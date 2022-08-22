Read full article on original website
Breaking: Manchester United Raise Antony Offer - A Bid Impossible To Turn Down For Ajax
According to reports, Manchester United are about to make an improved bid to Ajax after the Amsterdam side rejected a package worth 80 million euros for Antony.
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo left red-faced as Erik Ten Hag axes star in front of Man United squad
Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Manchester United appears to be coming to an end. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has been unhappy at the club ever since they failed to qualify for this season’s Champions League, could still leave before the transfer window slams shut next week.
Glum Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Man Utd training as agent Jorge Mendes continues transfer search for dropped striker
GLOOMY Cristiano Ronaldo drove into Manchester United training as his agent Jorge Mendes continues to search for a transfer away from Old Trafford. The 37-year-old communicated his desire to leave Man Utd earlier this summer, following the club's failure to qualify for the Champions League. Ronaldo's agent has been in...
Manchester United Need To Sign A Striker Before The Transfer Deadline
Manchester United are in a desperate state of additions in some positions on the pitch with the attacking areas of the pitch being the most important as things stand according to sources reporting on Erik Ten Hag.
'It's Not 100 Per Cent' - Thomas Tuchel On Missing Chelsea v Leicester City
Thomas Tuchel's red card from game week two is expected to be paid in full this Saturday, as his ban from the touchline was upheld by the FA and the independent regulatory commission earlier in the week.
Anthony Martial Sidelined For Manchester United Through New Injury
Anthony Martial is now set to miss yet another game at least for Manchester United having picked up a new injury in training this week, confirms Erik Ten Hag ahead of the Southampton clash this Saturday.
Casemiro "Fit" To Make Man United Debut & Cristiano Ronaldo Also Likely To Face Southampton
Erik ten Hag delivered a Man United team news update on Friday, 24 hours before his side's EPL clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium.
Manchester United predicted XI (Premier League): Maguire remains on the bench and Ronaldo returns
After Monday night’s fantastic result against Liverpool at Old Trafford, Ten Hag’s men set their sights on Southampton. Not many would question Erik ten Hag if he fielded the exact same eleven that beat Liverpool on Monday night. Each and every player staked their claim for a place in the team this weekend.
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester United Offered The Chance To Sign Three-Times Champions League Winner
Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid player Marco Asensio, according to The Telegraph. Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid and Spain international player Marco Asensio, according to a report. United have recently announced the signing of fellow Real Madrid teammate,...
BBC
Transfer news: Antony wants to sign for Man Utd but Ajax want £84m
Ajax are holding out for £84m for winger Antony, who is determined to push through a move to Manchester United. His representatives are staying in England to help get the deal done. (Telegraph - subscription required), external. Antony handed in a transfer request on Wednesday in order to make...
Gary Neville slammed for cheering Manchester United goal against Liverpool on commentary
Gary Neville has been slammed for cheering Manchester United’s goal against Liverpool whilst on commentary for Sky Sports. Former United player Neville, along with ex Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher were on commentary duties for Sky Sports’s coverage of the game at Old Trafford. When United took the lead...
Fabrizio Romano: Ajax Refusing To Negotiate With Manchester United For Antony
Manchester United are now stuck in a stand still during their pursuit of Ajax winger Antony as Fabrizio Romano has provided a new update in which he states that Ajax have insisted that they have no intention to negotiate at this moment.
Yardbarker
Manchester United on brink of £84m deal to sign Antony
Manchester United are edging closer to completing the signing of Ajax winger Antony. According to The Sun, Manchester United have reached an £84m agreement with Ajax for the Brazil international. It comes as brilliant news for Erik ten Hag who listed Antony as his primary attacking target this summer,...
Player's Agent Dismisses Talks Of A Move Amid Links To Manchester United
Napoli forward Victor Osimhen's agent has openly dismissed talks of a move away from Naples after the forward has been linked with a move to Manchester United
Manchester United Superstar 'On The Verge' Of Leaving Club
Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of signing for Sporting Lisbon in the ongoing summer transfer window, according to a report
Jurgen Klopp is still adamant that Liverpool should have won against Manchester United
Four days after the match, Jurgen Klopp is still adamant that Liverpool should have won against Manchester United. On Monday night, Liverpool arrived at Old Trafford with the objective of inflicting further damage to United’s poor start to the 22/23 campaign, after the Red Devils lost to Brighton and Brentford in their two opening games.
'Liverpool Were Slow"' - Former Liverpool Player Provides Feedback On Liverpool's Recent Loss To Manchester United
In a recent interview with BonusCodeBets former Liverpool forward John Barnes provided his thoughts on the match. While harsh it's hard to disagree with his statements.
Transfer news LIVE: Man United ready €90m Antony bid, Alexander Isak nears Newcastle move
In the latest summer transfer news, Manchester United are set to make an improved offer for Ajax winger Antony, reportedly in the region of €90m, while Chelsea remain in pursuit of Wesley Fofana and Anthony Gordon. It comes after United considered a shock move to bring Memphis Depay back to the club, but Antony is the clubs’s priority with two weeks of the window remaining - however, PSV’s exit from the Champions League could also determine Cody Gakpo’s future. Arsenal have been linked with Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans and Wolves forward Pedro Neto, with Nicolas Pepe set to depart...
Report: Jude Bellingham To Liverpool 'Confirmed' For Next Season
A reliable journalist has somewhat ‘confirmed' Jude Bellingham’s transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Liverpool, despite Interest from Real Madrid.
Every word Erik ten Hag said ahead of Manchester United's Premier League clash vs Southampton
Erik ten Hag spoke to the media ahead of Manchester United's Premier League clash against Southampton. This comes following a shock victory against Liverpool on Monday, when Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford found the scoresheet in a 2-1 win. United also found out their Europa League group stage opposition on...
