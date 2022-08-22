Read full article on original website
NCBB, LPD and LFR Encourage You To Donate Blood on Friday
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 24)–The annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive between Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue for the past two years has been called the 12 Days of Hope Blood Drive, which started after Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera was shot in the line of duty, while serving a warrant two years ago Friday.
Stabbing Victim Found In Cass County
(KFOR NEWS August 26, 2022) An autopsy is being conducted today (Friday) on the body of a 55 year old woman found stabbed to death in a house near Plattsmouth. Cass County Sheriff Wm. C. Brueggemann says Thursday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to 9301 Highway 75, a residence south of Plattsmouth for a possible disturbance. The 911 caller, a short time later, reported a small fire in the living room and an adult female was laying on the floor.
Arrest Made In North Lincoln Shooting
Lincoln, NE (August 25, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting that occurred on Saturday August 20, 2022, at 11:02 p.m. at the Casey’s Convenience Store located at 4411 North 27th Street. Dominic Gomez, 18-years-of-age of Lincoln, was arrested and charged with...
Otoe County Body Identified
OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) (August 25, 2022) – The body of a man discovered in a rural area of northwest Otoe County has been identified. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old William Klingenfuss of Manteca, California was found Friday evening in a pickup truck. Landowners were walking...
Law Officers On High Alert For Drunk Drivers
Lincoln, NE (August 25, 2022) The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” crackdown is a nationwide campaign directed at cracking down on drunk and impaired drivers. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is one of the agencies participating in the crackdown through high visibility enforcement and saturation patrol.
FOOTBALL: No. 10 Kearney Escapes Lincoln With a Win over East High
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 25)–It came down to a fumble recovery for the No. 10 Kearney Bearcats to come away with their first win of the football season Thursday night against Lincoln East. The Bearcats (1-0) recovered a fumble at their own 40-yard line from Spartan receiver Dash Bauman with...
UNO Named One of Top Employers in Nebraska by Forbes, Statista
Students walk in front of Arts and Sciences Hall on the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) Dodge campus on the first day of the fall 2022 semester. (KFOR NEWS August 25, 2022) The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) was once again highly ranked as a top employer in Nebraska according to new rankings published today by Forbes and Statista, Inc.
As New Stadium Gets Final Touches, Football Is Still On Friday For LNW
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 23)–The final touches are still being applied, but the new Union Bank Stadium and Athletic Complex at the new Lincoln Northwest High School near NW 48th and West Holdrege will be ready for football this Friday night. Northwest athletic director Rob Psencik told KFOR Sports there...
NASA Scientists Helping Nebraska Farmers
Karen St. Germain, director of NASA’s Earth Science Division, discusses climate data during UNL's Heuermann Lecture on Aug. 22. Lincoln, Nebraska, Aug. 26, 2022 — When people hear the word “NASA,” they don’t typically think about agriculture, said Karen St. Germain, director of NASA’s Earth Science Division, during a visit to Nebraska earlier this week.
Nebraska Volleyball Team Announces The 2022 Team Captains
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Aug. 23)–The Nebraska volleyball program announced its three team captains for the 2022 season on Tuesday: senior outside hitter Madi Kubik, senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles and sophomore libero Lexi Rodriguez. Kubik was an AVCA third-team All-American in 2021, and she received first-team AVCA North All-Region...
HUSKER FOOTBALL: Thompson Named To Watch List For Unitas Award
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Aug. 24)–Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson was named to the watch list for the 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, announced on Wednesday. Thompson was one of 76 FBS quarterbacks named to the watch list. The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award annually recognizes the nation’s top senior...
HUSKER FOOTBALL: Nebraska Holds First Practice In Ireland
DUBLIN, Ireland–(NU Athletics Aug. 24)–After arriving in Ireland on Tuesday morning, the Nebraska football team held its first practice on the Emerald Isle Wednesday. The Huskers worked out for approximately two hours in Dublin just outside of Aviva Stadium, the site of Saturday’s season opener against Northwestern.
