Read full article on original website
Related
Shelter dog Carrabba is looking for a new home
She would do best in a semi-active home.
wlen.com
Over $70,000 raised in 48 hours
Adrian, MI – A tragic fire in the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 24th, temporarily closed Associated Charities of Lenawee and derailed their Back-to-School program. In response, WLEN and WQTE Radio stations immediately addressed their need for funds with a curbside collection of monetary donations and gift cards. The drive lasted 2 days, ending today (Thursday) at the radio studios in downtown Adrian.
One hive at a time: Farmer wants to make Jackson a place where bees can thrive
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Beekeeping became a hobby for Justin Fairchild after he lost his job in 2020, but now it’s a lifestyle. Fairchild, of Parma, is also known as the Kilted Farmer, and plants, food and the environment have always been a passion of his. So, keeping honeybees just made sense to him, and now the bees and keeping their environment healthy are something Fairchild wants to make a bigger part of his life.
Detroit News
State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness
State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
There’s Actually a LOT of Alligators In Michigan, And They’re in Athens
There's been a LOT of Alligators in the news around Kalamzoo lately. Earlier this summer, an alligator was found in the Kalamazoo River in Calhoun County. Then, Tuesday, Police in Kalamazoo captured a young alligator crossing Lake Street. It's baffling as to HOW these alligators ended up in Michigan, but...
WILX-TV
University of Michigan study shows young adults using drugs more than ever
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drugs take the lives of about eight people in Michigan every day, more than the number of people who die in traffic crashes. A report from the University of Michigan found that young people are using drugs and alcohol more than ever. The study revealed that people between the ages of 19 and 30 are using drugs at the highest rate since 1988 - when they started recorded data.
'Two-headed cat' post from Jackson County Animal Shelter gets attention on Facebook
A "two-headed cat" has been striking up conversation since Friday afternoon after a Facebook post from Jackson County Animal Shelter. "Adopt this 2 headed cat and you get a great deal! Only $80!!! Double love," read the post. The cats, named Sour Cream and Onion, are actually sisters who are still in need of a...
Pets of the week: Dove is one adorable puppy. Lucy is a curious girl
JACKSON, MI – Dove and Lucy are just two of the many pets at Cascades Humane Society that are looking for loving forever homes. Dove would love to be your brown-eyed girl. She is a darling 3-month-old mixed breed that perhaps has some cattle dog or terrier in her. Dove has a wire-haired cream-colored coat and the softest shade of brown eyes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lansingcitypulse.com
Eye Candy of the Week: Aug. 24
The u-shaped Elliott-Larsen building on Walnut Street in downtown Lansing features a handful of decorative details throughout its façade: Ionic volutes top otherwise simple structural columns, and black-framed windows are separated by tablets of engraved masonry. The sand-colored exterior gives the building in the Capitol Complex some warmth while the sleek curtain wall entrance keeps it cool. Healthy trees and green grass are a welcome sight in this concrete-heavy part of town.
WILX-TV
Three Stacks Music Fest canceled ‘due to circumstances beyond our control’
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Three Stacks Music Festival, expected to take place Sept. 17 at Adado Riverfront Park, has been canceled. The cancelation was announced Thursday afternoon. According to organizers, the event was canceled “due to circumstances beyond our control.”. Organizers said refunds will be sent out immediately.
WILX-TV
Linda Vail, Health Officer who led Ingham County through pandemic, announces retirement
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the end of an era for the Ingham County Health Department. Linda Vail is stepping down from her position as Health Officer after eight years on the job. COVID update: Michigan reports 19,414 new cases, 135 deaths over past 7 days. Vail led the...
jtv.tv
Events of August 26, 27, and 28, 2022
Grand River Farmers Market. 9 AM to 2 PM. A wide variety of produce is available from local farmers. Plants, flowers, crafts, home goods, bakery items, and more. Corner of Mechanic and Glick, Downtown Jackson. Cruise In and Concert. The Jackson Downtown Development Authority presents the monthly Cruise-In from 5...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shoppers shocked by deer strolling the aisles at Jackson Dollar General store
JACKSON, MI -- It seems even Mother Nature can’t resist low prices. Shoppers were joined by an unexpected patron Friday when a female white-tailed deer wandered into the Dollar General store at 1901 Martin Luther King Drive in Jackson. “I was shopping and I heard a commotion coming from...
Nonprofit organization in Lansing vandalized, $90,000 in damages
It’s been less than three months since the Advancement Corporation moved into the former Otto Middle School, and already, they’re dealing with a vandalism issue.
No-fault auto protestors gather in Howell
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Still fighting for no-fault reform, a local group held another protest on Tuesday.They’re upset because they still haven’t seen any changes when it comes to a law that once funded the care for disabled victims injured in auto crashes. The group We Can’t Wait has been fighting this fight for months […]
wlen.com
Lenawee County Radio Stations Raising Funds for Associated Charities Today
Adrian, MI – WLEN Radio, along with the other stations at 242 West Maumee Street in Adrian (96.5fm The Cave, 95.3 WQTE, 1490am WABJ), are collecting donations for Associated Charities of Lenawee County during business hours. The charities building on Tecumseh Street was the victim of, what Adrian Police...
WILX-TV
Michigan Avenue in Lansing to see closures Saturday for EastSide Summer Fest
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re traveling to Lansing on Saturday, you may want to prepare for some delays. Starting at about 9 a.m., Michigan Avenue will be down to one eastbound and one westbound lane ways from Hayford to Clemens avenues for the EastSide Summer Fest. Additionally, North...
WILX-TV
Two Locals In Michigan Women’s Senior Amateur
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 26th annual Michigan GAM women’s senior amateur will be played next Monday and Tuesday at Bayview Golf Club in Petoskey. The club was founded in 1915. Holt’s Julie Massa and Michigan State women’s golf coach Stacie Slobodnik Stoll are among the 78 players in the field.
WILX-TV
Ingham County orders recount for Meridian Township ballot proposal
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum (D-Onondaga) announced on Wednesday that a recount will take place for the Meridian Township Recreational Marijuana Opt-Out Ballot Proposal. The recount will take place on Sept. 1 and 2 at the Community Room of the Ingham County Fairgrounds. “Recounts are a...
People
Michigan Man, 36, Drowns While Attempting to Rescue His Fiancée's Dog from River: 'It's Tragic'
A Michigan man accidentally drowned after attempting to save his fiancée's dog from a river, according to authorities. The 36-year-old Lainsburg man was located at the bottom of Thunder Bay River in Alpena on Sunday afternoon shortly after his disappearance, the Alpena Fire Department and Police Departments said in a joint news release obtained by PEOPLE.
Comments / 0