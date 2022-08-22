Read full article on original website
Lush, luxe and lovely... a family-infused Vail, Colorado escape that will leave you wanting more.Nadine BubeckVail, CO
500-person event space opens in SilverthorneMargaret JacksonSilverthorne, CO
Best road trips to enjoy Colorado's fall colorsMorgan TiltonColorado State
Get e-bike rentals delivered at your doorstep in these Colorado mountain townsMorgan TiltonBreckenridge, CO
Vail Pioneer Weekend could draw a big crowd to town
After a couple of pandemic-forced years off, the Vail Pioneers Weekend returns this year. The events are scaled back a bit, but interest is still high. Organizer Packy Walker has been running the event, held every few years, since the 1990s. This year’s event sounds like it’s going to be a hit. Walker said as of Thursday he’s seen more than 1,500 RSVPs.
Luxury homebuyers seek to make the Vail Valley their permanent vacation destination
Summertime in the Vail Valley’s resort community is full of sunshine, fresh, fragrant mountain air, and plenty of real estate opportunities for those who wish to call this high-altitude haven home. A shift in the market may bring about new opportunities for those looking to buy their own mountain abode or sell a luxury listing this year.
Budd: World-class Vail experience requires pragmatic housing solutions
For six decades, Vail Mountain and ultimately the town of Vail and Vail Resorts have been working to create what is today one of the largest ski resorts in the United States, as well as some of the most recognizable and sought-after brands in the world. Those brands, reputations and delivery of a world-class experience are once again being challenged by the variables of our own success.
Jack Oleson: A Gypsum kid who made it big
Jack Oleson, 97, always had an unlit cigar in his mouth, an entertaining story to share, and a purpose. He was a kid from humble beginnings in Gypsum, who made it big but never forgot where he came from. Hard-working, forward-thinking, and a risk-taker, Oleson did things his way. Not...
Jim Morter brought Vail fun, fresh architectural design
Building teams can be a tricky thing. Jim Morter was really good at building teams. Morter, a longtime Vail architect, died recently in Austin, Texas, his home since 2008. He’s fondly remembered by his family and those who worked for him. Morter and his wife, Karen, are a classic...
Russ Forrest, Vail’s new town manager, had sights set on return
Russ Forrest is returning to Vail. The Vail Town Council Tuesday voted 5-0 to approve a contract for Forrest to take the town manager’s job. Council members Pete Seibert and Jen Mason were absent for the vote, with Mayor Kim Langmaid and council members Travis Coggin, Barry Davis, Jonathan Staufer and Kevin Foley voting to approve the contract.
Grand finale: Vail local John Dakin caps off career with the highest award in Colorado snowsports
The Colorado Snowsports Museum’s 2022 Hall of Fame Celebration kept its final curtain reserved for John Dakin, a longtime Vail local known around the world as chief of press for three World Alpine Ski Championships. While Dakin’s matter-of-fact personality and background in public relations doesn’t make him the most...
Vail Daily
Vail Jazz Workshop Alumnus Patrick Bartley: Carrying the gift that keeps on giving
IF YOU GO… What: Live music by Vail Jazz Workshop Alumni Where: The Jazz Tent at the Arrabelle and the Hythe Grand Ballroom in Lionshead When: Sept. 1 & 3 as Sextet, Sept. 2-5 in various ensembles Cost: Individual/multi-session ticket prices vary More Info: Visit VailJazz.org/vail-jazz-party. Editor’s Note: Over...
Monday’s Vail Daily Cover Photo: Patience is a virtue
Amid Vail Resorts efforts to present itself as a company that prioritizes resort talent, a lawsuit involving many of the company’s employees isn’t helping that end.
Vail Valley Art Guild hosts painting workshop
The Vail Valley Art Guild, a local non-profit that promotes the visual arts in Eagle County, is hosting a three-day workshop with visiting artist, Don Sahli. This workshop will delve into compositional techniques and the use of color and temperature while exploring abstractions utilizing both acrylics and oils. Don Sahli...
Survey: Drones no match for fireworks at Avon’s Salute to the USA
Each year, the town of Avon hosts its largest signature event over the Fourth of July weekend. In the past, Salute to the USA has brought anywhere from 8,300 (in 2021) to nearly 25,000 people to Harry A. Nottingham Park. This year, with fireworks a no-go, an estimated 18,534 guests attended the event, according to a report in the Aug. 23 Town Council packet.
Epic Pass prices set to increase after Labor Day
On Wednesday, Aug. 17 Vail Resorts announced that the pricing of its 2022-23 Epic Passes will increase after Labor Day on Sept. 5. Ahead of the 2022-23 ski and ride season, Vail Resorts has invested in 18 new lift upgrades across its resorts. Vail Resorts also continues to work towards higher employee pay, new affordable housing, leadership development and other employee benefits.
James Bond’s snowboard is at the Colorado Snowsports Museum
There is a piece of pop culture at the Colorado Snowsports Museum. If you know your James Bond movies, how could you forget the exciting chase on a snowboard in “A View to A Kill,” which came out on May 24, 1985. The snowboard found its way to...
Grand Hyatt Vail announces new senior leadership
Grand Hyatt Vail has announced that Houston Perkins will head Vail Residences at Cascade Village as general manager, and Cody Worden has been appointed as director of sales and marketing. Houston Perkins boasts a long career of hospitality and leadership experience within the Vail area, dating back to 1998. Before...
Dead tree at Vail golf course being investigated by state
The Vail Golf Club course is in its summer green glory right now. That makes a dead evergreen stick out even more. The tree’s needles have almost all turned red, and its condition has drawn a lot of attention. The Vail Recreation District is investigating, since it operates the...
Letter: Condemnation at any cost goes against Vail’s legacy of fiscal responsibility
Since the beginning of Vail, the priority of every Town Council has been fiscal responsibility. As elected officials, we made decisions for our community that helped keep Vail financially secure for future generations. We urge the current Vail Town Council to practice strong financial discipline concerning the Booth Heights condemnation....
Fall prep previews: Vail Christian tennis continues to grow
For Vail Christian tennis head coach J.D. Webster, being in a ski town hasn’t deterred his program’s growth … and why should it?. “Honestly skiing and snowboarding translate well,” Webster argued. “If you look at some of the top players in the world — Federer, Njokovich...
John Tyler named branch broker of Slifer Smith & Frampton Vail Bridge Street office
John Tyler has been named the new branch broker for Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate’s Bridge Street office location. His focus will be to lead the top-tier team of brokers, specializing in luxury real estate sales throughout the Vail Valley with guidance and advice. Tyler is a natural...
