CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Coinbase to Offer Liquid Staking Token Before Ethereum Merge
Coinbase (COIN) will offer its own liquid staking token, called Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH), ahead of the Ethereum blockchain’s Merge in September, the crypto exchange said in a tweet Wednesday. The token will be Ethereum-based and, after the Merge, can be used to stake ether (ETH), the native...
CoinDesk
Ethereum Could Get Kicked Off Cloud Host That Powers 10% of Crypto Network
Ethereum appears at risk of getting kicked off the cloud-networking provider that powers roughly 10% of the second-biggest blockchain. Hetzner, a German-based cloud services firm, said in a Reddit post this week that its terms of service specifically bar crypto mining and also staking, the approach Ethereum is moving to soon to run the blockchain.
CoinDesk
Compound's Upgraded DeFi Lending Platform Targets Security, Scalability
Compound has launched a new version of its decentralized finance (DeFi) lending platform, Compound v3. The limited production release reduces the number of supported tokens that can be borrowed and collateralized on the protocol, according to a Thursday blog post from the protocol’s founder. Compound’s latest iteration, called Comet,...
CoinDesk
Most NFT Projects ‘Convey No Actual Ownership’: Galaxy Digital Research
Non-fungible token (NFT) holders may not own the intellectual property (IP) rights of the assets they’ve purchased, says Alex Thorn, Galaxy Digital’s head of research. Thorn, who specializes in development research for the cryptocurrency ecosystem, told CoinDesk TV on Wednesday that “the vast majority of NFT art projects … convey no actual ownership for the underlying content.”
CoinDesk
Crypto Developer Platform Thirdweb Gets Katie Haun's Backing at $160M Valuation
Thirdweb, a platform for Web3 app developers, raised $24 million in a Series A round at a $160 million valuation. The funding was led by Haun Ventures, the investment firm launched earlier this year by former Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) partner Katie Haun. Thirdweb offers pre-built, audited smart contracts that serve...
CoinDesk
Coinbase Pledges to ‘Evaluate’ Forked Ethereum Tokens in Update to ‘Merge’ Policy
Coinbase pledged on Thursday to “evaluate” Ethereum forks that may spawn after the Merge, reopening the door to listing competitor tokens that could arise after the popular blockchain’s imminent tech upgrade. “Should an ETH [proof-of-work] fork arise following the Merge, this asset will be reviewed with the...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Zipmex Appoints Restructuring Firm to Forge Recovery Plan
Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex has appointed a restructuring firm to assist with a recovery plan after it was forced to halt withdrawals and file for protection from creditors in July. Australian firm KordaMentha will work with the exchange's solicitors, Morgan Lewis Stamford, on how best to reorganize the company and...
CoinDesk
Animoca Brands' Japan Unit Raises $45M for NFT Licensing, Investment
Animoca Brands Japan, a unit of non-fungible token (NFT) and metaverse investor Animoca Brands, has raised $45 million to secure local licences and investments, the company said on Friday. The investment has taken the firms' pre-money valuation to $500 million. NFTs represent the digital ownership of physical or digital assets.
CoinDesk
Binance, FTX Among Crypto Players in Hunt to Buy Voyager Digital Assets as Coinbase Backs Out: Sources
CORRECTION (Aug. 25, 2022, 20:40 UTC) – Updated to correct the dates when bids for Voyager are due and when any resulting auction would take place. The story previously gave the dates as they were before a revision Wednesday. Voyager Digital, the lender whose collapse into bankruptcy worsened this...
CoinDesk
NFT- and Metaverse-Related Cryptocurrencies Underperform as Floor Prices Sink
Cryptocurrencies related to non-fungible tokens (NFT) and the metaverse underperformed over the past week as sentiment about the NFT market remained sour. The Flow network’s FLOW token, which can be used to build NFTs and decentralized applications (dapps) such as games on the Web3 platform, slumped 20% during the past seven days. FLOW’s decline was the second largest during that period among 52 cryptocurrencies with a market cap over $1 billion, according to crypto data and analysis firm Messari.
