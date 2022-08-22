ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ISU mourns loss of 3 students, including 2 football players

By Omar Tellow
 3 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State University held a press conference on Monday to discuss the tragic events surrounding the car crash that claimed the lives of three students, including two players of the Sycamore Football team.

The three students who passed away are Christian Eubanks (Waukegan, Illinois) Jayden Musili (Fort Wayne, Indiana) and Caleb VanHooser (Liberty Township, Ohio).  Eubanks and VanHooser were football players for the Sycamores. Musili was part of the Pathway to Blue program and became an ISU student this year.

Also involved in the crash were Omarion Dixon and John Moore. They are out of critical care but in serious condition. They are members of the football team.

Athletic Director Sherard Clinkscales said the university has received tremendous support during this difficult time. “This university has been unbelievable in wrapping their arms around us. I was at Meijer and a man asked me if he he could pray with me and I said yes I would and I was so touched and that has been emblematic of the people here in this community and I’m just so grateful for that. I know coach is and all of our student athletes and we’re going to become stronger from this. Those five young souls who we’ll always be thinking of them, who will always love them, will always be Sycamores. But I thank everybody who has been a part of our program in supporting us and praying for us,” he said.

Added head coach Curt Mallory: “There are no words to express how this is going. It’s a devastating loss to the Musili family, to the Eubanks family and to the VanHooser family. Our prayers continue to go out to Omarion and John as they recover. They’ll be be back, but they do have a road ahead of them but they are at Methodist hospital and getting stronger as we speak,” he said.

Indiana State is scheduled to open the season next week. The Sycamores host North Alabama on Thursday September 1st at Memorial Stadium. That game is slated for a 6 pm ET kickoff.

