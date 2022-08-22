Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Related
City of Lancaster, Texas Notice of Public Hearings Z22-15
The City of Lancaster Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing at. their regular meeting on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in the City. Council Chambers, City of Lancaster Municipal Center, at 211 North Henry,. Lancaster, Texas 75146. The meeting will be for the purpose of...
DeSoto Public Hearing Candle Meadow PID
Notice is hereby given that the DeSoto City Council will hold a Public Hearing in the City Council Chambers at The Jim Baugh Government Center, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd., DeSoto, TX, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. – to receive public comment on the proposed assessment rate for the:
DeSoto Zoning Case Z-1479-22 Notice of Meeting
Case Z-1479-22 The City of DeSoto Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing to consider a zoning change from Neighborhood Services (NS) to General Retail (GR) for part of Lot 3 and all of Lot 4. The property in question is located at 616 & 620 Beltline Road, legally known as THE MARK AT DESOTO BLK A LT 3 & BLK A LT 4. The applicant is Clay Cristy. The hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission has been set for Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. If the project is recommended for approval by the Planning Commission, the hearing before the City Council will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
Gunfire in Duncanville Led To School Lockout
Duncanville, TX – On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 2:45 PM, the Duncanville Police Department responded to a call for service regarding shots fired, between two vehicles, in the area of East Freeman Street and South Main Street. Officers responded to the scene and did not find any shooting victims or suspects. Officers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Methodist Richardson kicks off $46M emergency department project
RICHARDSON — Methodist Richardson Medical Center broke ground Wednesday on a $46 million project to expand its busy emergency department. The project will help the hospital care for more than 55,000 patients each year — up 12% from just last year — and first responders were well-represented at the groundbreaking with the city’s police and fire chiefs, as well as Mayor Paul Voelker, all in attendance.
Cedar Hill ISD School Board Calls Bond and Tax Rate Elections
Voters Asked to Consider Additional Funding for Scholars, Teacher Salaries and Facility Renovations. At a special-called board meeting on August 22, the Cedar Hill ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to call a Voter Approval Tax Rate Election (VATRE) and a school bond election for November. The CHISD Board of Trustees and Administration have been studying staffing needs, facility needs, and options to bring additional funding to.
DeSoto ISD Announces New Leadership Appointments
DESOTO, TX — During the August 22, 2022, regular meeting of the DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees, the board approved a number of leadership appointments which included the following:. Chief Communications Officer: Tiffanie Blackmon-Jones. Director of Business Operations: Saundra Scott. Director of Career and Technical Education: Melinda Pugh. Director...
Juani Hernandez Named Executive Director for Duncanville Outreach Ministry
San Juana “Juani” Hernandez, a dynamic transplant from Flint, Michigan, is the new Executive Director for Duncanville Outreach Ministry. Juani is excited about the opportunity to assist the Duncanville community, and brings with her an impressive background for helping others. When the Flint Water Crisis began, Juani talked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TxDOT Public Hearing On Widening FM 1387 In Ellis County
PROPOSED IMPROVEMENTS TO FARM TO MARKET (FM) ROAD 1387. TxDOT is proposing to widen FM 1387 from North Midlothian Parkway to FM 664 in Ellis County, Texas. All comments must be received on or before Thursday, September 15, 2022. TxDOT is proposing to widen FM 1387 from North Midlothian Parkway...
Flooding in Best Southwest Creates Chaos As Rainfall Broke Records
DESOTO – Flash flooding, meeting cancellations and street closures plagued the Best Southwest area Monday after a downpour of rain began Sunday inundating the area and possibly setting rainfall records across North Texas. One FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist confirmed that the last 24 hours has definitely been the “second-wettest...
2022-2023 Leadership Midlothian Class Announced
Midlothian, TX, August 19, 2022– The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce our 2022-2023 Leadership Midlothian class. Leadership Midlothian is a 10-month program dedicated to providing an in-depth look into Midlothian and Ellis County. Students will learn about local systems while networking with community leaders and other professionals.
Red Oak ISD Approves November Middle School Bond Election
The Red Oak ISD Board unanimously approved calling for a November 8 Bond Election for a single item – a new, second middle school with a 1,200 student capacity for $94,000,000. The District finalized the purchase of the land right after the previous bond was called this past January.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DART Welcomes Charles Cato as New DART Chief of Police
After an extensive national search, Charles Cato has been selected as the new chief of police at Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART). A public safety executive with almost 33 years of law enforcement and leadership experience, Cato will direct and oversee the DART Police Department including sworn officers, emergency preparedness, security services and related functions to carry out DART’s safety, security and emergency preparedness initiatives.
Mansfield ISD Experiencing Cyber Attack, Phones & Internet Down
Phones, Internet, Skyward, Raptor At Mansfield ISD Are Down. Today was the Mondayest of all Mondays at Mansfield ISD as their first full week began with Mother Nature’s record breaking downpours and a cyberattack that impacted everything from the district’s phones, to Skyward, RAPTOR and more. So, if...
Midlothian City Manager Addresses Error in No-New-Revenue Tax Rate Presented at August 9 City Council Meeting
Correct No-New-Revenue tax rate is $0.595914 per $100 property valuation. At the August 9, 2022, Midlothian City Council meeting, the Council approved a tax-rate ceiling of $0.663147 for fiscal year 2022-23. At that meeting it was presented that the No-New-Revenue tax rate was $0.663147. It was discovered after the meeting...
Lancaster City Council Greenlights EDC Need for Additional Office Space
LANCASTER – The City of Lancaster City Council greenlighted a resolution ratifying the approval for the Lancaster Economic Development Corporation to purchase a commercial property on North Henry Street to accommodate the city’s continuing growth. The Henry Street property was constructed in 1951 as the City Hall/Fire Station....
Trash Collection Impacted By Today’s Storms-When will Your Trash Be Picked Up?
Heavy rains and flooded streets are impacting trash collection throughout the DFW area today. For those cities that have shared updates, we have the information below. the City of DeSoto received an update from Republic Services letting us know that all trash services are suspended for the remainder of the day today (Monday) due to the inclement weather.
AccuWeather Estimates Between $4.5 Billion and $6 Billion in Damage and Economic Loss in Texas Flooding
AccuWeather Global Weather Center – August 25, 2022 – AccuWeather Founder and CEO Dr. Joel N. Myers estimates the total damage and economic loss resulting from the significant flash flooding in Dallas Sunday, August 21 and Monday August 22 would range between $4.5 billion and $6 billion. “As...
Arlington Resident Wins $1.75 Million In Texas Two Step, Ticket Purchased in Euless
AUSTIN – An Arlington resident claimed a jackpot-winning Texas Two Step® prize worth $1.75 million for the drawing on Aug. 8. The ticket was purchased at QuikTrip #869, located at 700 S. Industrial Blvd., in Euless. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched...
DeSoto Arrests, Charge Three Men With Capital Murder
Edron Blacknell of Cedar Hill Wanted In Shooting Of DeSoto Man. DeSoto Police have arrested and charged three men for the July 15th shooting death of a DeSoto man in his home on the 600 block of Canyon Place, however, one suspect remains at large. Those taken into custody and...
Focus Daily News
Desoto, TX
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNewshttps://www.focusdailynews.com/
Comments / 0