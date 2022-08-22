ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wlen.com

Over $70,000 raised in 48 hours

Adrian, MI – A tragic fire in the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 24th, temporarily closed Associated Charities of Lenawee and derailed their Back-to-School program. In response, WLEN and WQTE Radio stations immediately addressed their need for funds with a curbside collection of monetary donations and gift cards. The drive lasted 2 days, ending today (Thursday) at the radio studios in downtown Adrian.
ADRIAN, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

One hive at a time: Farmer wants to make Jackson a place where bees can thrive

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Beekeeping became a hobby for Justin Fairchild after he lost his job in 2020, but now it’s a lifestyle. Fairchild, of Parma, is also known as the Kilted Farmer, and plants, food and the environment have always been a passion of his. So, keeping honeybees just made sense to him, and now the bees and keeping their environment healthy are something Fairchild wants to make a bigger part of his life.
JACKSON, MI
Detroit News

State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness

State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, MI
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Jackson County, MI
Lifestyle
WILX-TV

University of Michigan study shows young adults using drugs more than ever

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drugs take the lives of about eight people in Michigan every day, more than the number of people who die in traffic crashes. A report from the University of Michigan found that young people are using drugs and alcohol more than ever. The study revealed that people between the ages of 19 and 30 are using drugs at the highest rate since 1988 - when they started recorded data.
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelters#Black Dog
lansingcitypulse.com

Eye Candy of the Week: Aug. 24

The u-shaped Elliott-Larsen building on Walnut Street in downtown Lansing features a handful of decorative details throughout its façade: Ionic volutes top otherwise simple structural columns, and black-framed windows are separated by tablets of engraved masonry. The sand-colored exterior gives the building in the Capitol Complex some warmth while the sleek curtain wall entrance keeps it cool. Healthy trees and green grass are a welcome sight in this concrete-heavy part of town.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Three Stacks Music Fest canceled ‘due to circumstances beyond our control’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Three Stacks Music Festival, expected to take place Sept. 17 at Adado Riverfront Park, has been canceled. The cancelation was announced Thursday afternoon. According to organizers, the event was canceled “due to circumstances beyond our control.”. Organizers said refunds will be sent out immediately.
LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

Events of August 26, 27, and 28, 2022

Grand River Farmers Market. 9 AM to 2 PM. A wide variety of produce is available from local farmers. Plants, flowers, crafts, home goods, bakery items, and more. Corner of Mechanic and Glick, Downtown Jackson. Cruise In and Concert. The Jackson Downtown Development Authority presents the monthly Cruise-In from 5...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
WLNS

No-fault auto protestors gather in Howell

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Still fighting for no-fault reform, a local group held another protest on Tuesday.They’re upset because they still haven’t seen any changes when it comes to a law that once funded the care for disabled victims injured in auto crashes. The group We Can’t Wait has been fighting this fight for months […]
HOWELL, MI
WILX-TV

Two Locals In Michigan Women’s Senior Amateur

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 26th annual Michigan GAM women’s senior amateur will be played next Monday and Tuesday at Bayview Golf Club in Petoskey. The club was founded in 1915. Holt’s Julie Massa and Michigan State women’s golf coach Stacie Slobodnik Stoll are among the 78 players in the field.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Ingham County orders recount for Meridian Township ballot proposal

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum (D-Onondaga) announced on Wednesday that a recount will take place for the Meridian Township Recreational Marijuana Opt-Out Ballot Proposal. The recount will take place on Sept. 1 and 2 at the Community Room of the Ingham County Fairgrounds. “Recounts are a...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy