Ford Buyout Plan For 6,000 Workers To Be Revealed This Week: Exclusive
The Blue Oval’s pivot away from internal combustion powered vehicles is hardly complete, but the gears have started turning, as the automaker is now running full throttle toward battery electric vehicles. While it is currently unclear when the company will solely build electric vehicles, the shift is inevitable. That pivot partially hinges on cost reductions at Ford Blue, the newly created internal combustion division within the company, and while Ford CEO Jim Farley hasn’t exactly been subtle about the company’s desire to cull its workforce to reduce expenses, concrete details haven’t come to light until now. Sources provided Ford Authority with the general scope of the latest Ford buyout plan and stated that the company intends to go public with it this week.
