Meadville community can replace old license plates at free event
The Meadville City Police Department is teaming up with a local AAA branch to help the community replace old license plates. Fontaine Glenn was live this morning from the control room with more on today’s event. A similar event was held in Erie last Friday that had an overwhelming turnout and now Meadville area residents […]
New Paint Recycling Program Launched In Chautauqua County
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A new program to help those in Chautauqua County properly recycle paint has been launched. The Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities announced a partnership with PaintCare on Wednesday. The nonprofit program will provide sites across the county where households and businesses can...
Waterford restaurant hopes to help the community, businesses
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One Waterford restaurant is hoping to help its customers and other businesses during these turbulent economic times. Just on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world was hit by a period of inflation the likes of which it hadn’t seen in some 40 years. That’s hit everything from fuel prices to grocery […]
City of Titusville Hires New Trash Collector after Raccoon Refuse Closure
The City of Titusville now has a new trash collector following the closure of Raccoon Refuse. Mayor Jon Crouch declared a public health emergency for Titusville on Thursday afternoon. In doing so, he was able to skip the bidding process and hire Tri-County Industries to collect the city's garbage. Ten...
16 Dog Swimming in Place in Erie County
Toxins in water samples at 16 Erie County locations exceed the limits for dogs to safely be in the water, according to the Erie County Department of Health Thursday. Samples are collected once per week, and advisories are updated Thursdays or Fridays from late May through the end of October.
‘Spartansburg Events’ organization supports community
Ben Byler and Amanda Slaney, of Spartansburg, have established a new nonprofit organization called Spartansburg Events with the goal of making a difference in the Spartansburg community. While the Spartansburg Community Foundation continues to work on the big things — renovating and restoring the Sparta Grange Hall, an annual community...
Nearly a Dozen Area Stations Respond to Trailer Fire in Clintonville
CLINTONVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Nearly a dozen fire stations from Venango and surrounding counties were dispatched to a trailer fire at Village Acres in Clintonville Thursday morning. (Photos by Mandy Williams) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a call came in at 10:35 a.m. for a fire that...
JTM Foods, LLC to Open New Snack Pie Facility in Kansas
Erie's JTM Foods, LLC and JJ's Bakery Snack Pies, is expanding with a new facility in Wichita, Kansas. JJ's Bakery Snack Pies are the #1 brand of snack pies across the U.S., and the new facility in Wichita will be producing their popular hand-held snack pies. The JTM team said...
City of Erie Looks Forward to Tall Ships Crowds, Economic Benefits of Festival
For the second week in a row, the City of Erie is bracing for large crowds in downtown Erie as the Tall Ships Festival sails into town. Mayor Joe Schember said his administration has been preparing for Tall Ships for months. The city has been working with Erie Police to...
A look at the map of Tall Ships
Here is a look at the way Tall Ships will be lining up along Erie’s Bayfront. The dock on the left side is the Bayfront Convention Center. The ships docked there will now be Trinidad, Empire Sandy, Pride of Baltimore II, and the Saint Lawrence II. In the center surrounding Dobbins Landing will be the […]
City to propose solution, contract, to remedy current trash emergency
For the past week, the City of Titusville has been in a bind when it comes to trash collection. With no refuse contractor, city employees and the public works department have been picking up the slack, and lots of garbage, to avoid a public health crisis. City Manager Neil Fratus...
Moving Wall honoring veterans comes to Mercer County
Tears, memories and honor were the reactions of people who visited a half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial Wall in Hermitage this weekend.
PennDOT Honors Two Local Men as Star of Excellence Recipients
OIL CITY, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian on Tuesday recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition. (Pictured above: Mike Hanna, left, and Todd Palmer, right.) Two employees from PennDOT’s District 1, which represents...
Two Tall Ships Already in Port - Parade of Sail on Thursday
Two of the ships visiting for the Tall Ships Erie 2022 festival arrived in port on Wednesday. The Appledore IV and the Pride of Baltimore II docked at Dobbins Landing along with the Lettie G. Howard for a VIP welcome party, sunset sails and a charter trip all in advance of the festival.
ANNA Shelter remains busy tending to 31 rescued Jack Russell Terriers
The ANNA Shelter has been very busy this week trying to find some good homes for its rescued Jack Russell Terriers. Last week, the shelter’s humane officer responded to a call that about 31 Jack Russell Terriers were inside a Crawford County home and in need of help. The dogs were found in horrible living […]
World's Largest Rubber Duck in Erie
The World's Tallest Duck travels worldwide to a variety of festivals and events, but for the next few days, mama duck will be here in Erie. Mama Duck is 61ft high, 64ft wide, and 74ft long. She weighs 1500lbs before being put in the water. In 2014, Craig Samborski brought...
Erie’s JTM Foods expanding into Kansas
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A local food manufacturer has announced plans to expand into Wichita, Kansas. JTM Foods — a producer of snack pies and other treats — has broken ground on a manufacturing facility in Wichita, Kansas. JTM Foods is headquartered in Erie. The company plans to invest $40 million into equipment and facilities and will […]
Roundabout Work to Close Part of Hamot Rd. in Summit Township
Part of Hamot Rd. will be closed at the intersection with Oliver Rd. and Flower Rd. for construction of the five-leg roundabout in Summit Township, Erie County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said Friday. The southern Hamot Rd. leg is expected to reopen Wednesday, Aug. 31. A five-mile detour...
Erie Quaker Steak & Lube to Close; New Restaurant Planned for Former IHOP on W. 12th
Quaker Steak & Lube in Summit Township will close next month, Scott Enterprises owner Nick Scott Sr. told Erie News Now on Tuesday. The last day will be Sept. 18. The decision is not due to a lack of business, Scott said. Another business, which will be announced soon, will...
AAA, Local Law Enforcement Team Up to Replace License Plates
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren AAA branch teamed with local law enforcement agencies Thursday to help motorists dealing with peeling license plates. AAA hosted a “License Plate Legibility” event at its Warren branch. Conewango Township Police officers and Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on hand to inspect license plates and sign the forms motorists need to fill out to get a replacement plate from PennDOT.
