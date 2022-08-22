ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Vail Daily

Vail Pioneer Weekend could draw a big crowd to town

After a couple of pandemic-forced years off, the Vail Pioneers Weekend returns this year. The events are scaled back a bit, but interest is still high. Organizer Packy Walker has been running the event, held every few years, since the 1990s. This year’s event sounds like it’s going to be a hit. Walker said as of Thursday he’s seen more than 1,500 RSVPs.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Budd: World-class Vail experience requires pragmatic housing solutions

For six decades, Vail Mountain and ultimately the town of Vail and Vail Resorts have been working to create what is today one of the largest ski resorts in the United States, as well as some of the most recognizable and sought-after brands in the world. Those brands, reputations and delivery of a world-class experience are once again being challenged by the variables of our own success.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Jack Oleson: A Gypsum kid who made it big

Jack Oleson, 97, always had an unlit cigar in his mouth, an entertaining story to share, and a purpose. He was a kid from humble beginnings in Gypsum, who made it big but never forgot where he came from. Hard-working, forward-thinking, and a risk-taker, Oleson did things his way. Not...
GYPSUM, CO
Vail Daily

Jim Morter brought Vail fun, fresh architectural design

Building teams can be a tricky thing. Jim Morter was really good at building teams. Morter, a longtime Vail architect, died recently in Austin, Texas, his home since 2008. He’s fondly remembered by his family and those who worked for him. Morter and his wife, Karen, are a classic...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Russ Forrest, Vail’s new town manager, had sights set on return

Russ Forrest is returning to Vail. The Vail Town Council Tuesday voted 5-0 to approve a contract for Forrest to take the town manager’s job. Council members Pete Seibert and Jen Mason were absent for the vote, with Mayor Kim Langmaid and council members Travis Coggin, Barry Davis, Jonathan Staufer and Kevin Foley voting to approve the contract.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Valley Art Guild hosts painting workshop

The Vail Valley Art Guild, a local non-profit that promotes the visual arts in Eagle County, is hosting a three-day workshop with visiting artist, Don Sahli. This workshop will delve into compositional techniques and the use of color and temperature while exploring abstractions utilizing both acrylics and oils. Don Sahli...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Survey: Drones no match for fireworks at Avon’s Salute to the USA

Each year, the town of Avon hosts its largest signature event over the Fourth of July weekend. In the past, Salute to the USA has brought anywhere from 8,300 (in 2021) to nearly 25,000 people to Harry A. Nottingham Park. This year, with fireworks a no-go, an estimated 18,534 guests attended the event, according to a report in the Aug. 23 Town Council packet.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Epic Pass prices set to increase after Labor Day

On Wednesday, Aug. 17 Vail Resorts announced that the pricing of its 2022-23 Epic Passes will increase after Labor Day on Sept. 5. Ahead of the 2022-23 ski and ride season, Vail Resorts has invested in 18 new lift upgrades across its resorts. Vail Resorts also continues to work towards higher employee pay, new affordable housing, leadership development and other employee benefits.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Grand Hyatt Vail announces new senior leadership

Grand Hyatt Vail has announced that Houston Perkins will head Vail Residences at Cascade Village as general manager, and Cody Worden has been appointed as director of sales and marketing. Houston Perkins boasts a long career of hospitality and leadership experience within the Vail area, dating back to 1998. Before...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Dead tree at Vail golf course being investigated by state

The Vail Golf Club course is in its summer green glory right now. That makes a dead evergreen stick out even more. The tree’s needles have almost all turned red, and its condition has drawn a lot of attention. The Vail Recreation District is investigating, since it operates the...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Fall prep previews: Vail Christian tennis continues to grow

For Vail Christian tennis head coach J.D. Webster, being in a ski town hasn’t deterred his program’s growth … and why should it?. “Honestly skiing and snowboarding translate well,” Webster argued. “If you look at some of the top players in the world — Federer, Njokovich...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
