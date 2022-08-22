Read full article on original website
Why Was There Just A Massive Fireworks Show Over Downtown Troy?
Around 8:45 on Thursday night, I was out by River Street in Downtown Troy when a huge BOOM echoed through the streets. Everybody froze in place, in a communal "what was THAT?" Then two more massive booms popped out in quick succession. It's too loud for gunshots... is that fireworks?...
Slumlord Visionary? Owner of Albany’s Biggest Eyesore Claims to Have Big Plans!
Slumlord Millionaire or Misunderstood Visionary? Albany Eyesore Owner Claims to Have Big Plans!. Does he, in fact, own this hideous monstrosity? If so, how much did he pay for it, and what are his plans? Find out what we learned here, and hear the entire interview with Jack from 2BD below!
Work moves on to secure abandoned Glenville school
Crews have worked throughout this week to begin boarding up broken windows and doors at an abandoned school building in Glenville. The site, which has been vacant for several years now, has been the source of trespassing and other issues recently.
Cohoes road closed for ‘The Gilded Age’ filming
Filming for the HBO show "The Gilded Age" will take place on Wednesday and Thursday in the city of Cohoes. As a result, a road closure has been put in place.
Names released in Thruway van crash in Greene County
New York State Police released the names of those injured in a van rollover on the Thruway in Greene County. It happened Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. southbound near Exit 21B.
Iconic Motel on Prime South Broadway Spot in Saratoga Will Be Leveled
An iconic motel that has been on South Broadway in Saratoga for decades will be demolished if plans get approved. Even though the Turf and Spa Motel may be gone, they are hoping to replace it with a brand new, state-of-the-art hotel. What is the Plan for the New Hotel?
Crackin’ the Whip! Why is an ID Needed at a Stewart’s in Albany County?
Crackin' the Whip! Why is an ID Needed at a Stewart's in Albany County?. A Stewart's Shops in Albany County is cracking the whip on the sale of a popular topping that - ordinarily - wouldn't present an issue if you wanted to purchase it - regardless of your age.
newyorkalmanack.com
Forest Park Amusement Park in Saratoga County: Some History
On November 15, 1927, a civil engineer named R.E. Weber created a map that showed the boundaries of Forest Park Amusement Park in Ballston Lake, NY. The map was drawn so as to facilitate the sale of the entire property and make the area into individual parcels that people could buy. Thus ended the almost 25-year history of one of the most famous amusement parks in Saratoga County and began the process of opening up a large section of Ballston Lake to residential development.
Schenectady Man Gets Hurt, Trapped in Adirondacks, Then What Happens?
It was a scary scene at Mount Marcy in Keene, New York on Sunday, August 21st. A man from Schenectady, New York was injured while hiking the peak, which is part of the Adirondack High Peaks, and forest rangers were called to his rescue. Schenectady, New York Man Rescued from...
4 Screens, 12 Nostalgic Acres! Classic Drive-In in Upstate is For Sale!
While many homeowners dream of the day they can build that awesome in-home movie theatre, man-cave, or she-shed, consider this: How about owning your own classic, drive-in movie theatre in Upstate, New York?. Now you can own this historic piece of Upstate NY that sits on 12 glorious acres and...
Albany man gets 19 years for Red Carpet Inn shooting
The man responsible for a fatal shooting at the Red Carpet Inn on Northern Boulevard in Albany in September 2021 has been sentenced.
13 injured after Thruway van crash in Greene County
New York State Police said 13 people have been injured after a van crash on the Thruway in Greene County. The crash happened on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. southbound near Exit 21B in Athens.
Cohoes man arrested on drug charges in Albany
A Cohoes man has been arrested for allegedly possessing drugs in Albany. The Albany Police Department said Ricardo Plowden, 45, was arrested after a short foot chase on August 24.
YMCA faces potential program cuts, seeks to hire 150+ staff
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The YMCA has spent the last 30 years standing solid, supporting Capital Region families with before and after school childcare, camps and clubs, but for the first time, those programs are on unstable ground. “We are one of the oldest and longest running childcare programs, so this is really a surprise […]
New hot dog joint opens on Amsterdam’s south side
Guge's Dogs officially opened at 43 Bridge Street in Amsterdam on August 20. The owner, Joseph Gugliemelli, originally started the business after having lunch with a friend who thought it was something he'd be interested in.
columbiapaper.com
Squads handle fatal golf cart crash, drowning, boat mishap
KINDERHOOK—State Police investigated a fatal motor vehicle crash involving an SUV and a golf cart on State Route 9 in the Town of Kinderhook, August 13. At 8:40 p.m., troopers were dispatched to Route 9 near Maple Lane South for an SUV versus a golf cart. Valatie Rescue and Niverville Fire Department, who were first on scene rendering aid, were able to transport the passenger of the golf cart, Henry Griffiths, 55, of Kinderhook to Albany Medical Center with serious but what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Injured Hiker From Schenectady Rescued On Mount Marcy
A 57-year-old hiker had to be rescued after suffering a serious injury on New York’s tallest mountain peak. Emergency crews were called at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, with reports of a hiker with a “significant” knee injury near the summit of Mount Marcy in the Town of North Elba in Essex County.
National Cookie Chain Opening its First Capital Region Bakery
Perhaps you've bought Mrs. Fields Cookies at the grocery store or maybe you've traveled to the closest Mrs. Fields bakery, which is located in Holyoke Massachusetts. Mrs. Fields has been opening bakeries in retail locations nationwide, in fact there are about 250 located throughout the US. But soon, Mrs. Fields will make its debut in the Capital Region.
glensfallschronicle.com
Our August 25 front page
Washington County Fair through Sunday! Lake George mulls dissolution. Ukraine twins at work in Lake George. Phantom restaurants… County names Tourism chief; a controversy. Vintage clothes popularity rises. Antique & Classic Boats in Bolton & Lake George. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
104.5 The Team
