Cherry Hill, NJ

Oxygen

Investigators Find Video Of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni At Party, As Authorities Announce 'More Limited' Search Efforts Going Forward

Investigators in California have discovered new video of missing teen Kiely Rodni at a large party the night she disappeared, wearing a white and pink hooded sweatshirt. "We did receive video evidence showing Kiely at the party wearing the white sweatshirt," Angela Musallam, the public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff's Office said at a press conference Monday.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
RadarOnline

Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion

Eric Trump was seen at his late mother's New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana's belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana's Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother's home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana's youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn't only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Oxygen

Wife Of Florida Oncologist Missing At Sea Filed For Divorce The Day He Vanished

The wife of a renowned Florida oncologist who vanished in the Gulf of Mexico over a week ago filed for divorce the day her husband went missing, according to court records. Dr. Chaundre Cross, 49, vanished on Aug. 10 after setting sail in the Gulf of Mexico aboard his 34-foot Crownline, named "Vitamin Sea," according to the U.S Coast Guard. He was last seen at departing Naples Bay Resort and Marina around 7:30 a.m.
NAPLES, FL
Oxygen

Rapper Fetty Wap Pleads Guilty To Federal Drug Trafficking Charges In New York

Rap artist Fetty Wap has pleaded guilty to federal charges that he was part of a scheme to move illegal narcotics in New York and New Jersey. William Junior Maxwell II, professionally known as Fetty Wap, appeared in a federal courthouse in Central Islip, New York on Monday, according to the New York Post. The "Trap Queen" artist pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess and distribute large amounts of narcontics through Long Island's Suffolk County to Fetty Wap's native New Jersey between 2019 and 2020.
CENTRAL ISLIP, NY
Oxygen

1988 Murder Suspect ID'd After Licking Envelope And Sending Letter To Local Newspaper About The Homicide

DNA found on an envelope has helped identify a suspect in the murder of a Pennsylvania mother found dead more than 30 years ago, authorities say. The body of Anna Kane, 26, was found on the side of a Berks County, Pennsylvania, road on Oct. 23, 1988. According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, Kane was beaten and strangled to death before someone dumped her body along the Ontelaunee Trail Road in Reading.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Donald Trump
Gary Busey
Oxygen

Convicted Felon Indicted For 1986 Murder Of College Student Found Strangled To Death In Woods

For 36 years Robert Gravel carried a photo of his murdered daughter Claire in his wallet, hoping for justice. The same image was used Wednesday to announce a suspect had been indicted for the Massachusetts college student's 1986 murder, more than three decades after Claire Gravel was found strangled to death in the woods along a highway by three construction workers.
SALEM, MA
Oxygen

Explore The World Of Emergency Dispatch In These Movies And TV Shows

Before "911 Crisis Center" returns to Oxygen, check out the many movies and TV series about the dramatic world of emergency dispatchers. Oxygen series "911 Crisis Center" chronicles the crew in action at Chagrin Valley Dispatch, an emergency communications center in Ohio. Each call at this busy hub could be a matter of life and death.
TV SHOWS
Oxygen

Oxygen

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

