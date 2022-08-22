ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Ford Buyout Plan For 6,000 Workers To Be Revealed This Week: Exclusive

The Blue Oval’s pivot away from internal combustion powered vehicles is hardly complete, but the gears have started turning, as the automaker is now running full throttle toward battery electric vehicles. While it is currently unclear when the company will solely build electric vehicles, the shift is inevitable. That pivot partially hinges on cost reductions at Ford Blue, the newly created internal combustion division within the company, and while Ford CEO Jim Farley hasn’t exactly been subtle about the company’s desire to cull its workforce to reduce expenses, concrete details haven’t come to light until now. Sources provided Ford Authority with the general scope of the latest Ford buyout plan and stated that the company intends to go public with it this week.
Ford, Toyota And GM Fiercely Oppose Strict New EV Tax Bill

The outcry surrounding recently proposed changes to federal tax credits for electric vehicles sold in the United States shows no sign of letting up. The new bill initially seemed promising as it scrapped the 200,000-unit production cap that had already been surpassed by Tesla and General Motors. Unfortunately, once we...
Ford Cutting 3,000 White-Collar Jobs in Bid to Lower Costs

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is cutting about 3,000 white-collar jobs as it attempts to lower costs and make the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles. Leaders of the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker made the announcement Monday in a companywide email, saying that 2,000 full-time salaried workers would be let go along with another 1,000 contract workers.
Ford Cutting Costs By Giving Thousands Of Workers The Axe

Approximately 3,000 Ford employees are expected to lose their jobs in the coming weeks, as the automaker looks to cut costs across the board. The announcement was made on Monday, reports Associated Press, with a companywide email explaining that 2,000 full-time salaried workers and 1,000 contract workers are being let go.
Foreign automakers are big mad about the new EV tax credit

The auto industry is still processing the new and confusing electric vehicle credits signed into law by President Joe Biden as part of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Foreign automakers, in particular, are scrambling to find some loophole through the new rules that would seem to disqualify the vast majority of their EV fleets, while others are speeding up plans to build new factories in the US.
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected

Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
Here’s Why Your New Ford Hasn’t Arrived At Your Dealer Yet

Delays have been plaguing the automotive industry lately, and Ford is certainly no exception. Unfortunately, The Blue Oval hasn’t been doing a great job of keeping customers updated about their Ford vehicle orders. For instance, a solid amount of Ford Maverick order holders have been left in the dark regarding the status of their pickup, prompting some Ford Authority readers to reach out to us for more information.
Vehicle recalls: Dodge, Toyota, Chrysler and BMWs with dangerous issues

We’re more than halfway through the year, and there have already been more than a dozen major vehicle recalls. Last week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recalled more than 50 million cars. Tap or click here to find out if your vehicle is affected. Unfortunately, recalls are...
The transition to the production of electric cars can lead to unemployment around the world

The production of fully electric cars is a new technology and production process that will eliminate a number of jobs. Today, many automakers have actively taken up the electrification of their model range. Moreover, many in the coming years have decided to completely abandon the production of cars with internal combustion engines. But this medal has a downside.
Ford to cut up to 3,000 salaried jobs, a 'significant' percentage in Michigan

Over the next few days, thousands of Ford Motor Co. salaried workers will be let go, the bulk of them in Michigan, as the company trims costs and continues to reorganize and transform its business model.  In a memo sent to about 31,000 Ford employees in North America on Monday, Executive Chair Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley explained that to "tackle all aspects of costs — from materials to those related to quality," Ford will reduce its salaried workforce by 2,000...
No Layoffs Planned, GM Says

The auto industry is facing rising costs due to inflation, the chip shortage and various production setbacks, which has led Ford to lay off 3,000 employees globally – the vast majority of them in Michigan. GM has no plans to follow in its arch rival’s footsteps, however, with a spokesperson confirming it has executed other cost reduction measures and will not lay off employees in the near future.
Ford Exec Says Automaker Will Exit Other Vehicle Segments If Needed

Ford has made some major changes in recent months, including splitting itself into two entities – Ford Blue for ICE vehicles, and Model e for EVs – as it continues to revamp its existing lineup. Recently, CEO Jim Farley said that the automaker’s existing ICE lineup is too complex, and we know that at least one model – the Ford Edge – will soon be discontinued, while Farley has also hinted that others, such as the Ford Escape, may follow suit as the automaker focuses on its “Icons”, commercial vehicles, and EVs. Another Ford exec – Kumar Galhotra, president of Ford Blue – won’t rule out the automaker exiting other vehicle segments, as it did with sedans in the U.S., too.
Rick Haglund: Will Michigan remain the U.S. auto industry’s center amid the switch to EVs?

Nearly seven years ago, General Motors CEO Mary Barra said she had “no doubt that the auto industry will change more in the next five to 10 years than it has in the past 50 years.” She was prescient, to say the least. About the only thing that hasn’t changed is Barra, who still runs […] The post Rick Haglund: Will Michigan remain the U.S. auto industry’s center amid the switch to EVs? appeared first on Michigan Advance.
2023 Chevy Silverado 1500’s 3.0-Liter Duramax Gets a 10-Percent Power Bump

Nestled deep within details we received about Chevrolet's 2023 Silverado 1500 ZR2 Bison is equally exciting information on the 3.0-liter Duramax I-6 diesel engine that's available next year as an option, ironically, for all Silverado trims except ZR2 Bison. Chevy officials say the second-generation L70 turbodiesel is being assembled at...
Ford cuts 3,000 jobs as it pivots to EVs, software

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co(F.N) said it will cut a total of 3,000 salaried and contract jobs, mostly in North America and India, as it restructures to catch up with Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) in the race to develop software-driven electric vehicles.
Ford Spain Pushes Back Production Investments For Now

Ford is in the midst of some major revisions as it aims to cut costs and boost profitability, not to mention transition to a major producer of all-electric vehicles. In the U.S., The Blue Oval is laying off 3,000 salaried workers (albeit also hiring around 3,000 manufacturing workers), while in Europe, the automaker is launching seven new EVs by 2024 that will utilize batteries from a host of different suppliers. Part of that process involves shuttering the Saarlouis Assembly plant in Germany in 2025 and investing heavily in the Valencia Assembly plant in Spain to convert it for the production of next-generation EVs later this decade. However, Ford Spain is now delaying those investments, according to Reuters.
