Pellston, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Charlevoix DDA leaving Michigan Main Street Program

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- After seven years with Michigan’s Main Street Program, Charlevoix’s Downtown Development Authority is moving on. The decision was made in a meeting Monday and passed with a 7-to-2 vote. But staff with the DDA say it shouldn’t be a change the people of...
CHARLEVOIX, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Health warning issued for Antrim County beach

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Health Department of Northwest Michigan (HDNW) issued a health warning for Richardi Park Beach in Bellaire. Officials said due to high E.coli levels there is a partial body contact advisory in effect. A water sample collected Wednesday at the beach showed an E.coli level...
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Oil spill research facility opens at LSSU

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A partnership between the U.S. Coast Guard and Lake Superior State University is creating a one-of-a-kind facility focused on keeping the Great Lakes clean. The ribbon was cut Wednesday on the Coast Guard Great Lakes Oil Spill Center of Expertise. Similar story: New technology could...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Mackinac Bridge Walk is just around the corner

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Labor Day is 11 days away, which means the Mackinac Bridge Walk is right around the corner. Staff with the Bridge said this year's event will be the same as recent years, with the ability to start on whichever side you'd like and walk as much or as little as you want.
MACKINAC COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

116th Emmet-Charlevoix County Fair underway

EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 116th Emmet and Charlevoix Fair is underway. The fair began Tuesday and features rides, food and livestock. Similar story: 40th annual Cedar Polka Festival celebrates Polish heritage. While a rainy Thursday brought attendance down, people still came out to enjoy everything the fair has...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
My North.com

Libby’s Picks: Events Happening this Weekend August 25-28

From the annual Polka Festival in Cedar to a Summer Wine Dinner Series at WaterFire Vineyards, here are the Northern Michigan events you’re not going to want to miss this weekend, selected just for you by our MyNorth Media Office Manager Extraordinaire Libby Stallman. Events on Thursday, August 25...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Illness affecting dogs revealed to be parvo; dogs weren't vaccinated

OTSEGO COUNT, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan State Veterinary Diagnostic Lab has confirmed the recent illness that is killing young dogs in Otsego County is in fact the canine parvo virus. The lab says affected dogs that have died were not completely vaccinated. To help get dogs vaccinated, the Otsego...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Push to 'Stop the Stigma' of mental health issues

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Chippewa County community wants to 'Stop the Stigma' surrounding mental health issues. Bay Mills Behavioral Health is hosting an event Thursday, Aug. 25 focused on how stigma can stop people from getting help. The event begins at 1 p.m. with a panel discussion at...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Travel trailer and dump trailer stolen in Cheboygan County, sheriff says

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Cheboygan County Sheriff's Office said they're seeking information on a stolen dump trailer and travel trailer. The dump trailer was stolen from Andy's Gas Station in Hebron Township, sometime between the late afternoon of August 12 and the early afternoon of August 13, the sheriff's office said.
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Petoskey gets early road win over Elk Rapids in boys soccer

ANTRIM COUNTY -- Two of the area's best soccer programs met up for a non-conference tilt on Tuesday night as Elk Rapids hosted Petoskey. The Elks made it all the way to the Division 3 state semifinals a year ago while the Northmen reached the regional finals in Division 3.
ELK RAPIDS, MI

