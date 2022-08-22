ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WRGB

New York State Primary and Special Election Results

New York State (WRGB) — Tuesday night, all eyes will be on New York's 19th Congressional District, where two county executives are going head to head to fill an empty seat in Congress. Republican Marc Molinaro, the Dutchess County Executive is facing off with Democrat Pat Ryan, the Ulster...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Concerns about New York Primary voter turnout

Election day is a numbers game -- and on a primary election day, those numbers are inevitably low. This year in New York a court challenge to redistricting led to two primary days -- one as originally scheduled in June for statewide offices and the Assembly, with primaries for Congress and the State Senate postponed until August. There is also a special election in the 19th Congressional district to fill the seat of Antonio Delgado, who left Congress to become Lt. Governor.
ELECTIONS
WRGB

One year ago, Kathy Hochul becomes Governor of New York

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — It's the one year anniversary of Kathy Hochul taking over as Governor of New York State. There have been ups and downs in the twelve months since she took over from the disgraced Andrew Cuomo. She had a scandal of her own, her handpicked Lt....
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ulster, NY
County
Dutchess County, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Elections
Dutchess County, NY
Government
WRGB

NYRA celebrates Ukrainian Independence Day at the track

Saratoga Springs, NY (WRGB) — The New York Racing Association (NYRA) held a day long tribute and fundraiser for Ukraine at the Saratoga Race Course on Wednesday, August 24, to correspond with the 31st anniversary of Ukraine declaring independence from the former Soviet Union in 1991. Fans attended the...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
John Faso
Person
Marc Molinaro
WRGB

This weekend at the New York State Fair: Forecast, concerts and more

GEDDES N.Y. — Heading to the Great New York State Fair after work Friday or this weekend? There's plenty to do, see and hear over the next few days. FRIDAY NIGHT: It will be partly to mostly cloudy with any isolated showers in the evening to the east of Onondaga County tapering off.
POLITICS
WRGB

Hochul: More than 6K illegal guns seized this year

Rochester, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul touted the state's success in getting illegal guns off the street Wednesday morning ahead of a meeting by the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns. More than 6,000 illegal guns have been seized since January, thanks to New York state's collaboration with law...
ROCHESTER, NY
WRGB

Applications open Thursday for first retail marijuana dispensary licenses in New York

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Office of Cannabis Management begins accepting applications for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses, or CAURD licenses, Thursday. The office previously launched an online portal for submitting applications. Through the CAURD initiative, the first retail dispensaries will be operated by people previously impacted by the enforcement...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Democrats#Cbs#House#Republicans#Congressional

Comments / 0

Community Policy