Albany, NY

Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Forest Park Amusement Park in Saratoga County: Some History

On November 15, 1927, a civil engineer named R.E. Weber created a map that showed the boundaries of Forest Park Amusement Park in Ballston Lake, NY. The map was drawn so as to facilitate the sale of the entire property and make the area into individual parcels that people could buy. Thus ended the almost 25-year history of one of the most famous amusement parks in Saratoga County and began the process of opening up a large section of Ballston Lake to residential development.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Matt Damon
NEWS10 ABC

YMCA faces potential program cuts, seeks to hire 150+ staff

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The YMCA has spent the last 30 years standing solid, supporting Capital Region families with before and after school childcare, camps and clubs, but for the first time, those programs are on unstable ground. “We are one of the oldest and longest running childcare programs, so this is really a surprise […]
ALBANY, NY
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
columbiapaper.com

Squads handle fatal golf cart crash, drowning, boat mishap

KINDERHOOK—State Police investigated a fatal motor vehicle crash involving an SUV and a golf cart on State Route 9 in the Town of Kinderhook, August 13. At 8:40 p.m., troopers were dispatched to Route 9 near Maple Lane South for an SUV versus a golf cart. Valatie Rescue and Niverville Fire Department, who were first on scene rendering aid, were able to transport the passenger of the golf cart, Henry Griffiths, 55, of Kinderhook to Albany Medical Center with serious but what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
KINDERHOOK, NY
Daily Voice

Injured Hiker From Schenectady Rescued On Mount Marcy

A 57-year-old hiker had to be rescued after suffering a serious injury on New York’s tallest mountain peak. Emergency crews were called at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, with reports of a hiker with a “significant” knee injury near the summit of Mount Marcy in the Town of North Elba in Essex County.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
104.5 The Team

National Cookie Chain Opening its First Capital Region Bakery

Perhaps you've bought Mrs. Fields Cookies at the grocery store or maybe you've traveled to the closest Mrs. Fields bakery, which is located in Holyoke Massachusetts. Mrs. Fields has been opening bakeries in retail locations nationwide, in fact there are about 250 located throughout the US. But soon, Mrs. Fields will make its debut in the Capital Region.
ALBANY, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Our August 25 front page

Washington County Fair through Sunday! Lake George mulls dissolution. Ukraine twins at work in Lake George. Phantom restaurants… County names Tourism chief; a controversy. Vintage clothes popularity rises. Antique & Classic Boats in Bolton & Lake George. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

