Albany, NY

Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Entertainment
Matt Damon
NEWS10 ABC

YMCA faces potential program cuts, seeks to hire 150+ staff

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The YMCA has spent the last 30 years standing solid, supporting Capital Region families with before and after school childcare, camps and clubs, but for the first time, those programs are on unstable ground. “We are one of the oldest and longest running childcare programs, so this is really a surprise […]
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Schenectady man rescued from Mount Marcy

Forest rangers needed to carry a Schenectady man off Mount Marcy after he suffered a knee injury. The state Department of Environmental Conservation says the 57-year-old hiker was near the summit of New York’s highest peak on Sunday with his 15-year-old son when he suffered a significant knee injury.
SCHENECTADY, NY
104.5 The Team

National Cookie Chain Opening its First Capital Region Bakery

Perhaps you've bought Mrs. Fields Cookies at the grocery store or maybe you've traveled to the closest Mrs. Fields bakery, which is located in Holyoke Massachusetts. Mrs. Fields has been opening bakeries in retail locations nationwide, in fact there are about 250 located throughout the US. But soon, Mrs. Fields will make its debut in the Capital Region.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady City Council approves ARPA funds

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Schenectady could soon see new improvements. City Council voted on Monday to approve $14.6 million in American Rescue Plan funds for city projects focused on food security, infrastructure and public resources. 11 projects are approved with the most funding going towards a new Central Park pool, irrigation system […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thebreezealbany.com

