Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Is The Largest Waterfall in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula
What do you see in your mind's eye when you hear the words “Michigan's largest waterfall in the lower peninsula”? Do you imagine: A towering cascade? A couple of hundred feet of falling, pounding water?. Well....this is not like that at all. In fact, the Upper Peninsula has...
Exploring the Unexplained: Michigan Paranormal Convention
Many of us have experienced something that simply cannot be explained. If you have questions about the paranormal, you can check out the 12th Annual Paranormal Convention in Sault Ste. Marie. It’s all happening at the Kewadin Casino DreamMakers Theater. Dozens of vendors and celebrities are there to answer...
UpNorthLive.com
Charlevoix DDA leaving Michigan Main Street Program
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- After seven years with Michigan’s Main Street Program, Charlevoix’s Downtown Development Authority is moving on. The decision was made in a meeting Monday and passed with a 7-to-2 vote. But staff with the DDA say it shouldn’t be a change the people of...
UpNorthLive.com
Health warning issued for Antrim County beach
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Health Department of Northwest Michigan (HDNW) issued a health warning for Richardi Park Beach in Bellaire. Officials said due to high E.coli levels there is a partial body contact advisory in effect. A water sample collected Wednesday at the beach showed an E.coli level...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UpNorthLive.com
Oil spill research facility opens at LSSU
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A partnership between the U.S. Coast Guard and Lake Superior State University is creating a one-of-a-kind facility focused on keeping the Great Lakes clean. The ribbon was cut Wednesday on the Coast Guard Great Lakes Oil Spill Center of Expertise. Similar story: New technology could...
UpNorthLive.com
Mackinac Bridge Walk is just around the corner
MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Labor Day is 11 days away, which means the Mackinac Bridge Walk is right around the corner. Staff with the Bridge said this year's event will be the same as recent years, with the ability to start on whichever side you'd like and walk as much or as little as you want.
UpNorthLive.com
116th Emmet-Charlevoix County Fair underway
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 116th Emmet and Charlevoix Fair is underway. The fair began Tuesday and features rides, food and livestock. Similar story: 40th annual Cedar Polka Festival celebrates Polish heritage. While a rainy Thursday brought attendance down, people still came out to enjoy everything the fair has...
My North.com
Libby’s Picks: Events Happening this Weekend August 25-28
From the annual Polka Festival in Cedar to a Summer Wine Dinner Series at WaterFire Vineyards, here are the Northern Michigan events you’re not going to want to miss this weekend, selected just for you by our MyNorth Media Office Manager Extraordinaire Libby Stallman. Events on Thursday, August 25...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UpNorthLive.com
Illness affecting dogs revealed to be parvo; dogs weren't vaccinated
OTSEGO COUNT, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan State Veterinary Diagnostic Lab has confirmed the recent illness that is killing young dogs in Otsego County is in fact the canine parvo virus. The lab says affected dogs that have died were not completely vaccinated. To help get dogs vaccinated, the Otsego...
Parvo-like illness spreading in northern Michigan: Here's what you need to know
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDRAD) and the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory (MSU VDL) are conducting further tests.
UpNorthLive.com
Push to 'Stop the Stigma' of mental health issues
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Chippewa County community wants to 'Stop the Stigma' surrounding mental health issues. Bay Mills Behavioral Health is hosting an event Thursday, Aug. 25 focused on how stigma can stop people from getting help. The event begins at 1 p.m. with a panel discussion at...
UpNorthLive.com
Travel trailer and dump trailer stolen in Cheboygan County, sheriff says
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Cheboygan County Sheriff's Office said they're seeking information on a stolen dump trailer and travel trailer. The dump trailer was stolen from Andy's Gas Station in Hebron Township, sometime between the late afternoon of August 12 and the early afternoon of August 13, the sheriff's office said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UpNorthLive.com
Petoskey gets early road win over Elk Rapids in boys soccer
ANTRIM COUNTY -- Two of the area's best soccer programs met up for a non-conference tilt on Tuesday night as Elk Rapids hosted Petoskey. The Elks made it all the way to the Division 3 state semifinals a year ago while the Northmen reached the regional finals in Division 3.
Comments / 0