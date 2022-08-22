ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

#Munliv
BBC

Transfer news: Antony wants to sign for Man Utd but Ajax want £84m

Ajax are holding out for £84m for winger Antony, who is determined to push through a move to Manchester United. His representatives are staying in England to help get the deal done. (Telegraph - subscription required), external. Antony handed in a transfer request on Wednesday in order to make...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United on brink of £84m deal to sign Antony

Manchester United are edging closer to completing the signing of Ajax winger Antony. According to The Sun, Manchester United have reached an £84m agreement with Ajax for the Brazil international. It comes as brilliant news for Erik ten Hag who listed Antony as his primary attacking target this summer,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Man United ready €90m Antony bid, Alexander Isak nears Newcastle move

In the latest summer transfer news, Manchester United are set to make an improved offer for Ajax winger Antony, reportedly in the region of €90m, while Chelsea remain in pursuit of Wesley Fofana and Anthony Gordon. It comes after United considered a shock move to bring Memphis Depay back to the club, but Antony is the clubs’s priority with two weeks of the window remaining - however, PSV’s exit from the Champions League could also determine Cody Gakpo’s future. Arsenal have been linked with Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans and Wolves forward Pedro Neto, with Nicolas Pepe set to depart...
PREMIER LEAGUE
