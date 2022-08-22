Read full article on original website
New York State Primary and Special Election Results
New York State (WRGB) — Tuesday night, all eyes will be on New York's 19th Congressional District, where two county executives are going head to head to fill an empty seat in Congress. Republican Marc Molinaro, the Dutchess County Executive is facing off with Democrat Pat Ryan, the Ulster...
Governor Hochul speaks of progress, struggles that still remain on Women's Equality Day
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Hochul in Albany on Friday celebrating Women’s Equality Day at UAlbany's downtown campus. Friday marks 102 years since the 19th amendment was adopted, giving women the right to vote. Governor Hochul talking about progress, including a milestone closer to her, one year ago,...
Concerns about New York Primary voter turnout
Election day is a numbers game -- and on a primary election day, those numbers are inevitably low. This year in New York a court challenge to redistricting led to two primary days -- one as originally scheduled in June for statewide offices and the Assembly, with primaries for Congress and the State Senate postponed until August. There is also a special election in the 19th Congressional district to fill the seat of Antonio Delgado, who left Congress to become Lt. Governor.
One year ago, Kathy Hochul becomes Governor of New York
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — It's the one year anniversary of Kathy Hochul taking over as Governor of New York State. There have been ups and downs in the twelve months since she took over from the disgraced Andrew Cuomo. She had a scandal of her own, her handpicked Lt....
NY cannabis officials now accepting applications for state's first retail dispensaries
New York State (WRGB) — It’s the moment many have been waiting for since New York legalized marijuana. The state Office of Cannabis Management is officially accepting applications for Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary licenses, also called CAURD licenses. In order to be eligible, you or an immediate...
Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the New York State Fair on opening day
GEDDES N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will attend the first day of the 2022 Great New York State Fair. Hochul is scheduled to speak at about 12:15 p.m. This story will be updated.
Lawmakers say New York's new gun laws put competitive shooting in question
---- State lawmakers are looking for clarity on how rod and gun clubs and shooting sports will be impacted by New York's new gun laws that are set to go into effect next month. The new laws will prohibit people from carrying firearms in "sensitive areas" which includes sporting events.
NYRA celebrates Ukrainian Independence Day at the track
Saratoga Springs, NY (WRGB) — The New York Racing Association (NYRA) held a day long tribute and fundraiser for Ukraine at the Saratoga Race Course on Wednesday, August 24, to correspond with the 31st anniversary of Ukraine declaring independence from the former Soviet Union in 1991. Fans attended the...
This weekend at the New York State Fair: Forecast, concerts and more
GEDDES N.Y. — Heading to the Great New York State Fair after work Friday or this weekend? There's plenty to do, see and hear over the next few days. FRIDAY NIGHT: It will be partly to mostly cloudy with any isolated showers in the evening to the east of Onondaga County tapering off.
Hochul: More than 6K illegal guns seized this year
Rochester, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul touted the state's success in getting illegal guns off the street Wednesday morning ahead of a meeting by the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns. More than 6,000 illegal guns have been seized since January, thanks to New York state's collaboration with law...
Applications open Thursday for first retail marijuana dispensary licenses in New York
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Office of Cannabis Management begins accepting applications for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses, or CAURD licenses, Thursday. The office previously launched an online portal for submitting applications. Through the CAURD initiative, the first retail dispensaries will be operated by people previously impacted by the enforcement...
Former NY Department of Labor employee pleads guilty to unemployment fraud charges
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A former employee with the NYS Department of Labor pled guilty to fraud charges and identity theft charges. 52-year-old Wendell Giles admitted to cheating the Department of Labor out of benefits by creating and approving fake unemployment insurance claims. Giles admitted, that along with another...
Childcare staffing "crisis" could impact more than a dozen school districts
WRGB — One of the largest local providers of child care is sounding the alarm over staffing issues it’s facing, that could lead to serious issues once the school year starts. The Capital District YMCA (CDYMCA) is facing a childcare crisis, and is looking to hire at least...
No charges, no tickets for driver in Greene County passenger van crash
Coxsackie, NY (WRGB) — NYSP are investigating a crash that has closed down parts of the NYS Thruway. State police say calls came in around 9:30 p.m to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the NYS Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
13 people injured following passenger van crash returning from Niagara Falls to NYC
Coxsackie, NY (WRGB) — NYSP are investigating a crash that has closed down parts of the NYS Thruway. State police say calls came in around 9:30 p.m to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the NYS Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
