW Barbara Street went into lockdown around 2:00pm.
‘We need to do something’: 200 stolen vehicles recovered by Portland man
What started as helping a veteran get his stolen Harley-Davidson back has turned into Nick Haas's passion project.
kptv.com
‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ seized in Tigard after man reported on top of car, screaming: Police
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Police say they seized ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ after it was reported that a man was standing on top of a car screaming and acting “erratically.”. The newer form of powdered fentanyl that is often referred to as ‘rainbow’ fentanyl resembles sidewalk chalk and has been in the news recently, both in the Portland metro area and across the country, as it continues to emerge in a growing number of communities.
Here's how many homeless people died in Oregon in the first 6 months of 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people experiencing homelessness are dying in Oregon every year. It's a big part of why the state is looking into solutions like Safe Rest Villages to ease the ongoing homeless crisis. A new law took effect at the beginning of the year that requires...