CoinDesk
Polygon Founder’s Crypto VC Firm Raises $50M Fund
Symbolic Capital, a new crypto-focused venture capital firm that includes Polygon blockchain founder Sandeep Nailwal among its leadership, has raised $50 million for a fund to invest in early-stage Web3 companies, the latest in a wave of new fund launches in the face of the crypto bear market. Investors in...
CoinDesk
Cboe Digital Markets Names Jump Crypto, Robinhood and DRW Among Expected Equity Partners
The Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) has named a cohort of trading heavyweights expected to be equity partners in its revamped cryptocurrency-facing division, Cboe Digital Markets, which includes the likes of Jump Crypto, Robinhood and high speed trading firm DRW. Cboe Digital Markets, which is being formed following the acquisition...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Looks to Raise $25M-$35M for 4.1 EH/s Hashrate Target
Bitcoin (BTC) miner Argo Blockchain (ARBK) looks to raise $25 million to $35 million to fund expansion and reach its target of 4.1 exahash/second (EH/s) hashrate, a measure of computing power on the Bitcoin network, by the first quarter of next year, CEO Peter Wall said during a investor call on Thursday.
CoinDesk
Anomalous Ether Futures Pricing Condition Is Likely to Revert After the Merge
Ether (ETH) proponents would like all price indicators to flash bullish signals as Ethereum's long-pending upgrade, dubbed "the Merge," nears. The futures market, however, has slipped into backwardation, an abnormal condition in which futures trade below spot prices, indicating expectations the cryptocurrency will weaken in coming months. At press time,...
CoinDesk
In Defense of Crypto Speculation
I want to clarify something: Speculation is not a dirty word. Along with many others, I’ve lately called on the crypto community to emphasize real-world use cases. The way out of crypto winter, we’ve argued, is to discard the “number go up” mindset that underpinned so much pre-winter market activity and focus instead on solutions that bring real benefits to humanity – such as renewable energy projects. The argument is that if inflows into decentralized finance (DeFi) are to be more sustainable then the yields that attract investors must be based on services that deliver more tangible economic value.
CoinDesk
Sell-Side Analysts Trim Targets for Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain
Analysts at H.C Wainwright and Jefferies slashed their price targets for Argo Blockchain (ARBK) following disappointing guidance when the company delivered quarterly results on Wednesday. Kevin Dede at H.C. Wainwright continues to rate Argo a buy, but lowered his price target to $8 from $14, and versus Thursday's closing price...
CoinDesk
Co-CEO of Crypto Trading Firm Alameda Research Sam Trabucco Steps Down
Sam Trabucco, the co-CEO of crypto trading firm Alameda Research, is stepping down from his leadership role and becoming an adviser, Trabucco tweeted Wednesday. Like crypto exchange giant FTX, Alameda was started by Sam Bankman-Fried, and the company operates a vast network of trading, yield farming, startup investments and market making.
CoinDesk
Large Ether Traders Position for Volatility Spike as Merge Draws Near
Taking unhedged or hedged directional bets on an asset's price is seen by some as the most exciting trading strategy in financial markets. And ether (ETH) traders have been doing exactly that ahead of the impending upgrade, known as the Merge, of the cryptocurrency's parent blockchain, Ethereum. Institutions seems to...
CoinDesk
Ether May Continue to Lose Momentum Until Merge Is Completed, BofA Says
Ether’s (ETH) price jump from mid-July until mid-August may continue to fade as investors seek to better understand the implications of the Merge, Ethereum's tech upgrade that will transform it to a proof-of-stake network, along with future blockchain upgrades, Bank of America said in a note Friday. In addition,...
CoinDesk
Singapore's Central Bank Asks Crypto Firms to Submit Business Data: Report
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the country's central bank, has asked some digital asset firm to submit data about their business activity, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The central bank is set to make changes to its crypto regulation policies following the collapse of Singapore-based...
