California State

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bear killed after collision with car in California national park. Here’s what CHP knows

A bear was struck by a vehicle and killed Tuesday afternoon inside Kings Canyon National Park, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident took place about 12:21 p.m. in the Cedar Grove section of the park, according to the CHP. Fish and Wildlife officials were at the scene, said CHP spokesman Mike Salas.

