Forrest City, AR

Traffic moving again on I-40 following crash that killed one person, ARDOT says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A car hydroplaned during heavy rain Monday afternoon, setting off a fiery chain reaction on Interstate 40 near Forrest City, according to a preliminary investigation by the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT).

A tanker truck carrying diesel fuel went up in flames, closing part of I-40 near Forrest City, Arkansas, Monday afternoon. Lanes on I-40 eastbound reopened Tuesday around 12:15 p.m., 21 hours after the crash that left one person dead.

Eight tractor trailers, three pickup trucks, and two passenger cars were involved in the crash around 3:15 p.m. Monday, according to ArDOT.

At least one person was trapped in their vehicle as fire engulfed the scene near Exit 247 in St. Francis County, Arkansas State Police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RN37U_0hR7mZlc00

Flames could be seen roaring from the diesel truck, and large plumes of black smoke clouded the skies.

Arkansas State Police said that traffic in the area was expected to be backed up for no less than seven hours. Even two hours after the crash, traffic in the area was closed, and cars lined the interstate for miles.

ArDOT said that employees for the Department of Transportation were on the scene, handing out water and doing what they could to take care of those stuck in the backup. ArDOT is attempting to divert and turn around drivers in the area.

At 9:30 p.m., more than six hours after the crash, all eastbound lanes remained closed. There was not an exact time frame on when eastbound lanes would reopen, but westbound lanes were open and moving.

People still caught in the backup Monday night were mostly truck drivers and only a handful of passenger cars. Everyone else had been detoured, according to ArDOT.

The fire from the crash damaged a bridge near Mile Marker 46 near Widener, officials said.

ArDOT worked on temporary repairs to reopen I-40 E Tuesday afternoon after crews removed debris, oil and diesel fuel from the road.

Comments / 1

calley
3d ago

When is the state of Arkansas going to crack down on these truckers. They act as if they own the interstate , push you shove you, hold you back by running both lanes. My dad was a trucker in the 1950s and early 60s. They were courteous drivers. Only in Arkansas do they act the way the do. Texas doesn’t put up with them.

Reply
2
 

Man shot and killed in Midtown, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in Midtown. Wednesday evening, just after 11 p.m., officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the Belvedere Garden Apartments at 32 N. Belvedere Blvd. Officers found one victim; he was rushed to Regional One, where he was...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

School bus crashes into fence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A school bus crashed not far from the Rhodes College campus on Tuesday. There are no reported injuries. The crash happened around 3:30 at the corner of Jackson Avenue and University Street. The bus is a Harmony Transportation bus, but it’s unclear what school it was...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Jonesboro man charged with raping child

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A 19-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested after police took in a report which said he raped a child. Craighead County rosters said Donald Travis Martin Neer was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 24. A probable cause affidavit stated on Monday, Aug. 15, Jonesboro police received a...
JONESBORO, AR
Suspect with multiple warrants charged after shots fired at gang unit detectives, records show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man with multiple arrest warrants is behind bars after a shooting involving gang unit detectives and a stolen car. On Aug. 22, Shelby County Sheriff’s Fugitive Detectives located Prentis Frison to arrest him for active warrants including attempted first-degree murder, evading arrest, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and theft of property.
MEMPHIS, TN
