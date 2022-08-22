Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Four reasons why the Orioles surprisingly jumped into contention in 2022, plus what's next for the O's
At 65-59, the Baltimore Orioles are enjoying their most successful season since the days of Chris Tillman atop the rotation and JJ Hardy at shortstop. The O's have already won more games this season than any season from 2017-21, and there's still a month to play. The roster has young talent and the farm system is excellent. Baltimore is finally on the rise.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Robert Stephenson: Pushed off roster
The Rockies designated Stephenson for assignment Thursday. The transaction clears a spot on the 26-man active roster for right-hander Chad Kuhl (hip), who was activated from the 15-day injured list with the expectation that he'll rejoin the rotation during this weekend's series with the Mets. Stephenson delivered underwhelming numbers while mostly working in a middle-relief role for the Rockies this season, producing a 6.04 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 44.2 innings.
CBS Sports
Reds' Nick Senzel: Sitting Friday
Senzel will sit Friday against the Nationals. Senzel sits after starting seven straight games. He hit .269/.345/.385 over that stretch but still owns a poor .626 OPS on the season. TJ Friedl will be the center fielder Friday.
CBS Sports
Padres' Yu Darvish: Lands on paternity list
Darvish was placed on the paternity list by the Padres on Tuesday. The veteran right-hander, who was previously scheduled to start Wednesday against the Guardians, will instead step away from the team for a few days in order to be with his family. According to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Blake Snell will have his spot in the rotation pushed up to the series finale versus Cleveland. Darvish could rejoin the Padres as early as Friday's series opener in Kansas City.
CBS Sports
Rays' Jose Siri: Cedes spot in outfield to Margot
Siri is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. For the first time since he returned from the injured list Saturday, Manuel Margot is starting in center field, leaving no room in the lineup for Siri. If Margot gains traction in center alongside everyday corner outfielders David Peralta and Randy Arozarena, Siri could be limited to a short-side platoon role moving forward. Since being acquired from Houston on Sept. 1, Siri has slashed a mediocre .213/.262/.295 with zero home runs, three stolen bases and a 41.5 percent strikeout rate.
CBS Sports
Rays' Brendan McKay: Exits after one pitch
McKay exited his start with Triple-A Durham on Thursday after throwing only one pitch, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. McKay was making his first appearance of the season after recovering from thoracic outlet syndrome. He's battled serious arm injuries across the last three seasons, which have greatly limited his workload. The Rays have not yet disclosed a reason for McKay's absence, but he is set to undergo an MRI on Friday.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Likely to go on paternity leave
Arenado returned to St. Louis in preparation of the birth of his child and won't be available for Thursday's series finale with the Cubs in Chicago, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. The Cardinals didn't announce any roster moves ahead of Thursday's contest, so the team will be a man...
CBS Sports
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Falters in non-save situation
Hendriks allowed two earned runs on two hits and no walks while striking out two across one inning Wednesday against the Orioles. The White Sox were likely looking to get Hendriks some work, as he had pitched only 1.1 innings across the last seven days entering Wednesday's contest. As a result, he worked the ninth inning with a four-run lead and served up a two-run homer to the third batter he faced. Despite the stumble, Hendriks has held opponents scoreless in nine of his last 11 appearances. For the season, Hendriks owns a 3.27 ERA and a 64:11 K:BB across 44 frames.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Harrison Bader: Transferred to 60-day IL
Bader (foot) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday. Bader has been on the injured list since June 27 and is targeting a September return, so his move to the 60-day IL shouldn't significantly impact his recovery timetable. It's not yet clear when the 28-year-old will be able to begin a rehab assignment, but he'll presumably require some time in the minors to ramp back up following his lengthy absence.
CBS Sports
Angels' Jared Walsh: Gets breather Wednesday
Walsh isn't starting Wednesday against the Rays, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Walsh is getting a day off after he went 0-for-13 with two walks and six strikeouts over the last four games. Phil Gosselin will take over at first base and bat eighth.
CBS Sports
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Filling bulk-relief role
Yarbrough is scheduled to work behind opening pitcher JT Chargois in Friday's game in Boston, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Yarbrough will be making his 16th appearance of the season Friday and his seventh while coming out of the bullpen. He's turned in similar results as a reliever (4.38 ERA, .357 wOBA in 24.2 innings) compared to a traditional starter's role (4.46 ERA, .323 wOBA in 40.1 innings), but he claimed his lone win of the season while working as a primary pitcher Aug. 15 against the Yankees.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Ty France: Exits with apparent injury
France was removed from Thursday's game against the Guardians due to an apparent injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. France appeared to be in pain after stretching to catch the final out in the top of the second inning, and he was replaced at first base to begin the third frame. Prior to his departure, he went hitless in his lone at-bat. The nature and severity of his injury aren't yet known.
CBS Sports
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Remains out
Moustakas (calf) remains on the bench for Friday's game against the Nationals. Moustakas will sit for the third straight game, with the Reds having little incentive to rush the oft-injured veteran at the tail end of a lost season. Donovan Solano will make another start at first base in his absence.
CBS Sports
Astros' Chas McCormick: Suffers dislocated finger
McCormick sustained a dislocated right pinky finger during Wednesday's win over the Twins and is expected to be unavailable for at least a couple days, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. McCormick went 0-for-2 with a walk and suffered the injury while diving back to first base on a...
CBS Sports
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Allows 10 baserunners
Suarez allowed three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five in 5.2 innings in a 7-6 win Tuesday against Cincinnati. He did not factor into the decision. Suarez held the Reds scoreless through the first five innings, scattering three hits and a walk. In the sixth he allowed three hits and three walks and was removed with two outs after three runs had scored. The four walks tied a season high for the lefty and it was the first time since June 17 that he walked more than two batters in a game. Since returning from a back injury in mid-July, the 26-year-old has a 1.54 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 38:12 K:BB while allowing one homer in 41 innings across seven starts. His next start will likely be early next week in Arizona.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Trevor Kelley: Optioned to Triple-A
Kelley was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday. Kelley spent a week in the Brewers' bullpen and allowed two hits and a walk while striking out two in two scoreless innings against the Dodgers on Tuesday. However, he'll head back to the minors after Adrian Houser (elbow) was reinstated from the injured list ahead of Wednesday's start.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Kyle Stowers: First MLB homer
Stowers went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Thursday's 4-3 win over the White Sox. Stowers hit his first career major league home run off righty reliever Liam Hendriks to tie the game with two outs in the ninth. Since the call-up from Triple-A Norfolk on Aug. 19, the outfielder is slashing .176/.176/.353 in 17 at-bats over five games. In addition, the 24-year-old has struck out seven times during that span and has not yet recorded a walk in his major league career.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Weekend return possible
Haggerty (shoulder), who entered Thursday's win over the Guardians as a pinch runner, could be back in the starting lineup at some point during the weekend, the Associated Press reports. Manager Scott Servais relayed the details on Haggerty's potential return date, following back-to-back games where the hot-hitting outfielder was able...
CBS Sports
Angels' Jared Walsh: Sitting again Thursday
Walsh is not in the starting lineup Thursday against the Rays, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports. Walsh will remain on the bench for a second straight game. After being called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday, Mike Ford will replace him at first base and bat fourth in the series finale.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Wynton Bernard: Heads to bench
Bernard is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets. Bernard will head to the bench after going 7-for-21 with a double, a stolen base, five runs and two RBI while starting each of the past five games in center field. Garrett Hampson will get a look in center Thursday, but Bernard may keep seeing most of the opportunities at the position if he continues to fare well at the plate.
