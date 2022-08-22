ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Yardbarker

Watch: Matt LaFleur recalls when Aaron Rodgers cussed him out for calling a timeout

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers appear to be a great fit as play-caller and quarterback, but things haven't always been so peachy. Remember, LaFleur, entered the Packers locker room as a first-time head coach. Nowadays, he's considered one of the better offensive coaches in the league, but when he first met Rodgers — he was an unknown.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Davante Adams responds to Aaron Rodgers’ surprising claim

Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made some headlines when he insisted that his absence from organized team activities had no effect on his young receivers’ preparation. However, former Packers receiver Davante Adams does not agree with his old quarterback. During an interview with The Pivot...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers honor broadcaster, two-time Pro Bowler Larry McCarren at practice

If you have watched any Packers analysis lately you know Larry McCarren. This year is McCarren’s 50th training camp with the team either as a player or broadcaster. After practice Tuesday, Matt LaFleur brought him into the team huddle and allowed him to speak to the team. It was great to see the Packers honor McCarren.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Three studs and duds from Packers' preseason matchup vs. Chiefs

The Green Bay Packers played their final preseason game of 2022, this one a contest with the Kansas City Chiefs. For some players, it was their final chance to show that they belong on the Packers’ 53-man roster. Some of these players really stood out. Others, well, may have made some of Matt LaFleur’s decisions pretty easy.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Packers show faith in rookie offensive lineman with latest trade

The Green Bay Packers traded Cole Van Lanen to Jacksonville, a move that shows the team’s faith in rookie Zach Tom after a strong preseason. It’s certainly not a necessarily a major worry, there are warranted concerns about the Green Bay Packers offensive line coming into the 2022 season and with Week 1 rapidly approaching. Stalwart left tackle David Bakhtiari remains on the PUP list, Elgton Jenkins has been banged up too, and the depth in the trenches is a bit of a question as well.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Davante Adams says Aaron Rodgers 'had the Michael Jordan effect'

The Green Bay Packers have had more turnover this offseason at the wide receiver position than they have in a long time. Davante Adams is in Vegas. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is in Kansas City. E.Q. St. Brown is in Chicago. That leaves Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and new acquired Sammy Watkins as the presumed “top dogs” at wide receiver.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Reports: Packers trade OL Cole Van Lanen, Green Bay native, to Jaguars

Multiple roster moves made on Tuesday by the Green Bay Packers included sending hometown boy offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen south to join the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to multiple media reports. Van Lanen, 24, played his college ball at the University of Wisconsin before Green Bay selected him in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
