Investigators Find Video Of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni At Party, As Authorities Announce ‘More Limited’ Search Efforts Going Forward
Investigators in California have discovered new video of missing teen Kiely Rodni at a large party the night she disappeared, wearing a white and pink hooded sweatshirt. “We did receive video evidence showing Kiely at the party wearing the white sweatshirt,” Angela Musallam, the public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference Monday.
Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion
Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
Wife Of Florida Oncologist Missing At Sea Filed For Divorce The Day He Vanished
The wife of a renowned Florida oncologist who vanished in the Gulf of Mexico over a week ago filed for divorce the day her husband went missing, according to court records. Dr. Chaundre Cross, 49, vanished on Aug. 10 after setting sail in the Gulf of Mexico aboard his 34-foot Crownline, named “Vitamin Sea,” according to the U.S Coast Guard. He was last seen at departing Naples Bay Resort and Marina around 7:30 a.m.
Family's Triple Homicide Continues To Haunt Virginia Town 20 Years Later
Authorities are holding out hope that they'll find those responsible for killing a Virginia couple before kidnapping and murdering their child in North Carolina two decades ago. Monday marked 20 years since married couple Michael and Mary Short were found shot to death in their Oak Level, Virginia, home, about...
Rapper Fetty Wap Pleads Guilty To Federal Drug Trafficking Charges In New York
Rap artist Fetty Wap has pleaded guilty to federal charges that he was part of a scheme to move illegal narcotics in New York and New Jersey. William Junior Maxwell II, professionally known as Fetty Wap, appeared in a federal courthouse in Central Islip, New York on Monday, according to the New York Post. The "Trap Queen" artist pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess and distribute large amounts of narcontics through Long Island’s Suffolk County to Fetty Wap’s native New Jersey between 2019 and 2020.
1988 Murder Suspect ID'd After Licking Envelope And Sending Letter To Local Newspaper About The Homicide
DNA found on an envelope has helped identify a suspect in the murder of a Pennsylvania mother found dead more than 30 years ago, authorities say. The body of Anna Kane, 26, was found on the side of a Berks County, Pennsylvania, road on Oct. 23, 1988. According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, Kane was beaten and strangled to death before someone dumped her body along the Ontelaunee Trail Road in Reading.
Woman Allegedly Held Captive By Ex-Husband For Days In 2017 Endures Cross Examination By Him
Trevor Summers faces nearly a dozen charges related to his alleged 2017 plot to kidnap his ex, Alisa Mathewson, kill her and then himself. She testified against him on Tuesday, and he fired his lawyer to personally cross-examine her on Wednesday. A Florida man who allegedly tied his wife to...
California Ranch Hand Convinced People To Murder Plastic Surgeon And A Fellow Worker
Shortly before midnight on July 5, 2006, a call came into the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Dr. Esfandiar “Steven” Kadivar, a retired Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, had been shot on his 200-acre pistachio and alfalfa spread in Lancaster, a town in Antelope Valley. The call was...
The Trigger Of Gun That Killed Halyna Hutchins On 'Rust' Film Set Had To Be Pulled, FBI Report Concludes
Alec Baldwin’s attorney Luke Nikas said the FBI report has been “misconstrued” and said a recent report from the medical examiner ruling Halyna Hutchins' death as an accident was the "critical" finding in the case. The gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins could not have fired unless...
Rapper A$AP Rocky Formally Charged In Connection With 2021 Hollywood Shooting
Rakim Mayers, AKA A$AP Rocky, was arrested in April after he and his then-pregnant girlfriend, Rihanna, returned from vacationing in Barbados. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has now officially charged him with assault with a semi-automatic firearm. Rap artist A$AP Rocky has been formally charged with assault in...
Rapper A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty To Charges In 2021 Shooting Of His Former Friend
The rapper A$AP Rocky has pleaded not guilty to assault charges in connection with a 2021 shooting in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old musician, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers, made an appearance at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, where he pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, according to the Associated Press.
Anne Heche 'Peacefully Taken Off Life Support' Following Fiery LA Car Crash That Left Her Brain Dead
Anne Heche, the Emmy-winning film and television actor whose dramatic Hollywood rise in the 1990s and accomplished career contrasted with personal chapters of turmoil, died of injuries from a fiery car crash. She was 53. Heche was “peacefully taken off life support," spokeswoman Holly Baird said in a statement Sunday...
Convicted Felon Indicted For 1986 Murder Of College Student Found Strangled To Death In Woods
For 36 years Robert Gravel carried a photo of his murdered daughter Claire in his wallet, hoping for justice. The same image was used Wednesday to announce a suspect had been indicted for the Massachusetts college student’s 1986 murder, more than three decades after Claire Gravel was found strangled to death in the woods along a highway by three construction workers.
Trial Date Set For Queens Woman Who Fatally Shoved Beloved Broadway Voice Coach
A New York woman accused of shoving an 87-year-old voice coach to her death on a Manhattan street will head to trial in just over a month. Lauren Pazienza’s case is scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 6, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said. A judge set the date during Pazienza’s brief court appearance Tuesday.
Inmates Charged In Whitey Bulger's Death Knew He Was Being Transferred To Their Prison
Inmates at a troubled West Virginia prison where James “Whitey” Bulger was beaten to death found out ahead of time that the notorious Boston gangster would be arriving, according to new details revealed in court. Sean McKinnon, who is accused of acting as a lookout while two other...
Explore The World Of Emergency Dispatch In These Movies And TV Shows
Before “911 Crisis Center” returns to Oxygen, check out the many movies and TV series about the dramatic world of emergency dispatchers. Oxygen series “911 Crisis Center” chronicles the crew in action at Chagrin Valley Dispatch, an emergency communications center in Ohio. Each call at this busy hub could be a matter of life and death.
Ex-Louisville Cop Pleads Guilty To Federal Conspiracy Charge In Breonna Taylor Case
A former Louisville police detective who helped falsify the warrant that led to the deadly police raid at Breonna Taylor's apartment has pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge. Federal investigators said Kelly Goodlett added a false line to the warrant and later conspired with another detective to create a...
Kaitlin Armstrong's Lawyers Oppose Prosecution Request For Gag Order In Murder Case
The woman accused of murdering a pro-cyclist in an alleged fit of jealousy and evading capture should not now be subject to a gag order to protect the prosecutors' case, her lawyer says. Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, is charged with the fatal shooting of her alleged romantic rival, Anna “Mo” Wilson,...
Mafia Hitman, Two Other Men Indicted In Boston Mob Boss James 'Whitey' Bulger’s 2018 Prison Killing
Fotios “Freddy” Geas, Paul J. DeCologero, and Sean McKinnon all face charges in connection to the 2018 killing of James "Whitey" Bulger, who was beaten to death in his cell at UPS Hazleton hours after he was transferred from a Florida prison. Three men, including a former mafia...
