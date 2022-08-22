Brooklawn Police Request Public’s Help Identifying Individual In Connection With Alleged Theft at WaWa

Read full article on original website
Blake Vin
3d ago
I want to know why are cameras on are phones are better than surveillance cameras
Reply(1)
9
News 12
3rd Plymouth School District employee arrested for failing to report inappropriately touching of students
A third Plymouth School District employee has been arrested on charges of failure to report child abuse. Rebecca Holleran, 47, of Bristol, was charged with failure to report abuse and neglect of a child. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 12. Police say two other Plymouth school employees...
Atlantic City man wanted in domestic violence incident found with stolen gun, police say
An Atlantic City man wanted in a domestic violence incident was arrested with a loaded handgun, police said. Rakiy Newsome, 20, was seen walking in the areas of Florida and Fairmount Avenues just after 11 a.m. Monday, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Officer Marquez Jones recognized Newsome as being wanted in...
Airbnb Assault In Central Pennsylvania Has Police Searching For Woman
The police are searching for the woman pictured after an assault at an Airbnb in central Pennsylvania. The East Earl Township police are "attempting to identify the pictured female in reference to an assault," the department announced in a release on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Officers were called to an...
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: County Police Searching For Suspect That Reportedly Rammed Multiple Police Vehicles
Just before 2:00, New Castle County Police were reportedly trying to stop a driver for an unknown reason. The driver reportedly fled from officers, ramming two police vehicles, during the pursuit according to sources familiar with the chase. Police have focused their search on the Old Mill Manor neighborhood off...
delawarevalleynews.com
Bucks County Auto Body Shop Owner Busted For Insurance Fraud
When someone owns a body shop, they are hoping to forge relationships with Insurance Carriers. When that happens, they become trusted and when they say a car needs $9876.00 in parts and labor, they are taken at their word. That as opposed to having an appraiser come out. This speeds up to process for policy holders.
Gloucester Police Urge Residents to Share Doorbell Video, Tips of Suspicious Activity
Gloucester Township, NJ – Is there something strange in the neighborhood? You shouldn’t be afraid...
fox29.com
DA: Man charged for threatening to inject women with AIDS, heroin during carjackings in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa - The Bucks County District Attorney's Office has filed charges against a man who is accused of using a syringe to threaten people before stealing their cars. According to authorities, Kevin O'Connell threatened to inject victims with a syringe in two carjackings. The most recent carjacking, which...
4 stabbed during late-night fight at Bucks Co. school; police say drive-by shooting connected
Police say four people were stabbed, and two of those victims are hospitalized in critical condition.
Linwood man sentenced to 364 days in puppy’s death
A Linwood man was sentenced to 364 days in jail after pleading guilty to animal cruelty in the death of a 4-month-old puppy. Kyle Blythe, 24, did not seek medical treatment for the puppy, who suffered severe injury, according to the affidavit. Instead, he dropped the injured animal at the...
Vineland, NJ, Police Searching for Car in Hit-and-run Pedestrian Crash
Authorities in Vineland are asking for your help as they search for the driver who was involved in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday. According to the Vineland Police Department, the accident happened around 12:30 PM at 7th Street and Landis Avenue. Police say the driver hit a pedestrian and fled the...
Man fights back, shoots suspect during attempted Carjacking in East Mounty Airy: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a carjacking victim in East Mount Airy fought back against a 24-year-old man on Wednesday. The incident happened on the 8000 block of Rodney Street around 11:30 a.m.Police say a man was unloading groceries from his car when the 24-year-old approached him and announced, "This is a robbery" with a gun pointed at him. The two then got into a struggle and the man took control the gun, police say. The gun was discharged once and grazed the 24-year-old man in the abdomen. He was placed in stable condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center. The man was bit on the left hand but is not seeking medical treatment. Police say the 24-year-old was taken in custody.
Cops In Deptford, NJ, Arrest Lady For Bank Robbery At Traffic Stop
I've never realized this fact before today, but if you work at a bank, kudos to you. You actually have a pretty dangerous job. The people who work at Republic Bank in Deptford, Gloucester County know that to be true after a robbery took place on Sunday, August 21st. Reportedly,...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Two Children Charged In Attempted Carjacking Tuesday
Delaware State Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile male and a 16-year-old juvenile male both of Wilmington for robbery and related charges following an attempted carjacking that occurred Tuesday night, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on August 23, 2022, at approximately 6:37 p.m., in...
VIDEO: Philly police searching for 4 catalytic converter theft suspects involved in shooting
The Philadelphia Police Department has released new surveillance video relating to the shooting of a Germantown man who witnessed a car theft last week.
ocscanner.news
EWING: SHOOTING OVER NIGHT KILLED ONE – VICTIM HAD ARREST FOR DRUG CHARGES IN APRIL
The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Ewing Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting death in Ewing Township, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. Just after 1:00 a.m. on August 24, 2022, Ewing police were dispatched to an apartment on Mid Way Lane on a report of...
Charges dropped against Philadelphia trash truck driver accused of hitting, killing bicyclist
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia prosecutors have dropped their case against a trash truck driver accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist. Jorge Fretts was charged in the 2017 crash in Center City that killed Emily Fredericks.District Attorney Larry Krasner says a lower court tossed out vehicular homicide charges, an appeals court agreed and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court refused to take the case.Krasner says there was no choice but to drop the charges once that happened.
Prosecutor: Atlantic City Homicide Investigation Is Underway
The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has confirmed that they are presently conducting a joint law enforcement investigation (with the Atlantic City Police Department) regarding a shooting that occurred earlier today, Thursday, August 25, 2022 in Atlantic City. The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has released the following information at this time:
Man sought in alleged assault at N.J. motel nabbed after K9, helicopter search
A man wanted for an alleged assault at a Gloucester County motel on Monday was arrested in a wooded area following a search by multiple agencies, authorities said. Franklin Township Police officers responded to the Liberty Bell Motel on Route 40 around 1:30 p.m. for a reported assault, police said.
WGMD Radio
Camden Police Report Woman Missing Since April
Camden Police are looking for a missing woman. Police say the family of 23 year old Brenda Wanjiku reported that she left their residence in April of this year and has not been seen or heard from since. Her vehicle was found in Washington, DC but she was not found with the vehicle. The Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Department was contacted and have distributed Missing Person flyers in and around the area her vehicle was located.
N.J. police officer hid his gang ties, conspired with Latin Kings member, prosecutors say
A Trenton police officer was charged with falsifying his job application to hide his connection with a street gang member and helping to plot an attack of a suspected witness, prosecutors said Monday. Rudy Lopez faces charges of official misconduct, conspiracy and tampering with public records, according to New Jersey...
