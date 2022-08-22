Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Gavin Newsom ‘cannot support’ UFW-backed farmworker union bill, calls for negotiation
CORRECTION: A spokesperson for Gov. Gavin Newsom says he can’t support a United Farm Workers-backed union voting bill in its current form, but is open to negotiation. The original version of the story incorrectly reported that he wouldn’t support the bill. Gov. Gavin Newsom says that, in its...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California just set historic electric-car rules. Is state’s power grid up to the task?
California has made its historic decision to outlaw the sale of new cars that run on gas or diesel after 2035. But putting millions of green-energy vehicles on the road poses challenges and concerns that some experts say could complicate the state’s decision. Among them: that electric cars will...
SF lawmakers blast 'tragic,' 'brutal' Newsom veto of drug injection sites bill
A pair of San Francisco lawmakers didn’t hold back their criticism after California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would’ve allowed the city and two others to open sites for drug users to legally inject under supervision.
Should sports betting be legalized in CA? Gov. Newsom, Graton Casino, Bay Area groups weigh-in
Should in-person or online sports betting be legalized in California? Bay Area groups weigh-in on Prop 26 and Prop 27, two dueling propositions on the November ballot.
SFGate
Another Measure of California's Rising Costs
As a measure of how expensive the San Francisco Bay Area has become there is, of course, the million-dollar starter home — the one-story house with a small garden that would go for less than $400,000 in most other parts of the country. The current round of salary negotiations...
A California city is named the happiest in America, according to new study
(Thought Catalog/Unsplash) If you had to guess right now, which city in California do you think it is?. According to a new study, the Bay Area is home to the happiest city in the country. It might not be the city that comes to the mind of many, though. It is not San Francisco or San Jose.
fox40jackson.com
Gavin Newsom for president? San Francisco weighs in
SAN FRANCISCO – San Franciscans weighed in on whether California Gov. Gavin Newsom should run for presidency in 2024. “Yes,” one woman enthusiastically told Fox News. “He’s clear-headed and has great environmental policies, which we need now.”. California voters would prefer to see Newsom over Vice...
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
NBC Bay Area
California COVID-19 Updates: Twindemic Concerns, Current COVID Variant, Omicron Boosters
Possible COVID and flu season 'twindemic' on the horizon?. UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin Hong says a possible twindemic with flu season and the ongoing COVID pandemic is more probable this year and urges people to get a flu shot. Watch our full conversation with Dr. Chin Hong...
SFGate
California to protect health benefits for young immigrants
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — About 40,000 low-income adults living in the country illegally won't lose their government-funded health insurance over the next year under a new policy announced Monday by California Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration. California already pays for the health care expenses of low-income adults 25 and younger,...
Californian water agency sounds alarm on drought crisis
Celebrities including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Hart and Sylvester Stallone have been served with notices for exceeding their monthly water budgets at least four times, according to officials in California. Driving the news: They're among more than 1,600 people who have exceeded their water budgets by 150% as the...
Mysterious SF billboard warns people not to move to Texas
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A billboard seen in San Francisco appears to warn people against moving to Texas. The mysterious billboard located at the intersection of 7th Street and Folsom, reads “The Texas Miracle Died in Uvalde,” and is accompanied by a menacing-looking figure wearing a hood and sunglasses. Along with with larger message the […]
NBC Bay Area
California COVID-19 Updates: Kaiser Lawsuit, Expired Test Kits, Long-term COVID
Kaiser Permanente faces lawsuit for allegedly charging patients for taking COVID tests. Kaiser Permanente is facing a lawsuit for allegedly charging patients for getting tested for COVID-19. The basis of the lawsuit is a charge of $310 for a flu test that apparently wasn’t requested by the patient. “We...
KTVU FOX 2
Saltwater pushes its way into California's waterways
Saltwater from the ocean is moving farther into California's freshwater rivers and streams. Jacob McQuirk, an engineer with the Department of Water Resources, talks about how climate change is contributing to this dynamic.
Census study finds several segregated low-income Asian American/Pacific Islander neighborhoods
A report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 11 of the region’s census tracts are segregated low-income Asian American/Pacific Islander neighborhoods. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income to identify areas of high segregation for low-income Latino, Black and AAPI residents and for high-income white residents.
San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins makes decision on how to handle one of Chesa Boudin's biggest policies
Boudin's office prohibited cash bail entirely in 2020.
NBC Bay Area
New Study Identifies Most Segregated Neighborhoods in Bay Area
A new study is sparking discussions about equality in the Bay Area as it mapped out the 20 most segregated neighborhoods around the region. Nearly all are wealthy and overwhelmingly white. Communities in Contra Costa, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties made up a majority of that list. Jennifer Tran,...
Major figure in SF government bribery case to be sentenced; new info uncovered from court documents
Prosecutors say former Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru's corruption unfolded more damage to the public's trust in government. Ahead of the sentencing, we're getting a clear picture of just how the scheme worked -- how much money and how many people were involved.
KTLA.com
Climate scientist Daniel Swain discusses California’s severe megaflood risk
The likelihood of a “megastorm” occurring in California has doubled due to climate change, according to a new study published earlier this month. With it, could come the potential for devastating flooding throughout much of the state. UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain joined the KTLA 5 Morning News...
PLANetizen
Bay Area Development Encounters the Limits of the Water Supply
The Pardee Reservoir, on the Mokelumne River watershed, supplies water to the East Bay Municipal Utility District in California. | Willowjohnson23 / Wikimedia Commons. According to unnamed experts cited in a paywalled article for the Mercury News by Ethan Varian, it’s possible to balance conflicting housing and water shortages in California—despite the numerous ongoing legal conflicts in the state that seem to suggest it’s one or the other.
