Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska Volleyball announces team captains
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska volleyball program announced its three team captains for the 2022 season on Tuesday: senior outside hitter Madi Kubik, senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles and sophomore libero Lexi Rodriguez. Kubik was an AVCA third-team All-American in 2021, and she received first-team AVCA North All-Region and...
fox42kptm.com
Big Red Rundown: Nine Huskers awarded Blackshirts
LINCOLN, Neb — In true Nebraska Football tradition, the first set of Blackshirts have been handed out ahead of the Huskers' season opener in Ireland. Myles Farmer, Garrett Nelson, Colton Feist, Luke Reimer, Nick Henrich, Quinton Newsome, Marques Burford, Caleb Tannor and Ty Robinson have all received those honorary jerseys.
fox42kptm.com
Blackshirts have new energy as Huskers land in Ireland for season opener
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The Nebraska football team landed in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday ahead of their season opener against Northwestern this Saturday at Aviva Stadium. With a new college football season once again upon us, Husker fans will be hoping the team can finally get back to winning ways after some dubbed last seasons squad as "the best 3-9 team ever."
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska lawmakers have sit down for Legislative Summit Near Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — Business leaders from Omaha and Lincoln met today with Nebraska's congressional delegation at the annual Legislative Summit. The federal lawmakers briefed those who attended on federal issues that will impact the state. It was a morning filled with different topics and information. All...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox42kptm.com
Complimentary dog training in Village Pointe
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Dog Gone Problems is offering a free dog training session in Village Pointe's amphitheater on September 10, according to a press release from Village Pointe. The event is to celebrate the company's 10 year anniversary and will run on that Saturday from noon to 3:00...
fox42kptm.com
Voters to now decide Omaha mayor's travelling power on November ballot
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — It was a very busy day on Tuesday afternoon for the Omaha city council. An issue that was thought to have stalled was revived during the meeting by councilman Palermo. With a 4-3 vote, Douglas County voters will now decide on this November's ballot if...
fox42kptm.com
Concerns in a West Omaha neighborhood over anti-Semitic flyers
Some residents in a West Omaha neighborhood near Beth Israel Synagogue received bags of rice with anti-Semitic flyers inside. The Jewish federation of Omaha has been reaching out to see if anyone has received the flyers. If you or someone you know received one of these flyers you can contact...
fox42kptm.com
Ralston looking for artists who can do something creative with arena's old marquee letters
OMAHA—Calling all artists: Ralston wants you to take part in the first project of its creative district. What would you be working with? Not paint, clay or brushes. Just the old letters from the former Ralston Arena’s marquee. Those were taken down after the venue was renamed Liberty First Credit Union Arena.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox42kptm.com
Annual Labor Day Air Show brings money in for Make-A-Wish-Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omahawks Remote Control Airplane Club is hosting the 43rd Annual Labor Day Air Show to raise money for Make-A-Wish-Nebraska, according to a press release from Omahawks. The air show will take place at Standing Bear Lake Park, 138th and Fort streets, on Monday, September 5...
fox42kptm.com
DCHD: High polio vaccination rate key to avoid outbreak after confirmed case in New York
(Omaha,Neb.) — The polio virus long thought to be dormant has returned in the United States. A case of polio was confirmed in New York. It’s the first case in the United States in nearly a decade. Polio is spread by air or direct contact. Symptoms can include...
fox42kptm.com
Take a deep breath and count to ten. It's National Wellness Month!
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — August is National Wellness Month, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The meaning behind the month is to get people to focus on caring for themselves by managing stress and getting into better and healthier habits, said the website. Starting out with small steps can wind up leading...
fox42kptm.com
Local UNO student shares thoughts on student debt forgiveness plan
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Students with federal college debt can breathe a sigh relief. With todays announcement from President Biden, student loan forgiveness has become a reality. A local graduate student says this decision was one of the main reason for the way he voted. “One of the reasons I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox42kptm.com
Child vaccination rate low, pediatrician shares thoughts on why
OMAHA—The COVID-19 vaccine for the youngest children became available in late June. Despite the effort to get kids the shot, Douglas County Health Department numbers say 3.9 percent of kids 6 months to 4 years old are fully vaccinated at this time. Dr. Rachel Schlueter is a pediatrician at...
fox42kptm.com
What is a PPP loan, and why are people talking about it?
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - What is a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan?. “Paycheck protection program was begun during the economic downturn of 2020," said Dr. Ernie Goss, economics professor at Creighton University. "It was designed to stimulate businesses or keep businesses open.”. PPP loans only covered business expenses; such as,...
fox42kptm.com
Experts share tips on how to talk to your child about school safety
(OMAHA,Neb.) — A juvenile was arrested this past weekend for allegedly making threats on social media to a Millard school. And, this year alone there has been 27 school shootings in the United States since May. For parents, talking to their children about this topic can be difficult. We...
Comments / 0