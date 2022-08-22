Read full article on original website
Amazon to end Amazon Care services for employers
Amazon said it plans to cease operations of its Amazon Care service after Dec. 31. In an email sent to Amazon Health Services employees Aug. 24, Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services, said, "we've determined that Amazon Care isn't the right long-term solution for our enterprise customers, and have decided that we will no longer offer Amazon Care."
The HR agenda: What 3 leaders at top US hospitals are starting, stopping
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced hospital and health system human resources leaders to rethink their approach to staffing shortages and other workforce challenges. This means not only starting something new, but also re-evaluating whether to stop an approach that has been in place but could be tweaked. Becker's asked human...
Federal agencies directed to stop weighing medical debt in loan approvals
The White House's budget office is directing federal agencies that lend hundreds of millions of dollars annually to individuals and small businesses to stop factoring the existence of medical debt in lending decisions, Bloomberg reported Aug. 25. "The federal government has a responsibility to set the standard for how medical...
Google to label which healthcare facilities provide abortions
Google is updating its search and maps features to show which healthcare facilities provide abortions in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and several states outlawing the procedure, TechCrunch reported Aug. 25. The tech giant will label facilities as "Provides abortions" if it has confirmed that...
Talent shortage makes health systems more susceptible to cyberattacks
As healthcare cybersecurity risks continue to rise, health systems are struggling to arm themselves due to a job shortage in healthcare workers, VentureBeat reported Aug. 23. According to the report, more than 1.5 million healthcare jobs were lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though many of these jobs have been...
Some pros have a better idea for quiet quitters: Just quit
Is "quiet quitting," a trend gaining traction on social media that encourages workers to diminish their enthusiasm at work and refrain from exceeding expectations, the second-rate version of actually resigning?. While every generation brings its own attitude to work, the concept of quiet quitting is causing a growing divide between...
Amazon exec joins healthcare workforce company
Patty Bedard, head of executive development at Amazon, left the company to join healthcare workforce marketplace platform CareRev. Ms. Bedard will serve as CareRev's chief people officer, according to an Aug. 25 press release. In this role, Ms. Bedard will be responsible for building strategies and processes to drive employee engagement and retention.
Johnson & Johnson names former CVS president, CEO as future board chair of consumer health arm
Johnson & Johnson has named former CVS president and CEO Larry Merlo the non-executive chair designate for board of directors of its new consumer health company. Mr. Merlo will formally assume the role as non-executive chair upon completion of the planned separation of Johnson & Johnson's consumer line from the rest of its healthcare research and development business, according to an Aug. 24 press release.
Virtual care company Babylon ditches UK for the US
Babylon, which offers an artificial intelligence-powered virtual care app, has largely left the U.K., where it is headquartered, in favor of the U.S. market, Wired reported Aug. 23. In early August, the London-based digital health company exited its last hospital contract with the National Health Service eight years ahead of...
Northwell Health workers set to protest amid contract campaign
Members of the New York State Nurses Association are set to protest Aug. 29 outside Syosset (N.Y.) Hospital, part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health. More than 150 union members and allies are expected to participate in the protest "to demand a fair contract from their employer, Northwell Health, that includes safe staffing levels, fair wages and quality and affordable retiree healthcare," according to an Aug. 25 news release.
