Officials patrol Henderson to assess housing conditions

(Pictured from left to right) City Attorney Rix Edwards, Councilman Jason Spriggs, Councilwoman Marion Williams, Police Chief Marcus Barrow, Mayor Eddie Ellington, Councilwoman Melissa Elliott, Councilwoman Ola Thorpe-Cooper, City Manager Terrell Blackmon, Councilman Garry Daeke and Recreation and Parks Director Kendrick Vann. Photo courtesy of Tracy Kimbrell

HENDERSON — Members of the City Council, joined by Recreation and Parks Director Kendrick Vann and Police Chief Marcus Barrow, rode through two Henderson wards to “look at current and future infrastructure needs and current housing conditions,” City Manager Terrell Blackmon said.

As a result, Blackmon continued, “we will be convening meetings of the appropriate [City] Council committees in the coming weeks to begin developing action plans to address the city’s infrastructure and housing needs observed during this ride-around exercise.”