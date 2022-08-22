Read full article on original website
Watch: Matt LaFleur recalls when Aaron Rodgers cussed him out for calling a timeout
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers appear to be a great fit as play-caller and quarterback, but things haven't always been so peachy. Remember, LaFleur, entered the Packers locker room as a first-time head coach. Nowadays, he's considered one of the better offensive coaches in the league, but when he first met Rodgers — he was an unknown.
Davante Adams responds to Aaron Rodgers’ surprising claim
Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made some headlines when he insisted that his absence from organized team activities had no effect on his young receivers’ preparation. However, former Packers receiver Davante Adams does not agree with his old quarterback. During an interview with The Pivot...
The Packers are dressing up as cowboys again, only this time it's the rookie offensive linemen
The Green Bay Packers have a lot of traditions. There’s the hallowed frozen tundra of Lambeau Field and iconic juxtaposition of an NFL monolith rising from the small-town feel of Door County. There’s the swapping of bicycles that precariously perches 250-pound men atop two wheels and strained frames every year at training camp.
Packers honor broadcaster, two-time Pro Bowler Larry McCarren at practice
If you have watched any Packers analysis lately you know Larry McCarren. This year is McCarren’s 50th training camp with the team either as a player or broadcaster. After practice Tuesday, Matt LaFleur brought him into the team huddle and allowed him to speak to the team. It was great to see the Packers honor McCarren.
Three studs and duds from Packers' preseason matchup vs. Chiefs
The Green Bay Packers played their final preseason game of 2022, this one a contest with the Kansas City Chiefs. For some players, it was their final chance to show that they belong on the Packers’ 53-man roster. Some of these players really stood out. Others, well, may have made some of Matt LaFleur’s decisions pretty easy.
Aaron Rodgers gets 100% real on Packers’ offense amid wide receiver questions
The Green Bay Packers entered the 2022 training camp with plenty of questions, particularly on their offense after the departure of Davante Adams. After weeks of full practices, however, superstar QB Aaron Rodgers like what he has seen so far from the attack that he is going to lead. Sure...
Packers show faith in rookie offensive lineman with latest trade
The Green Bay Packers traded Cole Van Lanen to Jacksonville, a move that shows the team’s faith in rookie Zach Tom after a strong preseason. It’s certainly not a necessarily a major worry, there are warranted concerns about the Green Bay Packers offensive line coming into the 2022 season and with Week 1 rapidly approaching. Stalwart left tackle David Bakhtiari remains on the PUP list, Elgton Jenkins has been banged up too, and the depth in the trenches is a bit of a question as well.
Aaron Rodgers sports another Canadian tuxedo look for Packers event at Lambeau Field
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a history of donning denim for the Welcome Back Packers Luncheon. He didn't disappoint this year.
Former Packers Receiver Teaches Bears Lessons from the North
Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown occasionally has some wisdom for the Bears based on his time in Green Bay working in their current offense, or with Aaron Rodgers.
QB Aaron Rodgers says Jordan Love is now a 'master' of the Green Bay Packers' offense
Green Bay Packers third-year quarterback Jordan Love has impressed many during training camp and preseason this month, including the team's 10-time Pro Bowl starter Aaron Rodgers. "I think he's definitely become a master of the offense," Rodgers said of Love, via the Green Bay Press-Gazette. "But it's just the little...
Davante Adams says Aaron Rodgers 'had the Michael Jordan effect'
The Green Bay Packers have had more turnover this offseason at the wide receiver position than they have in a long time. Davante Adams is in Vegas. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is in Kansas City. E.Q. St. Brown is in Chicago. That leaves Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and new acquired Sammy Watkins as the presumed “top dogs” at wide receiver.
Reports: Packers trade OL Cole Van Lanen, Green Bay native, to Jaguars
Multiple roster moves made on Tuesday by the Green Bay Packers included sending hometown boy offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen south to join the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to multiple media reports. Van Lanen, 24, played his college ball at the University of Wisconsin before Green Bay selected him in the...
Another bad Packers special teams performance creates hilarious reactions on social media
After last season, the Packers' special teams had to make strides in the offseason. The new signings and the new coach Rich Bisaccia gave Packers fans hope. Thursday's performance has squashed any hope. The Packers' special teams are horrendous. Every mistake was on display during tonight’s preseason game. Muffed kicks,...
Packers' Aaron Rodgers on receivers: 'I think you have to be real about expectations'
Aaron Rodgers' ability to find a rhythm with his receiving corps will likely be one of the bigger storylines for the Packers this season. After issues earlier in camp working with the younger receivers, the future Hall of Famer seems to like what he sees now. "I feel like the...
