Read full article on original website
Related
Dollar General Stores At Risk of Not Re-Opening Due to “Safety Issues”
The entity has been shuttering locations since June. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, Cleveland19.com, News Journal, and Yahoo.com.
beckershospitalreview.com
EMTALA covers abortion in Idaho hospitals, judge rules
A federal judge temporarily blocked a portion of an Idaho law that would criminalize medical professionals who performed abortions in medical emergencies. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill ruled Aug. 24 the state law, set to take effect Aug. 25, violates the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act. The federal law, enacted in 1986, requires that Medicare hospitals provide all patients appropriate emergency care — including medical screening, examination, stabilizing treatment and transfer, if necessary — irrespective of any state laws or mandates that apply to specific procedures.
beckershospitalreview.com
Garnet Health to lay off 29 employees with closure of physician practices
Orange County, N.Y.-based Garnet Health will lay off 29 employees with the closure of five Garnet Health Doctors sites, according to an Aug. 10 Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the state of New York. The affected employees are from the following facilities which are closing:. ORMG OBGYN in...
beckershospitalreview.com
Google to label which healthcare facilities provide abortions
Google is updating its search and maps features to show which healthcare facilities provide abortions in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and several states outlawing the procedure, TechCrunch reported Aug. 25. The tech giant will label facilities as "Provides abortions" if it has confirmed that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beckershospitalreview.com
Rising housing costs hinder hospital operations
As housing prices rise, hospital hires stall, and prime examples of that trend have emerged in Alaska and Idaho. Kodiak, Alaska-based Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center is struggling to fill 45 vacant jobs, the Kodiak Daily Mirror reported Aug. 25. Many of the positions offer a $10,000 relocation premium. However, that does not go far when the median cost of a home in Kodiak is $445,000, according to the Mirror.
beckershospitalreview.com
Gender-affirming virtual care startup Plume raises $24M
Plume, a telehealth startup that focuses on the transgender community, landed $24 million in a series B funding round to expand nationwide and grow into virtual primary care. "As a trans woman and physician, I started Plume to offer a supportive space for trans Americans as they navigate our nation's broken healthcare system," stated Jerrica Kirkley, MD, Plume's co-founder and chief medical officer, in an Aug. 23 company news release. "We are on track to reach our goal of increasing access to high-quality, gender-affirming care to patients across the U.S. in both urban areas and coverage deserts."
beckershospitalreview.com
UNC Health Rex to close inpatient pediatric unit
Raleigh, N.C.-based UNC Health Rex will close its pediatric unit Aug. 31. "Due to the overwhelming need for adult patient beds and the low number of pediatric patients needing care at UNC Health Rex, we have decided to close the hospital's pediatric unit," Tom Hughes, a communications specialist at UNC Health Rex, said in a statement shared with Becker's. "We plan to convert the 10 pediatric beds to adult beds soon after."
beckershospitalreview.com
5 largest medical data breaches since 2009
The healthcare industry has been a favorite target of hackers, with nearly 5,000 data breaches affecting more than 342 million medical records since 2009, according to an Aug. 24 analysis by researcher Comparitech. While healthcare breaches have become more frequent in recent years, with 2020 accounting for one-fifth of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
Federal agencies directed to stop weighing medical debt in loan approvals
The White House's budget office is directing federal agencies that lend hundreds of millions of dollars annually to individuals and small businesses to stop factoring the existence of medical debt in lending decisions, Bloomberg reported Aug. 25. "The federal government has a responsibility to set the standard for how medical...
beckershospitalreview.com
Top 10 states where your medical data is most likely to be breached
While states like California, Texas and Florida most often experience healthcare data breaches — not surprising given their size — Indiana leads the way based on the number of incidents per capita, according to an Aug. 24 report by researcher Comparitech. Nearly 87.2 million Hoosiers have had their...
beckershospitalreview.com
N95 masks aren't in shortage anymore, FDA says
The COVID-19 pandemic shoved the nation's weak supply of personal protective equipment into the limelight when hospitals scrambled to grab enough gowns, medical masks and gloves in 2020. More than two years later, N95 respirator masks exited the FDA's medical device shortage list. The decision marks a shift in supply...
beckershospitalreview.com
The HR agenda: What 3 leaders at top US hospitals are starting, stopping
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced hospital and health system human resources leaders to rethink their approach to staffing shortages and other workforce challenges. This means not only starting something new, but also re-evaluating whether to stop an approach that has been in place but could be tweaked. Becker's asked human...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
Where CIOs are spending most of their IT budgets
From the increasing up-keep of an EHR system to IT infrastructures that power the backbone of a health system, CIOs detail what areas of tech are the most costly for their health systems. Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity. Linda Reed, RN. Vice President and CIO of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Telehealth stock jumps amid imminent Amazon Care shutdown
Telehealth companies Amwell and Teladoc saw gains in the stock market following news of tech and retail giant Amazon ending its telehealth program, CNBC reported Aug. 25. Amwell stock was up 6.09 percent on Aug. 25 and Teladoc stock rose 4.01 percent following the announcement that Amazon Care will shut down.
beckershospitalreview.com
What CIOs, digital execs expect from Amazon in healthcare
Amazon revealed plans to shutter Amazon Care in an Aug. 24 letter to Amazon Health Services employees. But that doesn't mean the end of healthcare services from the nearly $470 billion technology behemoth. "Organizations as large as Amazon and Alphabet can afford to try things in many different ways," said...
beckershospitalreview.com
Russian ransomware gang targeting healthcare organizations
Russian hackers, known as the Karakurt gang, have targeted at least four healthcare organizations in the last three months, the Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center warned Aug. 24. Five things to know about the group:. The Karakurt gang emerged in late 2021 and likely has ties to the Conti ransomware...
beckershospitalreview.com
CHS faces class-action fraud suit
A federal court judge has refused to dismiss a securities fraud class-action lawsuit against Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, according to Bloomberg Law. The lawsuit alleges CHS misstated its financial position in documents provided to investors. In refusing to dismiss the action on Aug. 17, Judge Eli J. Richardson said the complaint adequately pleaded fraud, according to the report.
beckershospitalreview.com
New York hospital $160M in debt after COVID-only designation during pandemic
Brooklyn, N.Y.-based SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University is $160 million in debt following New York's decision to transform the academic medical center into a facility dedicated solely to COVID-19 care at the beginning of the pandemic, City and State reported Aug. 25. The hospital served as a COVID-19 facility for...
beckershospitalreview.com
Pennsylvania hospital to end scheduled deliveries
Conemaugh Nason Medical Center in Roaring Spring, Pa., will end scheduled obstetrics deliveries Oct. 9., the Altoona Mirror reported Aug. 24. The hospital will still provide emergency deliveries, its marketing communications coordinator, Marni Baluta, confirmed in an Aug. 23 statement to the Mirror. Many hospitals are cutting services due to...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals cutting services over staffing shortages
As hospitals across the U.S. face workforce shortages, several have had to halt services. At least six hospitals announced plans in recent months to scale back care due to staffing shortages. Cleveland-based University Hospitals ended inpatient, surgical and emergency services at UH Bedford (Ohio) Medical Center and UH Richmond Medical...
Comments / 0