‘The Rings of Power’ Producers Aren’t Concerned About That Other Fantasy Drama On HBO — TCA

The showrunners of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power promise their fantasy drama for Prime Video will feature all new stories and is not “a reboot or a retread” of what J.R.R. Tolkien fans saw in the movies. “This is a new story for most who are going to be watching it. We weren’t interested in a nostalgia play,” showrunner Patrick McKay said Friday at the TCA summer press tour. “We felt that this show had to earn its place on the start, rise or fall on its own merits. There are different stories that you’ve seen before.” “This is...
Why HBO Max Seems to Be Canceling Everything

At HBO Max, the Bat-folk can’t catch a break. Weeks after the decision to kill the effectively completed straight-to-streaming movie “Batgirl,” HBO Max canceled “Batman: Caped Crusader” and “Merry Little Batman,” among four other animated projects. The good news for these six newly scrapped Warner Bros. Animation projects is they are still full steam ahead in production and being shopped elsewhere, a person with knowledge of the situation told IndieWire — unlike “Batgirl,” which will never see the light of day. A second source told IndieWire that HBO Max has made the choice to spend some time away from the kids-and-family...
This might be Netflix’s most cringe-inducing dating show yet

If you’re into this sort of thing, Netflix offers an abundance of almost every iteration of the dating reality show concept that you can think of. In one version, for example, participants don outlandish masks, taking the notion of blind dates to a completely absurd level. Other such series from the streamer have included Love is Blind, Indian Matchmaking, Too Hot to Handle, and Dating Around. But it’s Netflix’s newest such project, Dated and Related, that might be the most cringe-inducing yet.
‘House Of The Dragon’ Becomes Most-Watched European HBO/HBO Max Premiere In History

Games of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon has become the most watched HBO/HBO Max TV or film premiere in Europe in the network’s history. According to HBO Max, Sunday night’s opening episode was “by far the biggest launch and the number of viewers exceeded all expectations,” although the outfit did not provide ratings numbers. While HBO Max confirms numbers in the U.S., the streamer is yet to do so in Europe. The first episode of House of the Dragon went live on HBO Max in 21 European countries across the Nordics, Netherlands, Central Eastern Europe and Iberia at 3am CET (6pm PT) on Monday...
Fan-Favorite The CW Vampire Series Leaving Netflix

Believe it or not, August is almost over. There are just a few more days left this month and as September — and fall — approaches, that means that the content available to stream on various platforms is about to shuffle yet again. Each month, new shows and movies come to streaming while others depart and for fans of The CW's The Vampire Diaries Universe, heading into September means saying goodbye to another fan-favorite series — this time, the series that started it all. All eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries are leaving Netflix on September 3rd.
‘House of the Dragon’ Receives Early Season 2 Renewal at HBO

Fire will continue to reign because HBO has renewed its new Game of Thrones prequel spinoff, House of the Dragon, for Season 2. The show based on George R.R. Martin‘s Fire & Blood is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and focuses on the inner workings of House Targaryen, from which the Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) descended.
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar

Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
Netflix's Blockbuster Series Confirms Fall Premiere Date

In a move that feels like bragging at this point, Netflix has confirmed the premiere date and released the first images for their upcoming comedy series, Blockbuster. As you can guess, the series takes place at a Blockbuster rental store and stars WandaVision's Randall Park and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero. Produced by Universal Television, the series was created by Vanessa Ramos (Superstore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), David Caspe (Happy Endings, Black Monday) and Jackie Clarke (Superstore, Happy Endings) also serving as writers/executive producers. The ten episode first season of the workplace comedy has been confirmed to arrive on the streaming service on November 3, 2022.
'House of the Dragon' premieres with tribute to Daenerys Targaryen

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the series premiere of House of the Dragon. Sunday was a big night for Game of Thrones fans, as the highly anticipated spinoff House of the Dragon finally premiered. In fact, so many people tuned in to watch the series premiere that HBO Max crashed for some subscribers!
HBO Renews 'House of the Dragon' for Season 2 Ahead of 'Game of Thrones' Prequel's Second Episode

House of the Dragon has officially been renewed for season 2!. The Game of Thrones prequel is on the fast track to its sophomore season, HBO Max announced on Friday. According to the announcement shared with PEOPLE, Sunday's debut episode, "The Heirs of the Dragon," earned the largest audience for any new original series in HBO history with more than 20 million viewers in the U.S. alone. (In fact, the excitement for the series was so high, HBO Max briefly crashed on Amazon devices.)
It's Official — 'House of the Dragon' Will Return to HBO for Season 2!

As expected, the highly anticipated series premiere of HBO's House of the Dragon blew fans away. On Aug. 21, the Game of Thrones prequel series debuted to the largest audience for any new original series in HBO history. The episode amassed nearly 10 million views on its first night of availability — including broadcast viewers and streams on HBO Max — making it the largest single-day viewership for a series debut in the streaming service's history.
HBO Max to Purge Nearly 40 Titles This Week — Including 20 (!) Max Originals

Your favorite HBO Max originals may not be available to stream much longer. As Warner Bros. Discovery prepares to combine HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single, unified streaming service, HBO Max is doing away with more than three dozen titles — including 20 original series. By removing series and movies from its library, HBO Max no longer has to pay licensing fees for them, which is a bottom line-boosting measure for the streamer even when said checks are being made out to sister company Warner Bros. Television. “As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will...
Everything Coming to Prime Video in September 2022

It’s hard to believe 2022 is almost over. Kids are returning back to school, the seasons will start to change, and the fall television lineup will be here before you know it. With that, it’s time to start prioritizing what shows to give your free time to. Amazon Prime Video is going for broke this September, with the massive undertaking that is their adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” series, but that’s not all. Let’s take a look on everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in September. The biggest show coming to Amazon Prime Video is, of course, the...
Final Trailer for Prime Video’s Rings of Power Shows Epic Fantasy

Keep it secret. Keep it safe. Days after HBO set records for the premiere of its Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, Amazon Prime Video is letting fantasy fans know its series won’t be outdone. On Tuesday, Prime Video released the final trailer for its upcoming Lord...
