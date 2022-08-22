(KFOR NEWS August 26, 2022) An autopsy is being conducted today (Friday) on the body of a 55 year old woman found stabbed to death in a house near Plattsmouth. Cass County Sheriff Wm. C. Brueggemann says Thursday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to 9301 Highway 75, a residence south of Plattsmouth for a possible disturbance. The 911 caller, a short time later, reported a small fire in the living room and an adult female was laying on the floor.

CASS COUNTY, NE ・ 4 HOURS AGO