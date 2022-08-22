Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Gavin Newsom ‘cannot support’ UFW-backed farmworker union bill, calls for negotiation
CORRECTION: A spokesperson for Gov. Gavin Newsom says he can’t support a United Farm Workers-backed union voting bill in its current form, but is open to negotiation. The original version of the story incorrectly reported that he wouldn’t support the bill. Gov. Gavin Newsom says that, in its...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California just set historic electric-car rules. Is state’s power grid up to the task?
California has made its historic decision to outlaw the sale of new cars that run on gas or diesel after 2035. But putting millions of green-energy vehicles on the road poses challenges and concerns that some experts say could complicate the state’s decision. Among them: that electric cars will...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Nancy Pelosi’s husband sentenced to 5 days in jail after guilty plea in California DUI crash
Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing injury in a vehicle crash three months ago in Napa County. Paul Pelosi, 82, did not appear in court Tuesday morning....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California man wins $20 million on lottery scratcher. Here’s what he’ll buy
Not bad for a scratch-and-win. An Auburn man recently won a $20 million grand prize on a $30 scratcher, the California Lottery announced Tuesday – the biggest payday in state history on such a ticket. Chad Fry stopped for “some beer and a Lottery ticket” at Foothill Market in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo Tribune
DA: Over 70% of offenders released on $0 bail in one California county were re-arrested
People released from jail under Yolo County’s “$0 bail” policy went on to be re-arrested 70% of the time, according to a new report released by the District Attorney’s Office. In April 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the California Judicial Council took the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bear killed after collision with car in California national park. Here’s what CHP knows
A bear was struck by a vehicle and killed Tuesday afternoon inside Kings Canyon National Park, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident took place about 12:21 p.m. in the Cedar Grove section of the park, according to the CHP. Fish and Wildlife officials were at the scene, said CHP spokesman Mike Salas.
Comments / 0