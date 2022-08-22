Lifeguard saves woman’s prosthetic leg at Westerly beach

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — A lifeguard recovered a woman’s prosthetic leg from the water at a Westerly beach on Friday.

The woman was swimming when her prosthetic detached. Lifeguard Dakota Bryson searched the water using snorkel gear for about an hour until he found the leg, according to a social media post from the Windjammer Surf Bar .

“He was welcomed back to shore to a standing ovation from all those on the beach,” the business wrote.

Courtesy: Windjammer Surf Bar

Courtesy: Windjammer Surf Bar

Courtesy: Windjammer Surf Bar

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.