Omaha, NE

fox42kptm.com

Nebraska Volleyball announces team captains

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska volleyball program announced its three team captains for the 2022 season on Tuesday: senior outside hitter Madi Kubik, senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles and sophomore libero Lexi Rodriguez. Kubik was an AVCA third-team All-American in 2021, and she received first-team AVCA North All-Region and...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Big Red Rundown: Nine Huskers awarded Blackshirts

LINCOLN, Neb — In true Nebraska Football tradition, the first set of Blackshirts have been handed out ahead of the Huskers' season opener in Ireland. Myles Farmer, Garrett Nelson, Colton Feist, Luke Reimer, Nick Henrich, Quinton Newsome, Marques Burford, Caleb Tannor and Ty Robinson have all received those honorary jerseys.
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Blackshirts have new energy as Huskers land in Ireland for season opener

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The Nebraska football team landed in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday ahead of their season opener against Northwestern this Saturday at Aviva Stadium. With a new college football season once again upon us, Husker fans will be hoping the team can finally get back to winning ways after some dubbed last seasons squad as "the best 3-9 team ever."
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Nebraska lawmakers have sit down for Legislative Summit Near Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — Business leaders from Omaha and Lincoln met today with Nebraska's congressional delegation at the annual Legislative Summit. The federal lawmakers briefed those who attended on federal issues that will impact the state. It was a morning filled with different topics and information. All...
OMAHA, NE
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Sports
fox42kptm.com

Complimentary dog training in Village Pointe

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Dog Gone Problems is offering a free dog training session in Village Pointe's amphitheater on September 10, according to a press release from Village Pointe. The event is to celebrate the company's 10 year anniversary and will run on that Saturday from noon to 3:00...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Voters to now decide Omaha mayor's travelling power on November ballot

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — It was a very busy day on Tuesday afternoon for the Omaha city council. An issue that was thought to have stalled was revived during the meeting by councilman Palermo. With a 4-3 vote, Douglas County voters will now decide on this November's ballot if...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Concerns in a West Omaha neighborhood over anti-Semitic flyers

Some residents in a West Omaha neighborhood near Beth Israel Synagogue received bags of rice with anti-Semitic flyers inside. The Jewish federation of Omaha has been reaching out to see if anyone has received the flyers. If you or someone you know received one of these flyers you can contact...
OMAHA, NE
Kevin Piedrahita
fox42kptm.com

Annual Labor Day Air Show brings money in for Make-A-Wish-Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omahawks Remote Control Airplane Club is hosting the 43rd Annual Labor Day Air Show to raise money for Make-A-Wish-Nebraska, according to a press release from Omahawks. The air show will take place at Standing Bear Lake Park, 138th and Fort streets, on Monday, September 5...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Take a deep breath and count to ten. It's National Wellness Month!

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — August is National Wellness Month, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The meaning behind the month is to get people to focus on caring for themselves by managing stress and getting into better and healthier habits, said the website. Starting out with small steps can wind up leading...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Local UNO student shares thoughts on student debt forgiveness plan

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Students with federal college debt can breathe a sigh relief. With todays announcement from President Biden, student loan forgiveness has become a reality. A local graduate student says this decision was one of the main reason for the way he voted. “One of the reasons I...
OMAHA, NE
#Union Omaha#Usl League One#Usl League
fox42kptm.com

Child vaccination rate low, pediatrician shares thoughts on why

OMAHA—The COVID-19 vaccine for the youngest children became available in late June. Despite the effort to get kids the shot, Douglas County Health Department numbers say 3.9 percent of kids 6 months to 4 years old are fully vaccinated at this time. Dr. Rachel Schlueter is a pediatrician at...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

What is a PPP loan, and why are people talking about it?

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - What is a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan?. “Paycheck protection program was begun during the economic downturn of 2020," said Dr. Ernie Goss, economics professor at Creighton University. "It was designed to stimulate businesses or keep businesses open.”. PPP loans only covered business expenses; such as,...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Experts share tips on how to talk to your child about school safety

(OMAHA,Neb.) — A juvenile was arrested this past weekend for allegedly making threats on social media to a Millard school. And, this year alone there has been 27 school shootings in the United States since May. For parents, talking to their children about this topic can be difficult. We...
OMAHA, NE

